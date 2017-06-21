Legal Notices, June 16, 2017

REVISED NOTICE DUE TO TIME CHANGE NOTICE OF AVAILABILITY FOR PUBLIC REVIEW CITY OF ENCINITAS Proposed Changes to the Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program Administrative Plan The proposed changes to the Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) Program Administrative Plan are available for public review from June 2 through June 16, 2017. Housing Authorities that administer a Section 8 program are required to adopt a written Administrative Plan that establishes local policies for administration of the program in accordance with the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) requirements. The Administrative Plan and revisions to the plan must be adopted by the Housing Authority and submitted to HUD. The Encinitas Housing Authority will hold a public hearing on Wednesday, June 28, 2017, at 5:30 p.m.* at City Hall Council Chambers, 505 S. Vulcan Ave., Encinitas, CA, to consider the revisions to the Administrative Plan. All comments received on the proposed Administrative Plan will be provided to the Housing Authority for consideration. The proposed changes to the Administrative Plan are available for review in the Planning Division of the City’s Development Services Department, located at City Hall, during regular business hours and on the City’s website at www.EncinitasCa.gov. Please provide comments to Nikki Photinos, by e-mail at NPhotinos@EncinitasCa.Gov; or by mail to City of Encinitas, 505 S. Vulcan Ave., Encinitas, CA 92024. You may also provide comments at the public hearing on June 28, 2017 at 5:30 p.m. If you have any questions or wish additional information, please call (760) 943-2247. This notice was originally published on June 2, 2017, with a meeting time of 4:30 p.m. The meeting time has been changed to 5:30 p.m. 06/16/17 CN 20382

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT 505 S. Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 Phone: (760) 633-2710 | Email: planning@encinitasca.gov | Web: www.encinitasca.gov City Hall Hours: Monday through Friday 7:00 AM to 6:00 PM Closed alternate Fridays (6/16, 6/30 etc.) NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATIVE HEARING AND PENDING ACTION ON ADMINISTRATIVE APPLICATIONS AND COASTAL DEVELOPMENT PERMITS PUBLIC HEARING: TUESDAY, JUNE 27, 2017 AT 5:00 P.M., TO BE HELD AT THE CITY OF ENCINITAS COUNCIL CHAMBER, 505 SOUTH VULCAN AVE, ENCINITAS. THE CITY OF ENCINITAS IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY PUBLIC ENTITY AND DOES NOT DISCRIMINATE ON THE BASIS OF RACE, COLOR, ETHNIC ORIGIN, NATIONAL ORIGIN, SEX, RELIGION, VETERANS STATUS OR PHYSICAL OR MENTAL DISABILITY IN EMPLOYMENT OR THE PROVISION OF SERVICE. IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT AND SECTION 504 OF THE REHABILITATION ACT OF 1973, IF YOU NEED SPECIAL ASSISTANCE TO PARTICIPATE IN THESE MEETINGS, PLEASE CONTACT THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT AT (760) 633-2710. 1. PROJECT NAME: Wong and Clark Addition CASE NO.: 16-114 CDP FILING DATE: May 17, 2016 APPLICANT: Mike Clark LOCATION: 831 Neptune Avenue (APN 256-012-06) PROJECT DESCRIPTION: A Coastal Development Permit for a second-story addition to an existing single-family home and a new detached accessory structure. The property is located within the Residential (R-11) Zone and Appeal Jurisdiction of the California Coastal Commission within the Coastal Zone. ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA). STAFF CONTACT: J. Dichoso, 760-633-2681, jdichoso@encinitasca.gov 2. PROJECT NAME: Breen Addition

CASE NO.: 17-036 CDP FILING DATE: February 27, 2017 APPLICANT: Ian Breen LOCATION: 1487 Neptune Avenue (APN 254-055-26) PROJECT DESCRIPTION: A Coastal Development Permit for a new second-story addition to an existing single-family home. The property is located within the Residential (R-11) Zone and Appeal Jurisdiction of the California Coastal Commission within the Coastal Zone. ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA). STAFF CONTACT: J. Dichoso, 760-633-2681, jdichoso@encinitasca.gov 3. PROJECT NAME: Lux Agriculture Permit CASE NUMBER: 17-045 AG/CDP FILING DATE: March 28, 2017 APPLICANT: John Lux LOCATION: 1732 Crest Drive (APN 262-031-09)

PROJECT DESCRIPTION: An Agriculture Permit and Coastal Development Permit for the commercial production of macadamia nuts from existing trees on the subject site. ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA). STAFF CONTACT: Laurie Winter (760) 633-2717 or lwinter@encinitasca.gov PRIOR TO OR AT THE PUBLIC HEARING TO BE HELD AT 5:00 PM ON TUESDAY, JUNE 27, 2017, ANY INTERESTED PERSON MAY REVIEW THE APPLICATION FOR ITEMS 1, 2, AND/OR 3 AND PRESENT TESTIMONY, ORALLY OR IN WRITING, TO THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT. WRITTEN TESTIMONY IS PREFERRED IN ORDER TO HAVE A RECORD OF THE COMMENTS RECEIVED. After the close of public hearings, if additional information is not required, the Development Services Department will render determinations on the applications, pursuant to Section 2.28.090 of the City of Encinitas Municipal Code. Appeals of the Department’s determinations, accompanied by the appropriate filing fee, may be filed within 15 calendar days from the date of determination on each item. Appeals will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Any filing of an appeal will suspend the appealed action as well as any processing of permits in reliance thereon in accordance with Encinitas Municipal Code Section 1.12.020(D)(1) until such time as an action is taken on the appeal. Items 1, 2, and 3 are located within the Coastal Zone and require issuance of regular Coastal Development Permits. The action of the Development Services Director on Item 3 may not be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Items 1 and 2 are located within the California Coastal Commission’s appeal jurisdiction of the City’s Coastal Zone. The action of the Development Services Director on Items 1 or 2 may be appealed to the California Coastal Commission within 10 business days of the receipt of the City’s Notice of Final Action following the close of the City’s appeal period, or City action on any appeal. The Coastal Commission will determine the exact dates of the Coastal Commission appeal periods. Under California Government Code Sec. 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed actions in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or prior to the date and time of the determination. 06/16/17 CN 20381

CITY OF ENCINITAS PLANNING AND BUILDING DEPARTMENT LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BY THE CITY COUNCIL PLACE OF MEETING: Council Chambers, Civic Center 505 South Vulcan Avenue Encinitas, CA 92024 THE CITY OF ENCINITAS IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY PUBLIC ENTITY AND DOES NOT DISCRIMINATE ON THE BASIS OF RACE, COLOR, NATIONAL ORIGIN, SEX, RELIGION, AGE OR DISABILITY IN EMPLOYMENT OR THE PROVISION OF SERVICE. IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT/SECTION 504 REHABILITATION ACT OF 1973, IF YOU NEED SPECIAL ASSISTANCE TO PARTICIPATE IN THIS MEETING, PLEASE CONTACT THE PLANNING AND BUILDING DEPARTMENT AT (760) 633-2710 AT LEAST 48 HOURS BEFORE THE MEETING IF DISABILITY ACCOMMODATIONS ARE NEEDED. It is hereby given that the City Council will conduct a Public Hearing on Wednesday, June 28, 2017 at 6:00 p.m., to discuss the following item of the City of Encinitas: CASE NUMBER: 17-110 ZA APPLICANT: City of Encinitas LOCATION: Citywide DESCRIPTION: Public Hearing to review and consider: 1) the introduction of Draft City Council Ordinance No. 2017-08, titled “An Ordinance of the City of Encinitas, California, adopting an amendment to Title 9 (Public Safety, Peace and Welfare) of the Encinitas Municipal Code to add Chapter 9.27 (Deemed Approved Alcoholic Beverage Serving Establishments) for the purpose of protecting the public safety, peace, and welfare of the community by requiring all alcoholic beverage serving establishments authorized for retail sale of alcoholic beverages for on-site consumption in the City to comply with nuisance-based performance standards” and 2) other related actions and activities.

ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: This project is exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines. For further information, please contact Laurie Winter, Associate Planner, at (760) 633-2717 or via email at lwinter@encinitasca.gov. 06/16/17 CN 20380

