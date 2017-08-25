Arrests made in two Oceanside murder cases

OCEANSIDE —Oceanside police have recently arrested two murder suspects in two separate cases.

On Aug. 18, Anthony Williams, 21, was arrested and charged with the June 5 homicide of Bernaldo Ramires, 20.

The incident took place in the 4700 block of Calle Estrella. At about 6:18 a.m. police officers responded to reports of a shooting and found Ramires with a gunshot wound to his stomach. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A description of a Hispanic male fleeing the scene in a white Acura led police to Williams.

Also taken into custody in the Los Angeles area was a male, 17, who turned himself into Juvenile Hall following the issuance of a warrant for his arrest. He was sought for the homicide of Ines Villa, 21.

According to police reports the fatal shooting occurred at the Oceanside Pier Amphitheater on June 1, in front of numerous witnesses.

Villa was with his girlfriend and her 15-year-old sister.

The three were seated at the amphitheater eating takeout food when Jose Rodriguez, 18, Bianca Madrigal, 21, and the 17-year-old approached Villa and got into an altercation.

Police said that during the altercation Villa was shot. He died from his injuries while being air transported for medical aid.

Rodriguez and Madrigal were arrested in June on suspicion of homicide and gang felony.

Both murder cases are still under investigation, Oceanside Police said.