CITY OF ENCINITAS ORDINANCE 2017-09 AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF ENCINITAS, CALIFORNIA AMENDING VARIOUS SECTIONS WITHIN CHAPTER 2.28 OF THE ENCINITAS MUNICIPAL CODE WHEREAS, the City Council does ordain as follows: SECTION ONE: That Section 2.28.010 (H) of the Encinitas Municipal Code is amended per Exhibit 1. That Section 2.28.030 of the Encinitas Municipal Code is amended per Exhibit 1. That the title of Section 2.28.097 of the Encinitas Municipal Code is amended per Exhibit 1. That Section 12.08.030 of the Encinitas Municipal Code is amended per Exhibit 2. That Section 12.12.030 of the Encinitas Municipal Code is amended per Exhibit 2. SECTION TWO: This Ordinance was introduced on May 31, 2017. PASSED AND ADOPTED this 7th day of June, 2017 by the following vote to wit: AYES: Blakespear, Boerner Horvath, Kranz, Mosca, Muir NAYS: None ABSTAIN: None ABSENT: None /Catherine S. Blakespear, Mayor ATTESTATION AND CERTIFICATION: I hereby certify that this is a true and correct copy of Ordinance 2017-09 which has been published pursuant to law. /Kathy Hollywood, City Clerk EXHIBIT 1 to Ordinance 2017-09 Chapter 2.28 EXECUTIVE TEAM POSITIONS AND OFFICERS 2.28.010 City Manager Executive Team Positions. The following executive team positions consisting of heads of departments and department managers in the City Manager’s Department are established; each of which shall have the duties, responsibilities and authority necessary for the performance of the position, to include, without limitation, the authority to appoint and promote and for cause remove or demote any employee who works for such executive team member: A. Assistant City Manager; B. Director of Finance/City Treasurer; C. Director of Parks and Recreation; D. Director of Public Works; E. Fire Chief; F. Director of Development Services; G. City Clerk/Director of Legislative Services H. Department Manager—Director of Human Resources; I. Department Manager—Information Technology; J. Department Manager—Risk Management. 2.28.020 Appointment/Removal of Department Heads and Department Managers Designated as Executive Management. A. The City Manager is authorized to appoint, remove, promote and demote all heads of department and department managers designated as part of the executive team. B. All heads of department and department managers designated as executive management serve at the pleasure of the City Manager. 2.28.030 Compensation of Department Heads and Department Managers Designated as Executive Management. The salaries, compensation, and benefits of heads of department Executive Managers shall be fixed and determined by resolution of the City Council. The City Manager is authorized to determine the salaries, compensation, and benefits within City Council fixed limits at appropriate levels for each Executive Manager. 2.28.040 Duty to Cooperate. It shall be the duty of all heads of department to cooperate with and assist the City Manager in administering the affairs of the City in an efficient, economic, and harmonious manner, so far as may be consistent with their duties as prescribed by law. 2.28.050 Director of Finance/City Treasurer. The Director of Finance/City Treasurer shall be appointed by the City Manager and serve under general direction of the City Manager. In addition to other and further duties or functions as the City Manager may from time to time prescribe, the duties, responsibilities, and authority of the Director of Finance/City Treasurer shall be to: A. Perform the functions specified in this Code. B. Plan, organize, and direct, under general administrative direction, the programs and personnel of the Finance Department. C.Be responsible for the administration of contracts for services obtained from other public agencies, private contractors, and consultants relating to the Finance Department. D. Act as chief accounting officer for the City and assume the duties of City Treasurer. The financial and accounting duties imposed upon the City Clerk by the Government Code are hereby transferred to the Director of Finance. E. Act as Director of Finance/City Treasurer, Treasurer for the San Dieguito Water District, Housing Authority of the City of Encinitas and Encinitas Public Financing Authority. F. Furnish a corporate bond in the amount of $100,000.00 for the faithful performance of the duties imposed on the Director of Finance. The premium of such bond shall be a proper charge against the City. G. Administer laws and ordinances pertaining to taxes, licenses, and permits as directed. H. Cause current accounts to be kept of all funds, revenues, receipts, expenditures, and financial commitments of the City. I. Maintain a system of budgetary accounting for the recording of actual and estimated revenues and expenditures in such a manner as to show the financial position of each fund and department of the City at all times. J. Collect, receive, and deposit all moneys of the City and keep proper records thereof. K. Assist the City Manager in the preparation of the annual budget and certify to the accuracy of anticipated revenues to meet the proposed budget. L. Serve as the custodian of the City’s permanent accounting records. M. Render advice and consultation to the City Manager and City Council in assigned program areas. N. Perform related work as required. (Ord. 2003-04; Ord. 2010-18; Ord. 2016-02) 2.28.055 Assistant City Manager. The Assistant City Manager shall be appointed by the City Manager and serve under general direction of the City Manager. In addition to other and further duties or functions as the City Manager may from time to time prescribe, the duties, responsibilities, and authority of the Assistant City Manager shall be to: A. Perform those functions specified in this Code. B. Assist the City Manager in planning, coordinating and directing the activities of the City. C. Supervise, direct and provide leadership to the staff of the City Manager’s Department, Department Directors and Department Managers, as assigned. D. Oversee, direct and perform a variety of special projects. E. Render advice and consultation to the City Manager and City Council in assigned program areas. F. Perform related work as required. (Ord. 2010-18; Ord. 2016-02) 2.28.060 Director of Parks and Recreation. The Director of Parks and Recreation shall be appointed by the City Manager and serve under general direction of the City Manager and/or Assistant City Manager. In addition to other and further duties or functions as the City Manager may from time to time prescribe, the duties, responsibilities, and authority of the Director of Parks and Recreation shall be to: A. Perform those functions specified in this Code. B. Plan, organize, and direct, under general administrative direction, the programs and personnel of the Parks, Recreation and Cultural Arts Department. C. Administer contracts for services obtained from other public agencies and private contractors and consultants. D. Render advice and consultation to the City Manager and City Council in assigned program areas of recreational services, cable television, animal control, and park and beach acquisition, development, and maintenance. E. Perform related work as required. (Ord. 2003-04; Ord. 2016-02) 2.28.070 Director of Public Works. The Director of Public Works shall be appointed by the City Manager and serve under general direction of the City Manager and/or Assistant City Manager. In addition to other and further duties or functions as the City Manager may from time to time prescribe, the duties of the Director of Public Works shall be to: A. Perform those functions specified in this Code and by state law. B. Plan, organize, and direct, under general administrative direction, the programs and personnel of the Public Works Department. C. Supervise and provide oversight to the San Dieguito Water District General Manager. D. Administer contracts for services obtained from other public agencies, private contractors and consultants. E. Ensure the maintenance and repair of all streets, alleys, sidewalks, curbs, gutters, storm drains, street lights, and traffic control devices owned by the City of Encinitas. F. Maintain contacts with professional organizations of Public Works Directors. G. Serve as General Manager for the San Dieguito Water District, or designate an individual to serve in that capacity under the supervision and direction of the Director of Public Works. H. Render advice and consultation to the City Manager and City Council in assigned program areas. I. Perform related work as required. (Ord. 2012-10; Ord. 2014-12; Ord. 2016-02) 2.28.085 Fire Chief. The Fire Chief shall be appointed by the City Manager and serve under the general direction of the City Manager. In addition to other and further duties or functions as the City Manager may from time to time prescribe, the duties of the Fire Chief shall be: A. Perform those functions specified in this Code. B. Plan, organize, and direct, under general administrative direction, the programs of the Fire Department, including, but not limited to, fire prevention, fire suppression, investigation and inspection, emergency medical services, and public education. C. Administer contracts for services obtained from other public agencies, private contractors, and consultants relating to the Fire Department. D. Render advice and consultation to the City Manager and City Council in assigned areas. E. Maintain contacts with professional organizations of fire chiefs. F. Perform related work as required. (Ord. 2003-04) 2.28.090 Director of Development Services. The Director of Development Services shall be appointed by the City Manager and serve under general direction of the City Manager and/or Assistant City Manager. In addition to other and further duties or functions as the City Manager may from time to time prescribe, the duties of the Director of Development Services shall be to: A. Perform those functions specified by state law and this Code. B. Plan, organize, and direct, under general administrative direction, the programs and personnel of the Development Services Department, to include planning, building, engineering, and code enforcement services. C. Administer contracts for services obtained from other public agencies and private contractors and consultants. D. Render advice and consultation to the City Manager and City Council in assigned program areas. E. Perform related work as required. F. The Director or designee shall make a final determination as authorized by the Code for the following applications: 1. CDP; 2. Minor use permits; 3. Minor variances; 4. Tentative parcel maps; 5. Waivers of EMC Section 30.16.010B10; 6. Administrative design review; 7. Lot line adjustments; 8. Certificates of compliance; 9. Extension requests; 10. Agriculture permits; 11. Other applications and duties as required by this Code. G. Procedure. Public notification shall be provided as specified for each application type in Section 2.28.090F. For coastal development permits, public notice procedures shall conform to the requirements in Chapter 30.80, Coastal Development Permit, in addition to the requirements of this section. Standard procedure shall consist of administrative review and written determination. The Director may elect to conduct a public hearing in order to gather information and/or resolve conflicts. Projects with significant issues or controversy shall be referred to the Planning Commission with a recommendation from the Director. H. Appeal of Director Decision. All decisions of the Director shall be posted at City Hall and shall become final 15 days thereafter unless a timely appeal is filed to the City Council in accordance with provisions of this Code. (See Chapter 1.12.) (Ord. 94-06; Ord. 2003-04; Ord. 2016-02; Ord. 2016-08) 2.28.095 City Clerk/Director of Legislative Services. The City Clerk/Director of Legislative Services shall be appointed by and serve under general direction of the City Manager and/or Assistant City Manager. In addition to other and further duties or functions as the City Manager may from time to time prescribe, the duties, responsibilities and authority of the City Clerk/Director of Legislative Services shall be: A. Perform duties of the office as defined by California Statutes and the Municipal Code, and undertake all responsibilities associated with this function. Remain abreast of legislation which would affect City Clerk/Director of Legislative Services activities. B. Direct, administer and coordinate the operation and activities of the City Clerk/Director of Legislative Services Department. Establish policies, standards and procedures to ensure the efficient administration of the department. Prepare an annual budget for the department. C. Perform Council-related coordination and Council clerical and secretarial support services. Prepare official correspondence and reports. Prepare certain nontechnical resolutions, ordinances, proclamations and commendations. D. Prepare Council agendas and packets. Attend all City Council meetings and keep minutes record of the action, indexing the same. Upon request, advise City Council regarding parliamentary procedures. E. Act as City’s records manager and administer the records management program of the City. Maintain public records and official files. Perform research through City records. Respond to requests for production of records. F. Serve as the City’s election official and provide for the conduct of municipal elections. Act as the filing officer for all Fair Political Practices Commission reports. Monitor the City’s Conflict of Interest Code and filings. G. Act as keeper of the City Seal. Certify and attest to official documents. In accordance with Government Code Section 40814, administer oaths. H. Maintain the Municipal Code, and distribute revised pages. Publish/post legal and official notices. I. Respond to questions from the public by phone and in person. J. Accept service on behalf of the City. K. Receive and open bids for various departments. L. Maintain contacts with professional organizations of City Clerks. M. Serve as Board Secretary for the Encinitas Public Finance Authority and the Housing Authority of the City of Encinitas, and Board Clerk for the San Dieguito Water District. N. The City Clerk/Director of Legislative Services shall furnish a corporate surety bond in the amount of $100,000.00 for the faithful performance of duties imposed. The premium for such bond shall be a proper charge against the City. (Ord. 99-08; Ord. 2010-18; Ord. 2016-02) 2.28.097 Department Manager—Director of Human Resources. The Department Manager Director of Human Resources shall be appointed by and serve under general direction of the City Manager and/or Assistant City Manager. In addition to other and further duties or functions as the City Manager may from time to time prescribe, the duties, responsibilities and authority of the Department Manager Director of Human Resources shall be: A. Perform those functions specified in this Code and by federal and state law. B. Plan, organize, and direct, under general administrative direction, the programs and personnel of the human resources functions. C. Administer contracts for services obtained from other public agencies, private contractors and consultants. D. As delegated by the City Manager, exercise the Municipal Code Chapter 12 responsibilities and authorities of the Personnel Officer. E. Serve as the Employee Relations Officer as defined by the Employer-Employee Organizations Relations Resolution. Exercise Human Resources Director responsibilities and authorities as defined by memoranda of understanding with represented employee bargaining units, administrative manual policies, and personnel rules. F. Render advice and consultation to the City Manager and City Council in assigned program areas. G. Perform related work as required. (Ord. 2012-10; Ord. 2016-02) 2.28.098 Department Manager—Information Technology. The Department Manager of Information Technology shall be appointed by and serve under general direction of the City Manager and/or Assistant City Manager. In addition to other and further duties or functions as the City Manager may from time to time prescribe, the duties, responsibilities and authority of the Department Manager of Information Technology shall be: A. Perform those functions specified in this Code and by federal and state law. B. Plan, organize, and direct, under general administrative direction, the programs and personnel of the information technology and geographical information systems functions. C. Administer contracts for services obtained from other public agencies, private contractors and consultants. D. Render advice and consultation to the City Manager and City Council in assigned program areas. E. Perform related work as required. (Ord. 2012-10; Ord. 2016-02) 2.28.099 Department Manager—Risk Management. The Department Manager of Risk Management shall be appointed by and serve under general direction of the City Manager and/or Assistant City Manager. In addition to other and further duties or functions as the City Manager may from time to time prescribe, the duties, responsibilities and authority of the Department Manager of Risk Management shall be: A. Perform those functions specified in this Code and by federal and state law. B. Plan, organize, and direct, under general administrative direction, the programs and personnel of risk management functions. C. Administer contracts for services obtained from other public agencies, private contractors and consultants. D. Render advice and consultation to the City Manager, City Attorney and City Council as assigned program areas. E. Perform related work as required. (Ord. 2012-10; Ord. 2016-02) 2.28.100 Officers. The following office is established which shall have the duties, responsibilities and authority necessary for the performance of the position in accordance with the Municipal Code and other applicable law: City Attorney. (Ord. 99-08) 2.28.110 Appointment/Removal of Officers. A. The City Council is authorized to appoint, remove, promote and demote all officers. B. All officers serve at the pleasure of the City Council. 2.28.120 Compensation of Officers. The salaries, compensation, and benefits of officers shall be fixed and determined by resolution of the City Council. 2.28.130 Duty to Cooperate. It shall be the duty of all officers to cooperate with and assist the City Manager in administering the affairs of the City in an efficient, economic, and harmonious manner, so far as may be consistent with their duties as prescribed by law.

2.28.150 City Attorney. A. The City Council shall appoint a City Attorney and may appoint an Assistant City Attorney on such terms and conditions as the City Council deems appropriate. B. The City Attorney and the Assistant City Attorney shall be members of the State Bar of California. C. The City Attorney and any appointed Assistant City Attorney shall perform those duties directed by the City Council to include working with other attorneys designated as special counsel for the City on particular matters. EXHIBIT 2 to Ordinance 2017-09 Title 12 PERSONNEL ORDINANCE Chapter 12.08 EXECUTIVE REGULAR APPOINTEES 12.08.010 Purpose. It is the purpose of this chapter to establish the employment status of persons with a regular appointment to an executive position. (Ord. 89-31) 12.08.020 Salary. A. A person with a regular appointment to an executive position shall receive a salary designated by the City Manager within a range established by resolution of the City Council. B. Movement within the salary range shall be based upon performance. (Ord. 89-31) 12.08.030 City Holidays, and Annual Leave, Administrative Leave, and Car Allowance. A. Regular appointees shall receive those City holidays designated by City Council resolution. B. Regular appointees shall earn and use annual leave in accordance with the provisions contained in the annual leave policy as established by the City Council. (Ord. 89-31) C. Regular appointees shall earn and use administrative leave in accordance with the provisions contained in the annual leave policy as established by the City Council. D. Regular appointees shall be provided a car allowance designated by City Council resolution. 12.08.040 Income Protection Plan. Regular appointees shall earn and use units of benefit in accordance with the provisions contained in the income protection plan as established by City Council. (Ord. 89-31) 12.08.050 Duties of Executives. The following general duties pertain to all executives. A. Executives shall perform those duties that are directed by the Municipal Code, state law and the City Manager. B. The executive shall be the appointing authority for each subordinate position within the executive’s department. In accordance with procedures and guidelines established by the City Manager, the appointing authority is authorized to: 1. Propose compensation for appointed employees; 2. Discipline appointed employees; 3. Appoint persons to fill vacant positions; 4. Terminate appointed employees; 5. Prepare and maintain a position specification for each position within the department; and 6. Prepare and maintain an organizational chart for positions assigned to the department. (Ord. 89-31) 12.08.060 Position Specifications. The position specifications required to be prepared and maintained by each executive shall include the following: A. Qualification requirements such as physical agility, citizenship, education level, etc.; B. The main characteristics and desirable qualifications required by persons in the position; C. A list of duties required of persons appointed to the position with an indication that the list is not restrictive or inclusive of all duties performed; and D. A listing of particular examples of duties. (Ord. 89-31) Chapter 12.12 MANAGEMENT REGULAR APPOINTEES 12.12.010 Purpose. It is the purpose of this chapter to establish the employment status of persons with a regular appointment to a management position. (Ord. 89-31) 12.12.020 Salary. A. A person with a regular appointment to a management position within the City shall receive a salary recommended by the appointing authority and fixed by the City Manager within the range established by resolution of the City Council. B. Movement within the salary range shall be based upon performance. (Ord. 89-31) 12.12.030 City Holidays, and Annual Leave, Administrative Leave, and Car Allowance. A. Regular appointees shall receive those City holidays designated by City Council resolution. B. Regular appointees shall earn and accrue annual leave in accordance with the provisions contained in the annual leave policy as established by the City Council. (Ord. 89-31) C. Regular appointees shall earn and use administrative leave in accordance with the provisions contained in the annual leave policy as established by the City Council. 12.12.040 Income Protection Plan. Regular appointees shall earn and use units of benefit in accordance with the provisions contained in the income protection plan as established by the City Council. (Ord. 89-31) 12.12.050 Duties. The duties of persons appointed to management positions shall be those duties contained within the position specification. (Ord. 89-31) 06/16/17 CN 20378

CITY OF CARLSBAD NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to you, because your interest may be affected, that the City Council of the City of Carlsbad will hold a public hearing at the Council Chamber, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, California, at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 27, 2017, to consider adoption of the 2016 California Building and Fire Codes and more particularly described as: ADOPTION OF THE 2016 CALIFORNIA BUILDING AND FIRE CODES, as amended Those persons wishing to speak on this proposal are cordially invited to attend the public hearing. Copies of the staff report will be available on and after June 23, 2017. If you have any questions, please contact Mike Peterson in the Community & Economic Development Department, Building Division at (760) 602-2721 or mike.peterson@carlsbadca.gov. If you challenge the Building and Fire Code Adoption in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice or in written correspondence delivered to the City of Carlsbad, Attn: City Clerk’s Office, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92008, at or prior to the public hearing. CASE NAME: 2016 CALIFORNIA BUILDING AND FIRE CODES PUBLISH: JUNE 16, 2017 JUNE 23, 2017 CITY OF CARLSBAD CITY COUNCIL 06/16/17, 06/23/17 CN 20360

T.S. No.: 2017-00104-CA A.P.N.: 161-623-76-00 Property Address: 1584 Via Botero, Oceanside, CA 92056 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE § 2923.3(a) and (d), THE SUMMARY OF INFORMATION REFERRED TO BELOW IS NOT ATTACHED TO THE RECORDED COPY OF THIS DOCUMENT BUT ONLY TO THE COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR. NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED 注：本文件包含一个信息摘要 참고사항: 본 첨부 문서에 정보 요약서가 있습니다 NOTA: SE ADJUNTA UN RESUMEN DE LA INFORMACIÓN DE ESTE DOCUMENTO TALA: MAYROONG BUOD NG IMPORMASYON SA DOKUMENTONG ITO NA NAKALAKIP LƯU Ý: KÈM THEO ĐÂY LÀ BẢN TRÌNH BÀY TÓM LƯỢC VỀ THÔNG TIN TRONG TÀI LIỆU NÀY IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 12/08/2004. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. Trustor: Charles A. DeFazio A Single Man. T.S. No. 032656-CA APN: 254-030-17-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTE'S SALE IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 5/19/2005. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 7/10/2017 at 1:00 PM, CLEAR RECON CORP., as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 5/25/2005, as Instrument No. 2005-0441471, Page 16778, of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: DAVID PALMER AND ROBIN PALMER, HUSBAND AND WIFE, AS JOINT TENANTS

Re: Creditor Association: SAN ELIJO HILLS COMMUNITY ASSOCIATION Property Owner(s): DIANA M. RACALBUTO Property Address: 1434 CLEARVIEW WAY, SAN MARCOS, CA 92078 Mailing Address (if different): MASSIE BERMAN, APC IS ACTING IN THE FUNCTION OF A DEBT COLLECTOR, ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE NOTICE OF TRUSTEES SALE OF REAL PROPERTY YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A NOTICE OF ASSESSMENT LIEN (CIVIL CODE SECTION 5675) DATED DECEMBER 10, 2010. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONSULT A LAWYER. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that at 9:00 a.m. on July 13, 2017, on the public sidewalk in front of the offices of MASSIE BERMAN, 3588 4th Avenue, San Diego, California 92103, MASSIE BERMAN as Trustee, or Successor Trustee or Substituted Trustee of that certain Notice of Delinquent Assessment/Lien (Civil Code Section 5675) which was caused to be recorded by SAN ELIJO HILLS COMMUNITY ASSOCIATION, (“Creditor Association”) pursuant to the authority of Civil Code Section 5675 in order to secure obligations in favor of the Creditor Association, which was recorded on December 10, 2010, as Instrument No. 2010-0683555 of Official Records in the Office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, and pursuant to that certain Notice of Default and Election to Sell recorded on December 14, 2016, as Instrument No. 2016-0683157 of Official Records of said County, will sell at public auction, under the power of sale conferred by Civil Code Section 5675, to the highest bidder for cash in lawful money of the United States of America, on the public sidewalk in front of the offices of Massie Berman, APC, 3588 4th Avenue, Suite 200, San Diego, CA, 92103, County of San Diego, State of California, all that right, title and interest in the property situated in said County and State which is legally described in the legal description attached hereto as Exhibit “A.” Street address or other common designation of Property to be sold: 1434 CLEARVIEW WAY, SAN MARCOS, CA 92078 Name and address of Creditor Association at whose request the sale is being conducted: SAN ELIJO HILLS COMMUNITY ASSOCIATION c/o Massie Berman, APC 3588 Fourth Avenue, Suite 200 San Diego, California 92103 (619) 260-9010 During regular business hours current sale information may be obtained by calling (619) 260-9010. The status of a sale can be obtained during non-business hours at (619) 260-9010 x.4. Directions to and a detailed description of the above-entitled real property may be obtained by requesting the same in writing to the above-named beneficiary (“Creditor Association”) within ten (10) days from the first publication of this notice. Said sale will be made without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances, to satisfy the unpaid balance currently due and owing under the aforesaid Notice of Delinquent Assessment and/or late fees, costs of collection (including attorneys’ fee), and interest, which said Owner is obligated to pay Creditor Association under Civil Code Section 1366, and fees, charges, and expenses of the Trustee. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call the telephone number for information regarding the trustee’s sale, using the file number assigned to this case. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the Property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of initial publication of the Notice of Sale is $14,504.74 for the delinquent assessments, late fees and legal fees. A NON JUDICIAL FORECLOSURE BY AN ASSOCIATION TO COLLECT UPON A DEBT FOR DELINQUENT ASSESSMENT SHALL BE SUBJECT TO A RIGHT OF REDEMPTION. THE REDEMPTION PERIOD WITHIN WHICH THE SEPARATE INTEREST MAY BE REDEEMED FROM A FORECLOSURE SALE UNDER THIS PARAGRAPH ENDS 90 DAYS AFTER THE SALE. IN ADDITION TO THE REQUIREMENTS OF SECTION 2924(f), A NOTICE OF SALE IN CONNECTION WITH AN ASSOCIATION’S FORECLOSURE OF A SEPARATE INTEREST IN A COMMON INTEREST DEVELOPMENT SHALL INCLUDE A STATEMENT THAT THE PROPERTY IS BEING SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION CREATED IN THIS PARAGRAPH. 06/09/17, 06/16/17, 06/23/17 CN 20327

T.S. No. 035553-CA APN: 161-341-20-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 6/1/2007. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 7/7/2017 at 9:00 AM, CLEAR RECON CORP., as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 6/13/2007, as Instrument No. 2007-0398209, and later modified by a Loan Modification Agreement recorded on 09/18/2012, as Instrument 2012-0563266, of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: CHRISTINE FREEMAN, AN UNMARRIED WOMAN

AFC-1054 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A NOTICE OF DELINQUENT ASSESSMENT DATED SHOWN BELOW UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. NOTICE is hereby given that CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, as the duly appointed Trustee pursuant to Notice of Delinquent Assessment and Claim of Lien executed by GRAND PACIFIC PALISADES OWNERS ASSOCIATION, INC., A CALIFORNIA NONPROFIT MUTUAL BENEFIT CORPORATION Recorded as Book/Page/Instrument No. SHOWN BELOW of Official Records in the Office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California, property owned by SHOWN BELOW. WILL SELL ON 6/30/2017 at 10:00 AM LOCATION: AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO RD, SUITE 150, SAN DIEGO, CA 92127 SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, business in this state, all right, title and interest under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment in the property situated in said County, describing the land on above referred Claim of Lien. TS#, REF#, ICN, UNIT/INTERVAL/WEEK, APN, TRUSTORS, COL DATED, COL RECORDED, COL BOOK, COL PAGE/INSTRUMENT#, NOD RECORDED, NOD BOOK, NOD PAGE/INSTRUMENT#, ESTIMATED SALES AMOUNT 82910 37623BZ GPO37623BZ 376 ANNUAL 23 211-022-28 DEBORAH A. IRELAND AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE & SEPARATE PROPERTY 1/19/2017 1/24/2017 2017-0035971 2/27/2017 2017-0092316 $10425.13 82914 29049AO GPP29049AO 290 ODD 49 211-022-28 JON L. HOWARD AND DEBORAH D. HOWARD HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 1/19/2017 1/24/2017 2017-0035971 2/27/2017 2017-0092316 $9368.97 82915 28147CO GPP28147CO 281 ODD 47 211-022-28 JORGE ROSALES AND ROSIDALIA ROSALES HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 1/19/2017 1/24/2017 2017-0035971 2/27/2017 2017-0092316 $1890.35 82916 Y5863469L GPO14806BZ 148 ANNUAL 06 211-022-28 EDWIN W. WELCH AND NANCY F. WELCH HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 1/19/2017 1/24/2017 2017-0035971 2/27/2017 2017-0092316 $8481.97 82919 28308BE GPP28308BE 283 EVEN 08 211-022-28 CULLEN FAMILY VACATIONS LLC A WYOMING LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY 1/19/2017 1/24/2017 2017-0035971 2/27/2017 2017-0092316 $3681.07 82920 25030AE GPO25030AE 250 EVEN 30 211-022-28 STEPHEN A. MUELLER AND KATHLEEN MUELLER HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 1/19/2017 1/24/2017 2017-0035971 2/27/2017 2017-0092316 $16841.80 82921 27140AZ GPO27140AZ 271 ANNUAL 40 211-022-28 JEANNE M. OGREN AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE & SEPARATE PROPERTY 1/19/2017 1/24/2017 2017-0035971 2/27/2017 2017-0092316 $2593.83 82922 18034AE GPP18034AE 180 EVEN 34 211-022-28 ROMI E. REYES A SINGLE MAN AND MARIA DELGADO A SINGLE WOMAN AS JOINT TENANTS 1/19/2017 1/24/2017 2017-0035971 2/27/2017 2017-0092316 $14882.51 82923 35540BZ MGP35540BZ 355 ANNUAL 40 211-022-28 DELIUS R. SOLLANO AND MARY HONEYLETTE V. SOLLANO HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 1/19/2017 1/24/2017 2017-0035971 2/27/2017 2017-0092316 $1439.57 82924 18052AE GPP18052AE 180 EVEN 52 211-022-28 SHERI L. CHRISTIANSON A SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 1/19/2017 1/24/2017 2017-0035971 2/27/2017 2017-0092316 $4135.84 82925 24735BZ GPO24735BZ 247 ANNUAL 35 211-022-28 DOYLE RASMUSSEN AND CAROLYN RASMUSSEN AS TRUSTEES OF THE BIG SKY TRUST DATED JANUARY 7 1998 1/19/2017 1/24/2017 2017-0035971 2/27/2017 2017-0092316 $3033.59 82926 36333AZ GPO36333AZ 363 ANNUAL 33 211-022-28 BLAS A. REYNOSO AND DIANA E. TOSCA-REYNOSO HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 1/19/2017 1/24/2017 2017-0035971 2/27/2017 2017-0092316 $2885.31 82927 18318BZ GPP183BZ18 183 ANNUAL 18 211-022-28 SHIRLEY J. CORRIE AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 1/19/2017 1/24/2017 2017-0035971 2/27/2017 2017-0092316 $2552.73 82928 15023AE GPO15023AE 150 EVEN 23 211-022-28 SEAN ESSEX A SINGLE MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 1/19/2017 1/24/2017 2017-0035971 2/27/2017 2017-0092316 $3842.58 82929 29452BO GPP29452BO 294 ODD 52 211-022-28 MICAH BUFORD AND ALICIA BUFORD HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 1/19/2017 1/24/2017 2017-0035971 2/27/2017 2017-0092316 $2479.18 82930 24515AZ GPO24515AZ 245 ANNUAL 15 211-022-28 COSTICA TINCU AND ELENA TINCU HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 1/19/2017 1/24/2017 2017-0035971 2/27/2017 2017-0092316 $2903.39 82931 19314CO GPP19314CO 193 ODD 14 211-022-28 CARLA Y. MONTGOMERY A SINGLE WOMAN A 50% INTEREST AND THELIA R. RANDON AN UNMARRIED WOMAN A 50% INTEREST AS TENANTS IN COMMON 1/19/2017 1/24/2017 2017-0035971 2/27/2017 2017-0092316 $6226.30 82932 38317BZ GPP38317BZ 383 ANNUAL 17 211-022-28 ERIK SEIERUP AND MONICA SEIERUP HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS WITH RIGHT OF SURVIVORSHIP 1/19/2017 1/24/2017 2017-0035971 2/27/2017 2017-0092316 $2457.94 82933 35513BZ GPO35513BZ 355 ANNUAL 13 211-022-28 LESLIE D. GOULD AND LINDA ANN GOULD HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 1/19/2017 1/24/2017 2017-0035971 2/27/2017 2017-0092316 $2538.00 82934 34925AZ GPO34925AZ 349 ANNUAL 25 211-022-28 WILLIAM R. FULLER AND JENNIFER YIP FULLER HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 1/19/2017 1/24/2017 2017-0035971 2/27/2017 2017-0092316 $2799.81 82935 28132CZ GPP28132CZ 281 ANNUAL 32 211-022-28 ILIA VAZQUEZ A SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 1/19/2017 1/24/2017 2017-0035971 2/27/2017 2017-0092316 $2381.76 82936 28433CZ GPP28433CZ 284 ANNUAL 33 211-022-28 ILIA VAZQUEZ A SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 1/19/2017 1/24/2017 2017-0035971 2/27/2017 2017-0092316 $2286.48 82937 19747AZ GPP19747AZ 197 ANNUAL 47 211-022-28 RAY BOLSON AND ROBIN BOLSON HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 1/19/2017 1/24/2017 2017-0035971 2/27/2017 2017-0092316 $1978.44 82938 25052AZ GPO25052AZ 250 ANNUAL 52 211-022-28 MPHO D. MAMASHELA AND LINDIWE E. MAMASHELA HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 1/19/2017 1/24/2017 2017-0035971 2/27/2017 2017-0092316 $2865.65 82939 15603AE GPO15603AE 156 EVEN 03 211-022-28 ARTICE M. JOHNSON AND ERNESTA I. JOHNSON HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 1/19/2017 1/24/2017 2017-0035971 2/27/2017 2017-0092316 $1892.06 82940 28042AO GPP28042AO 280 ODD 42 211-022-28 H.R. BERNAL AND ARLENE BERNAL HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 1/19/2017 1/24/2017 2017-0035971 2/27/2017 2017-0092316 $3687.14 82941 29114AO GPP29114AO 291 ODD 14 211-022-28 TIMESHARE TRADE INS LLC 1/19/2017 1/24/2017 2017-0035971 2/27/2017 2017-0092316 $1371.55 82942 15551BZ GPO155BZ51 155 ANNUAL 51 211-022-28 TIMESHARE TRADE INS LLC 1/19/2017 1/24/2017 2017-0035971 2/27/2017 2017-0092316 $2598.94 82943 19334CE 19334CE 193 EVEN 34 211-022-28 MARILYN J. BURLEY A MARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 1/19/2017 1/24/2017 2017-0035971 2/27/2017 2017-0092316 $1359.74 82944 28603AZ GPP286AZ03 286 ANNUAL 03 211-022-28 VALERIE J. VELASCO A SINGLE WOMAN AND SHARON RUIZ A SINGLE WOMAN AS JOINT TENANTS 1/19/2017 1/24/2017 2017-0035971 2/27/2017 2017-0092316 $3699.84 82945 28621AZ GPP28621AZ 286 ANNUAL 21 211-022-28 RICHARD ROSS AND LYNN M. THIRY-ROSS HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 1/19/2017 1/24/2017 2017-0035971 2/27/2017 2017-0092316 $1988.30 82946 26613BE GPO26613BE 266 EVEN 13 211-022-28 CLUB SELECT RESORTS 1/19/2017 1/24/2017 2017-0035971 2/27/2017 2017-0092316 $1158.02 82947 35550BZ GPO35550BZ 355 ANNUAL 50 211-022-28 JOHN SHIK LEE A MARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 1/19/2017 1/24/2017 2017-0035971 2/27/2017 2017-0092316 $2136.35 82948 26846AZ GPO26846AZ 268 ANNUAL 46 211-022-28 RAYANNE MARLOW AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AND CAROL LYNN MARLOW A WIDOW BOTH AS JOINT TENANTS 1/19/2017 1/24/2017 2017-0035971 2/27/2017 2017-0092316 $2728.06 82949 18434CO GPP18434CO 183 ODD 34 211-022-28 LOUIS KNOBBE AND LINDA S. KNOBBE HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 1/19/2017 1/24/2017 2017-0035971 2/27/2017 2017-0092316 $2831.71 82950 29902AZ GPP29902AZ 299 ANNUAL 02 211-022-28 DELISA RAE CRUZ A SINGLE WOMAN 1/19/2017 1/24/2017 2017-0035971 2/27/2017 2017-0092316 $4015.23 82951 38914AZ GPP38914AZ 389 ANNUAL 14 211-022-28 REBERT LEROY KLEPPE AND JOANNE MARIE KLEPPE TRUSTEES OF THE KLEPPE FAMILY TRUST DATED JANUARY 31 1987 1/19/2017 1/24/2017 2017-0035971 2/27/2017 2017-0092316 $2740.86 82954 37822AZ GPP37822AZ 378 ANNUAL 22 211-022-28 WRW VACATION PROPERTIES LLC (AUTHORIZED AGENT: WOODROW R. WILSON JR.) 1/19/2017 1/24/2017 2017-0035971 2/27/2017 2017-0092316 $2721.19 82955 15708AZ GPO15708AZ 157 ANNUAL 08 211-022-28 STALKSTEIN LLC A MISSOURI LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY 1/19/2017 1/24/2017 2017-0035971 2/27/2017 2017-0092316 $2568.09 82956 29149AO GPP29149AO 291 ODD 49 211-022-28 ERNEST E. GOENS JR. A SINGLE MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 1/19/2017 1/24/2017 2017-0035971 2/27/2017 2017-0092316 $7501.62 82957 37646BZ GPO37646BZ 376 ANNUAL 46 211-022-28 JANICE E. KIRWAN AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 1/19/2017 1/24/2017 2017-0035971 2/27/2017 2017-0092316 $2608.73 82959 29139AZ GPP29139AZ 291 ANNUAL 39 211-022-28 JUAN P. QUIJADA JR. AND MARIA DELCARMEN QUIJADA HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 1/19/2017 1/24/2017 2017-0035971 2/27/2017 2017-0092316 $2970.99 82960 27842AZ GPP278AZ42 278 ANNUAL 42 211-022-28 LUDLOW B. CREARY II AND JOHNETTE C. CREARY HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 1/19/2017 1/24/2017 2017-0035971 2/27/2017 2017-0092316 $2728.06 82961 35329AZ GPO35329AZ 353 ANNUAL 29 211-022-28 RALPH J. ROCHE JR. AND CAROL E. ROCHE HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENNATS 1/19/2017 1/24/2017 2017-0035971 2/27/2017 2017-0092316 $1231.51 82962 27346BE GPO27346BE 273 EVEN 46 211-022-28 JOHN E. PLUNKETT A MARRIED MAN AS SOLE & SEPARATE PROPERTY 1/19/2017 1/24/2017 2017-0035971 2/27/2017 2017-0092316 $3944.48 82963 17219CE GPO17219CE 172 EVEN 19 211-022-28 TODD D. MARZOLF AND TONI R. MARZOLF HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 1/19/2017 1/24/2017 2017-0035971 2/27/2017 2017-0092316 $2661.92 82964 26613BO GPO26613BO 266 ODD 13 211-022-28 TOMMY E DAVIS AND KAREN L. DAVIS HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 1/19/2017 1/24/2017 2017-0035971 2/27/2017 2017-0092316 $2458.02 82965 39950AZ GPP39950AZ 399 ANNUAL 50 211-022-28 JOYCE A. TOEDT A WIDOW AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 1/19/2017 1/24/2017 2017-0035971 2/27/2017 2017-0092316 $3966.62 82967 17922AE GPP17922AE 179 EVEN 22 211-022-28 JOEL T. ESCALADA AND ISABEL G. TALUSAN-ESCALADA HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 1/19/2017 1/24/2017 2017-0035971 2/27/2017 2017-0092316 $6513.82 82968 28612AZ GPP286AZ12 286 ANNUAL 12 211-022-28 AMA WEB MARKETING INC A NEW YORK INCORPORATION 1/19/2017 1/24/2017 2017-0035971 2/27/2017 2017-0092316 $999.30 The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 5805 ARMADA DRIVE, CARLSBAD, CA, 92009 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum due under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment, with interest thereon, as provided in said notice, advances, if any, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee. Estimated amount with accrued interest and additional advances, if any, is SHOWN ABOVE and may increase this figure prior to sale. The claimant under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to sell, in accordance with the provision to the Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell which recorded on SHOWN ABOVE as Book SHOWN ABOVE as Instrument No. SHOWN ABOVE in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 1-800-540-1717, using the TS number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied regarding title, possession or encumbrances, to satisfy the indebtedness secured by said Notice, advances thereunder, with interest as provided therein, and the unpaid assessments secured by said Notice with interest thereon as provided in said Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions, fees, charges and expenses of the trustee and the trusts created by said Notice of Assessment and Claim of Lien. Date: 6/1/2017 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, As Trustee 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO RD, #150 SAN DIEGO, CA 92127 phone no. (858) 207-0646 BY LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor. 06/09/17, 06/16/16, 06/23/17 CN 20323

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2017-00019803-CU-PT-CTL TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Bijal Bhupat Patel filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Bijal Bhupat Patel change to proposed name: Bijal Serenity Hopkins. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Jul 21, 2017 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 46 of the Superior Court of California, 220 West Broadway, San Diego, CA 92101, Central Courthouse. Date: Jun 02, 2017 Jeffrey B. Barton Judge of the Superior Court 06/16, 06/23, 06/30, 07/07/17 CN 20383

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2017-00020537-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Rhonda Kay Getchell filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Rhonda Kay Getchell change to proposed name: Pippah Kay Getchell. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Jul 25, 2017 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 26 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Regional Division. Date: Jun 07, 2017 Robert P Dahlquist Judge of the Superior Court 06/16, 06/23, 06/30, 07/07/17 CN 20376

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2017-00019923-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Kimberly LeRoy Bakhtiari filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Kimberly LeRoy Bakhtiari change to proposed name: Kimberly Dale LeRoy. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Jul 18, 2017 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 26 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Regional Division. Date: Jun 02, 2017 Robert P Dahlquist Judge of the Superior Court 06/16, 06/23, 06/30, 07/07/17 CN 20364

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2017-00019545-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Breanne Nicole Morgan filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Breanne Nicole Morgan change to proposed name: Breanna Nicole Polonia. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Jul 18, 2017 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 26 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Regional Division. Date: May 31, 2017 Robert P Dahlquist Judge of the Superior Court 06/16, 06/23, 06/30, 07/07/17 CN 20363

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2017-00018710-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Chloe Anne Hegedus filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Chloe Anne Hegedus change to proposed name: Chloe Anne Spath. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Jul 11, 2017 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 26 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Regional Division. Date: May 24, 2017 Robert P Dahlquist Judge of the Superior Court 06/09, 06/16, 06/23, 06/30/17 CN 20330

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2017-00018696-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Madeline Isabella Hegedus filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Madeline Isabella Hegedus change to proposed name: Madeline Isabella Spath. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Jul 11, 2017 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 26 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Regional Division. Date: May 24, 2017 Robert P Dahlquist Judge of the Superior Court 06/09, 06/16, 06/23, 06/30/17 CN 20329

NOTICE OF LIEN SALE Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Section 21701-2171 of the business and Professions Code, Section 2382 of the Commercial Code, Section 535 of the Penal Code, Solana Beach Storage 545 Stevens Ave Solana Beach, CA 92075 will sell by competitive bidding on 6-23-2017, 11:00am. Auction to be held online at www.storagetreasures.com. Property to be sold as follows: miscellaneous household goods, personal items, furniture, and clothing belonging to the following: Room # Tenant Name 1. 810E Shaina Doyle 876 Maria Flores 6/9, 6/16/17 CNS-3018140# CN 20326

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF ANITA ELISA WISCOVITCH Case # 37-2017-00019648-PR-PW-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Anita Elisa Wiscovitch. A Petition for Probate has been filed by William J Wiscovitch in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that William J Wiscovitch be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court on July 6, 2017 at 1:30 PM in Dept. PC-2 located at 1409 Fourth Ave, San Diego, CA 92101 Madge Bradley Building. your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Gregory J., Belnap, Esq. 2888 Loker Ave. East #309 Carlsbad CA 92010 Telephone: 760.705.1334 06/09/17, 06/16/17, 06/23/17 CN 20322

IN THE JUVENILE COURT FOR THE COUNTY OF CAMDEN STATE OF GEORGIA In the Interest of: M. L. F Sex: Female DOB: 08/14/07 A Child Under 18 Years of Age Case# 17000160 NOTICE OF SUMMONS To: Nicole Shaunte Frost and DeShawn Flynn and any other person claiming paternity of the above-named child. You are hereby notified that the above-styled action, which seeks the termination of parental rights was filed against you in said Juvenile Court in Camden County, Georgia on the 24th day of May, 2017. The petition alleges that the above-named child is dependent child and that it would be in the child’s best interest that the parents’ parental rights be terminated. A copy of the petition may be obtained from the Clerk of Camden County Juvenile Court. The child is currently in the temporary custody of the Camden County Department of Family and Children Services. THEREFORE, YOU ARE COMMANDED AND REQUIRED to appear before the Juvenile Court of Camden County, Woodbine, Georgia on the 23rd day of August, 2017 at 9:30 o’clock a.m. The effect of the termination order requested shall be to terminate the parental rights and obligations of the parents with respect to the above-named child, including rights of inheritance. READ CAREFULLY NOTICE OF EFFECT OF TERMINATION JUDGMENT Georgia law provides that you can permanently lose your rights as a parent. A petition to terminate parental rights has been filed requesting the court to terminate your parental rights to your child. A copy of the petition to terminate parental rights is attached to this notice. A court hearing of your case has been scheduled for the 23rd day of August, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Court of Camden County. If you fail to appear, the court can terminate your parental rights in your absence. If the court at the trial finds that the facts set out in the petition to terminate parental rights are true and that termination of your rights will serve the best interests of your child, the court can enter a judgment ending your rights to your child. If the judgment terminates your parental rights, you will no longer have any rights to your child. This means that you will not have the right to visit, contact, or have custody of your child or make any decisions affecting your child or your child’s earnings or property. Your child will be legally freed to be adopted by someone else. Even if your parental rights are terminated: (1) You will be responsible for providing financial support (child support payments) for your child’s care unless and until your child is adopted; and (2) Your child can still inherit from you unless and until your child is adopted. This is a very serious matter. You should contact an attorney immediately so that you can be prepared for the court hearing. You have the right to hire an attorney and to have him or her represent you. If you can not afford to hire an attorney, the court will appoint an attorney if the court finds that you are an indigent person. Whether or not you decide to hire an attorney, you have the right to attend the hearing of your case, to call witnesses on your behalf, and to question those witnesses on brought against you. If you have any questions concerning this notice, you may call the telephone number of the clerk’s office which is: 912 554 7048. If you want a lawyer appointed to represent you, you must let the Court or the officer of this Court handling this case know that you want a lawyer immediately. WITNESS the Honorable O. Brent Green, Judge of said Court. SO ORDERED, this the 24th day of May, 2017. Laurie W. Fowler Juvenile Court Clerk Camden County, Georgia 06/02/17, 06/09/17, 06/16/17, 06/23/17 CN 20321

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2017-00018896-CU-PT-CTL TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Nicholas Allen Vandegriffe filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: a. Present name: Nicholas Allen Vandegriffe changed to proposed name: Nicholas Brian Sweeney. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Jul 07, 2017 at 8:30 AM Dept. 46 of the Superior Court of California, 220 W Broadway, San Diego CA 92101. Date: May 25, 2017 Jeffrey B Barton Judge of the Superior Court 06/02, 06/09, 06/16, 06/23/17 CN 20297

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF KATHY ROACH Case # 37-2017-00018671-PR-PL-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Kathy Roach. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Linda Glies in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Linda Glies be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court on Aug 1, 2017 at 11:00 AM in Dept. 54 located at Central Courthouse, 1100 Union St, 5th Floor, San Diego CA 92101. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Russell M. De Phillips, Esq. Milberg & De Phillips, P.C. 2163 Newcastle Ave. #200 Cardiff by the Sea, CA 92007 Telephone: 760.943.7103 06/02/17, 06/09/17, 06/16/17 CN 20286

L3 PHOTONICS operates a facility located at 5957 Landau Court, Carlsbad, CA 92008 that uses and emits chemicals known to the State of California to cause cancer, birth defects, or other reproductive harm. We do not believe that any person is exposed to these chemicals at levels constituting a health or safety risk. However, we have not made a formal determination that actual exposure levels are below the Proposition 65 “no significant risk” levels for carcinogens or “no observable effect” level for chemicals known to cause reproductive harm, and we have not performed a risk analysis to determine the precise amount of exposure that any individual would receive over a 70-year period. Proposition 65 therefore obligates us to provide this warning to potentially effected individuals. Further information may be obtained by contacting L3 PHOTONICS at 760-431-6800. 06/02/17, 06/09/17, 06/16/17 CN 20285

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2015-00000287-PR-GP-CTL TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Maria Rodriguez and Jose Rodriguez filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: a. Present name: Aryanna Marielle Castillo Rodriguez changed to proposed name: Aryanna Marielle Rodriguez; b. Present name: Andrea Isabella Castillo Rodriguez changed to proposed name: Andrea Isabella Rodriguez; c. b. Present name: Amy Genaveive Castillo Rodriguez changed to proposed name: Amy Genaveive Rodriguez. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Jul 11, 2017 at 9:00 AM Dept. PC-02 of the Superior Court of California, 1409 Fourth Ave, San Diego CA 92101, Probate Division, Madge Bradley Building. Date: May 17, 2017 Julia Craig Kelety Judge of the Superior Court 05/26, 06/02, 06/09, 06/16/17 CN 20264

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2017-00018396-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Junko Nishijima, Kadai Nishijima on behalf of Kanna Felice Fuchiwaki minor filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Kanna Felice Fuchiwaki change to proposed name: Kanna Felice Nishijima. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Jul 11, 2017 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 26 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Regional Division. Date: May 22, 2017 Robert P Dahlquist Judge of the Superior Court 05/26, 06/02, 06/09, 06/16/17 CN 20263

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-015309 Filed: Jun 12, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Torrey Pines Validation Services, Located at: 5012 Pearlman Way, San Diego CA 92130. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Chia-Hui Jean Lin, 5012 Pearlman Way, San Diego CA 92130. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Begun S/Chia Hui Lin, 06/16, 06/23, 06/30, 07/07/17 CN 20387

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-013595 Filed: May 22, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Infinite Advisory; B.Infinite Advisory LLC, Located at: 533 2nd St Ste 260, Encinitas CA 92024. Mailing Address: 533 2nd St Ste 260, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Infinite Advisory LLC, 533 2nd St Ste 260, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The First Day of Business was: 05/15/2017 S/Celeste Beattie, 06/16, 06/23, 06/30, 07/07/17 CN 20386

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-015317 Filed: Jun 12, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. California Republic Realty, Located at: 315 S Coast HWY 101 STE U-192, Encinitas CA 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Charles S Rutherford, 315 S Coast HWY 101 STE U-192, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/18/2011 S/Charles S Rutherford, 06/16, 06/23, 06/30, 07/07/17 CN 20385

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-014929 Filed: Jun 06, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Bevpod; B. Bevpod Slim Cooler; C. Bevpod Cooler; D. Boundery, Located at: 6965 El Camino Real #105-441, Carlsbad CA 92009. Mailing Address: 6965 El Camino Real #105-441, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. A4D, Inc., 6965 El Camino Real #105-441, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The First Day of Business was: 05/01/2016 S/Matthew Stansell, 06/16, 06/23, 06/30, 07/07/17 CN 20384

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-015133 Filed: Jun 08, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Woof Angels, Located at: 1438 Caudor Street, Encinitas CA 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Nancy Louise Jors, 1438 Caudor Street, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Begun S/Nancy Louise Jors, 06/16, 06/23, 06/30, 07/07/17 CN 20379

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-015222 Filed: Jun 09, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Perfect Pen, Located at: 20840 Elfin Forest Rd., Escondido CA 92029. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Marcelene Maria Senese, 20840 Elfin Forest Road, Escondido CA 92029. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/15/17 S/Marcelene Maria Senese, 06/16, 06/23, 06/30, 07/07/17 CN 20377

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-015111 Filed: Jun 08, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Elysian Contractors Inc., Located at: 143 S Cedros Ave. #A-105, Solana Beach CA San Diego 92075. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Elysian Contractors Inc. 143 S Cedros Ave. #A-105, Solana Beach CA 92075. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/02/05 S/Katherine Graber, 06/16, 06/23, 06/30, 07/07/17 CN 20375

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-015157 Filed: Jun 08, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Z Signings, Located at: 1112 Grape St., San Marcos CA San Diego 92069. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Shannon Zerwekh, 1112 Grape St, San Marcos CA 92069. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Shannon Zerwekh, 06/16, 06/23, 06/30, 07/07/17 CN 20374

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-013890 Filed: May 24, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Just Hot Yoga & Pilates, Located at: 1410 N Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas CA San Diego 921024. Mailing Address: Vineetha Heyre, 3742 Jerry Pt., Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Happy Soul LLC, 3742 Jerry Pt., Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The First Day of Business was: 03/25/17 S/Vineetha Heyre, 06/09, 06/16, 06/23, 06/30/17 CN 20373

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-015015 Filed: Jun 07, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. NEVCAP, Located at: 10645 Calle Mar de Mariposa #6112, San Diego CA San Diego 92130. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. CBD Care LLC, 10645 Calle Mar de Mariposa #6112, San Diego CA 92130. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/07/17 S/Brandon Colker, 06/16, 06/23, 06/30, 07/07/17 CN 20372

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-014808 Filed: Jun 05, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Billy Boy Designs, Located at: 3127 Linda Dr., Oceanside CA San Diego 92056. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. William F Walsh, 3127 Linda Dr., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/05/17 S/William F Walsh, 06/16, 06/23, 06/30, 07/07/17 CN 20371

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-014742 Filed: Jun 05, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Soaring Crane Clinic, Located at: 775 N Vulcan Ave., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: PO Box 143, Cardiff CA 92007. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Amy E Chadwick, 2441 Sacada Cir., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/01/17 S/Amy E Chadwick, 06/16, 06/23, 06/30, 07/07/17 CN 20370

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-014518 Filed: Jun 01, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Jax Insurance Services, Located at: 12463 Rancho Bernardo Rd. #259, San Diego CA San Diego 92128. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Jilliana Jax Inc., 7528 Navigator Circle, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Amy Lackey, 06/16, 06/23, 06/30, 07/07/17 CN 20369

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-015044 Filed: Jun 07, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. CB Sales; B. SunMadeHerbals, Located at: 1515 Lovely Ln., Vista CA San Diego 92083. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Chelsea Elise Buonguidi, 1515 Lovely Ln., Vista CA 92083. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/17 S/Chelsea Elise Buonguidi, 06/16, 06/23, 06/30, 07/07/17 CN 20368

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-014710 Filed: Jun 02, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Pisco Rotisserie and Cevicheria, Located at: 2401 Truxtun Rd. #102, San Diego CA San Diego 92106. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Sammy’s Woodfired Pizza, 875 Prospect St. #203, La Jolla CA 92037. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Amy Marie Butgatz, 06/16, 06/23, 06/30, 07/07/17 CN 20367

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-015173 Filed: Jun 09, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Akira Salon, Located at: 1408 Stratford Ct., Del Mar CA San Diego 92014. Mailing Address: 1730 Soto St., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Tiffany Paige Anderson, 1730 Soto St., Oceanside CA 92054; 2. Garrett Akira Ota, 1730 Soto St., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: A General Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of Not Yet Started S/Tiffany Paige Anderson, 06/16, 06/23, 06/30, 07/07/17 CN 20366

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-015073 Filed: Jun 08, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. SunshineAndKale by Ciry; B. SunshineAndKale; C. Sunshine and Kale, Located at: 8528 Kristen View Ct., San Diego CA San Diego 92127. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Cira Deissl-Gibbs, 8528 Kristen View Ct., San Diego CA 92127. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/07/17 S/Cira Deissl-Gibbs, 06/16, 06/23, 06/30, 07/07/17 CN 20365

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-011781 Filed: May 01, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. AZ Growth; B. Girl Uplifters Team, Located at: 10951 Sorrento Valley Rd. #2G, San Diego CA San Diego 92121. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Aimee Le Zakrewski Clark, 3532 Hastings Dr., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The First Day of Business was: 10/25/06 S/Aimee Le Zakrewski Clark, 06/09, 06/16, 06/23, 06/30/17 CN 20359

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-014399 Filed: May 31, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Franchise Insiders, Located at: 2575 Arundel Ave., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. J Harding Franchise Associates, 2575 Arundel Ave., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The First Day of Business was: 04/01/17 S/James H Johnson, 06/09, 06/16, 06/23, 06/30/17 CN 20358

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-013947 Filed: May 25, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. LAMAZO, Located at: 1100 Garden View Rd. #217, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Inga Beriashvili, 1100 Garden View Rd. #217, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The First Day of Business was: Not Yet Started S/Inga Beriashvili, 06/09, 06/16, 06/23, 06/30/17 CN 20357

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-013891 Filed: May 24, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. NuCair, Located at: 8765 Aero Dr. #100, San Diego CA San Diego 92123. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. HealthEssentials LLC, 3401 W sunflower Ave. #225, Santa Ana CA 92704. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The First Day of Business was: 05/01/17 S/Richard Slager, 06/09, 06/16, 06/23, 06/30/17 CN 20356

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-014004 Filed: May 25, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Oceanside Candle Company; B. Captain’s Candles; C. Cannabis Candle Company; D. Illumi-Dank Candles; E. Cocktails & Candles; F. Chronic Candles; G. Candles & Cocktails, Located at: 3020 Oceanside Blvd #123, Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Captain Companies LLC, 3020 Oceanside Blvd #123, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The First Day of Business was: 03/29/17 S/Suzanne D’Amaro, 06/09, 06/16, 06/23, 06/30/17 CN 20355

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-014359 Filed: May 30, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. NetLending, Located at: 511 Pepperwood Ct., Bonita CA San Diego 91902. Mailing Address: 6965 El Camino Real #105-460, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Carl Kock, 4068 Belinda St., Simi Valley CA 93063. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Carl Kock, 06/09, 06/16, 06/23, 06/30/17 CN 20354

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-014445 Filed: May 31, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Seawolf Gourmet; B. Seawolf Gourmet Pet Products, Located at: 1333 Cornish Dr., Cardiff by the Sea CA San Diego 92007. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Cecilia Cresto, 1333 Cornish Dr., Cardiff by the Sea CA 92007. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/31/17 S/Cecilia Cresto, 06/09, 06/16, 06/23, 06/30/17 CN 20353

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-014418 Filed: May 31, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. 4 Pet Supply; B. 4petsupply.com, Located at: 2720 Loker Ave. W #Q, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92010. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Procurement & Government Sales Inc., 2720 Loker Ave. W #Q, Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Andy Birkel, 06/09, 06/16, 06/23, 06/30/17 CN 20352

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-008855 Filed: Mar 30, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Beer, Food, and Music, Located at: 4668 Woodstock St., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92010. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Damian DeRobbio, 4668 Woodstock St., Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The First Day of Business was: Not Yet Started S/Damian DeRobbio, 06/09, 06/16, 06/23, 06/30/17 CN 20351

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-012885 Filed: May 12, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Foodie Fire; B. InVaric Consulting, Located at: 3674 Harwich Dr., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92010. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Tom D Butler, 3674 Harwich Dr., Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The First Day of Business was: Not Yet Started S/Tom D Butler, 06/09, 06/16, 06/23, 06/30/17 CN 20350

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-012961 Filed: May 12, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sheppy’s Antiques, Located at: 4016 Mira Costa, Oceanside CA San Diego 92056. Mailing Address: 4016 Mira Costa St., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Sharen Morgan, 4016 Mira Costa St., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The First Day of Business was: 05/12/17 S/Sharen Morgan, 06/09, 06/16, 06/23, 06/30/17 CN 20349

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-014428 Filed: May 31, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Talent Agency; B. Tenfold, Located at: 660 Cypress Hill Dr., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: 315 S Coast Hwy 101 #U57, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Tenfold Social Training Inc., 660 Cypress Hills Dr., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/03/17 S/Stacy Zapar, 06/09, 06/16, 06/23, 06/30/17 CN 20348

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-013985 Filed: May 25, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. D Ervin Design, Located at: 3220 Shadowtree Dr., Oceanside CA San Diego 92058. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Daniel Ervin, 3220 Shadowtree Dr., Oceanside CA 92058; 2. Jolee Ervin, 3220 Shadowtree Dr., Oceanside CA 92058. This business is conducted by: A General Partnership. The First Day of Business was: 05/01/17 S/Daniel Ervin, 06/09, 06/16, 06/23, 06/30/17 CN 20347

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-014294 Filed: May 30, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Epic Mobile Auto Detailing, Located at: 1075 N Vulcan Ave. #12, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. John R Mutscheller, 1075 N Vulcan Ave. #12, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/John R Mutscheller, 06/09, 06/16, 06/23, 06/30/17 CN 20346

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-013093 Filed: May 16, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. IP Relativity; B. Ganja Marks, Located at: 220 Glen Arbor Dr., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: PO Box 230081, Encinitas CA 92023. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Cher Sauer, 220 Glen Arbor Dr., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The First Day of Business was: 05/01/17 S/Cher Sauer, 06/09, 06/16, 06/23, 06/30/17 CN 20345

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-014434 Filed: May 31, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Pacific Crown Stairs and Trim, Located at: 2886 Lancaster Rd., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92010. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Greg D Barker, 2917 State St. #210, Carlsbad CA 92008; 2. Chris K Townsend, 2886 Lancaster Rd., Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: A General Partnership. The First Day of Business was: Not Yet Started S/Greg D Barker, 06/09, 06/16, 06/23, 06/30/17 CN 20344

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-013294 Filed: May 17, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Conklin Professional Services; B. Institute for Continuing Professional Education, Located at: 520 E Murray Canyon Dr. #816, Palm Springs CA Riverside 92264. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Ernest Conklin, 520 E Murray Canyon Dr. #816, Palm Springs CA 92264. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The First Day of Business was: 06/01/12 S/Ernest E Conklin, 06/09, 06/16, 06/23, 06/30/17 CN 20343

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-014611 Filed: Jun 01, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Scalese Comsulting, Located at: 2282 Hillyer St., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Robert F Scalese, 2282 Hillyer St., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The First Day of Business was: 06/01/17 S/Robert F Scalese, 06/09, 06/16, 06/23, 06/30/17 CN 20342

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-013917 Filed: May 25, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. LAE Group Consulting Services, Located at: 5418 Soho View Terrace, San Diego CA San Diego 92105. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Linford Ewart, 5418 Soho View Terrace, San Diego CA 92105. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The First Day of Business was: 05/01/17 S/Linford Ewart, 06/09, 06/16, 06/23, 06/30/17 CN 20341

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-014397 Filed: May 31, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Horizon Window Cleaning; B. Surf Trip Guru, Located at: 31485 Hamburg Circle, Winchester CA Riverside 92596. Mailing Address: PO Box 430910, San Ysidro CA 92143. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Joseph Melroy, 31485 Hamburg Circle, Winchester CA 92596. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/12/17 S/Joseph Melroy, 06/09, 06/16, 06/23, 06/30/17 CN 20340

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-014640 Filed: Jun 02, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Kendy Lane Interiors, Located at: 1687 Shorebreak Way, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Kendal Burian, 1687 Shorebreak Way, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The First Day of Business was: Not Yet Started S/Kendal Burian, 06/09, 06/16, 06/23, 06/30/17 CN 20339

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-014732 Filed: Jun 02, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Encinitas Cosmetic Dentistry, Located at: 891-895 Santa Fe Dr., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Catherine J Santone, DDS, APC, 891-895 Santa Fe Dr., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/03/15 S/Catherine J Santone DDS, 06/09, 06/16, 06/23, 06/30/17 CN 20338

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-014812 Filed: Jun 05, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sea Hive Marketplace, Located at: 1555 S Coast Hwy, Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. South O Partners LLC, 1555 S Coast Hwy, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The First Day of Business was: Not Yet Started S/Rob Murray, 06/09, 06/16, 06/23, 06/30/17 CN 20337

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-013667 Filed: May 22, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Echo Growth Strategies, Located at: 5205 Avenida Encinas #A, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Carmen Chavez de Hesse, 3467 Caminito Sierra #202, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The First Day of Business was: Not Yet Started S/Carmen Chavez de Hesse, 06/09, 06/16, 06/23, 06/30/17 CN 20336

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-014186 Filed: May 26, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Market Street Financial Solutions; B. Market Street Realty Group, Located at: 2016 Subida Terrace, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: 6965 El Camino Real #105-599, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Market Street Consulting Group Inc. 2016 Subida Terrace, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The First Day of Business was: 02/09/09 S/Meghan Federico, 06/09, 06/16, 06/23, 06/30/17 CN 20335

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-014691 Filed: Jun 02, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Beautiful by Design, Located at: 6863 Watercourse Dr., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Ashleigh Pates, 6863 Watercourse Dr., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/02/17 S/Ashleigh Pates, 06/09, 06/16, 06/23, 06/30/17 CN 20334

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-014740 Filed: Jun 02, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. 2 The Rescue Events; B. EMT Class; C. EMT Events, Located at: 2859 Colgate Dr., Oceanside CA San Diego 92056. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Paramedic Innovations Inc., 2859 Colgate Dr., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The First Day of Business was: Not Yet Started S/Jonathan Pinto, 06/09, 06/16, 06/23, 06/30/17 CN 20333

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-014739 Filed: Jun 02, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Seconds Matter Medical Training; B. SMT911, Located at: 2859 Colgate Dr., Oceanside CA San Diego 92056. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Paramedic Innovations Inc., 2859 Colgate Dr., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Jonathan Pinto, 06/09, 06/16, 06/23, 06/30/17 CN 20332

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-013502 Filed: May 19, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. RJMD Consulting, Located at: 1988 Prescott Ct., Vista CA San Diego 92081. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Robert McDonough, 1988 Prescott Ct., Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The First Day of Business was: 05/10/17 S/Robert McDonough, 06/09, 06/16, 06/23, 06/30/17 CN 20331

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-013973 Filed: May 25, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Bryan Square, Located at: 2890 Pio Pico Dr., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: PO Box 748, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. JBCB Inc., J Gerald Bryan, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The first day of business: 05/25/17 S/Gerald Bryan, 06/02, 06/09, 06/16, 06/23/17 CN 20320

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-013871 Filed: May 24, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Spanish Flat Mining Company, Located at: 7024 Snapdragon Dr., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Marc P Springer, 7024 Snapdragon Dr., Carlsbad CA 92011; B. Linda H Springer, 7024 Snapdragon Dr., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: A Married Couple. The first day of business: 05/01/17 S/Linda H Springer, 06/02, 06/09, 06/16, 06/23/17 CN 20319

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-013720 Filed: May 23, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Advanced Survival Foods, Located at: 3125 Tiger Run Ct. #106, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Michael Synodin, 650 S Rancho Santa Fe Rd. #195, San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: 05/23/17 S/Michael Synodin, 06/02, 06/09, 06/16, 06/23/17 CN 20318

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-011863 Filed: May 01, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Climbing Monkeys, Located at: 3135 Tyler St., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: 908 Nardo Rd. #A, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Climbing Monkeys, 908 Nardo Rd. #A, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Nicholas Hammond, 06/02, 06/09, 06/16, 06/23/17 CN 20317

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-011862 Filed: May 01, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Hammond & Co., Located at: 3135 Tyler St., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: 908 Nardo Rd. #A, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Hammond & Co. LLC, 908 Nardo Rd. #A, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Nicholas Hammond, 06/02, 06/09, 06/16, 06/23/17 CN 20316

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-012856 Filed: May 12, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Rancho Santa Fe Pool and Spa; B. Awtry’s Pool Service, Located at: 760 Teaberry St., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Keith Awtry, 760 Teaberry St., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: 01/06/07 S/Keith Awtry, 06/02, 06/09, 06/16, 06/23/17 CN 20315

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-014028 Filed: May 25, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Massage D’Lux & Spa, Located at: 105 S Hwy 101 #3, Solana Beach CA San Diego 92075. Mailing Address: 252 Blackbird Way, Oceanside CA 92057. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Lucia Lux, 252 Blackbird Way, Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Lucia Lux, 06/02, 06/09, 06/16, 06/23/17 CN 20314

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-013699 Filed: May 23, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Walk in Remembrance With Hope, Located at: 985 Pearleaf Ct., San Marcos CA San Diego 92078. Mailing Address: PO Box 3297, La Mesa CA 91944. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Survivors of Suicide Loss, 985 Pearleaf Ct., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The first day of business: 05/23/17 S/Jana L Weber, 06/02, 06/09, 06/16, 06/23/17 CN 20313

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-013705 Filed: May 23, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Jewel Nails, Located at: 90 N Coast Hwy 101 #209, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Isuzu Wilkinson, 842 Boxwood Ct., Oceanside CA 92058. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Isuzu Wilkinson, 06/02, 06/09, 06/16, 06/23/17 CN 20312

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-013908 Filed: May 25, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Crapchute Bags, Located at: 498 Andrew Ave., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Base Dynamics Inc., 498 Andrews Ave., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Jonathan Zar, 06/02, 06/09, 06/16, 06/23/17 CN 20311

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-013322 Filed: May 18, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Emblem Cabinets, Located at: 7388 Trade ST., San Diego CA San Diego 92121. Mailing Address: 527 Encinitas Blvd #204, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Emblem Inc., 527 Encinitas Blvd #204, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The first day of business: 05/01/17 S/Gabrielle N Baumgartner, 06/02, 06/09, 06/16, 06/23/17 CN 20310

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-013463 Filed: May 19, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Hoot Coffee Bazaar; B. Hoot Coffee, Located at: 530 2nd St., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: 69565 El Camino Real #105, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Kellan den-Uijl, 6965 El Camino Real #105, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: 05/01/17 S/Kellan den-Uijl, 06/02, 06/09, 06/16, 06/23/17 CN 20309

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-013907 Filed: May 25, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. BB Pool & Spa Maintenance; B. BB Water Works, Located at: 6965 El Camino Real #105-626, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Reynaldo Ben Botello, 2891 Route 22, Patterson NY 12563. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: 05/01/17 S/Reynaldo Ben Botello, 06/02, 06/09, 06/16, 06/23/17 CN 20308

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-013269 Filed: May 17, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Franklin West; B. Franklin West Tutoring, Located at: 2348 La Costa Ave. #202, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. George Manuhu, 2348 La Costa Ave. #202, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/George Manuhu, 06/02, 06/09, 06/16, 06/23/17 CN 20307

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-013657 Filed: May 22, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. McCormac Pressure Washing, Located at: 1816 W Cliff Ct., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Milo McCormac, 1816 W Cliff Ct., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Milo McCormac, 06/02, 06/09, 06/16, 06/23/17 CN 20306

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-013686 Filed: May 23, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Succulent Culinary Creations by Eduarda, Located at: 2409 Sentinel Ln., San Marcos CA San Diego 92078. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Eduarda Antunes, 2409 Sentinel Ln., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Eduarda Antunes, 06/02, 06/09, 06/16, 06/23/17 CN 20305

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-014236 Filed: May 26, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Evolution Technology Partners, Located at: 1634 Avenida la Posta, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Maria Phillips, 1634 Avenida la Posta, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Maria Phillips, 06/02, 06/09, 06/16, 06/23/17 CN 20304

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-013860 Filed: May 24, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Maison Design/Build, Located at: 181 Daphne St., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Kory Almryde, 181 Daphne St., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: 01/01/16 S/Kory Almryde, 06/02, 06/09, 06/16, 06/23/17 CN 20303

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-013337 Filed: May 18, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Linda Karp Insurance Services, Located at: 225 Rodney Ave., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Linda Karp Inc., 225 Rodney Ave., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The first day of business: 04/24/17 S/Linda Karp, 06/02, 06/09, 06/16, 06/23/17 CN 20302

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-011975 Filed: May 02, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. CommuniTea Kundalini; B. CommuniTea Yoga & Meditation, Located at: 609 Vista Way, Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: 3328 Avenida Obertura, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Fitzgerald Consulting Group Inc./. 3328 Avenida Obertura, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Tina Fitzgerald, 06/02, 06/09, 06/16, 06/23/17 CN 20301

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-013839 Filed: May 24, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Peterson Advisors, Located at: 650 Edgewater Ave., Oceanside CA San Diego 92057. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Dane Peterson, 650 Edgewater Ave., Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: 05/24/17 S/Dane Peterson, 06/02, 06/09, 06/16, 06/23/17 CN 20300

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-013711 Filed: May 23, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Joie Luxe Design, Located at: 3857 Pell Pl. #111, San Diego CA San Diego 92130. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Pamela Brown, 3857 Pell Pl., San Diego CA 92130. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Pamela Brown, 06/02, 06/09, 06/16, 06/23/17 CN 20299

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-014334 Filed: May 30, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Active Business Creations; B. Active Nutrients; C, Zen 12; D. Mukthi Dance; E. Louis Shapiro; F. Nutrients.com; G. ClimaxNon.com; H. Active Nutrients.com; I. Nutrient.com; J. Nutrients.org; K. Nutirent.org; L. ActiveNutrients.cn; M. Active Nutriensts.us; N. Zin12.biz; O. LouisShapiro.com; P. MukthiDance.com; Q. AbCreations.pro; R. ActiveNutrients.asia; S. DailyVitamin.com; T. DailyVitamin.asia; U. GlobalNutrients.com, Located at: 5666 La Jolla Blvd #133, La Jolla CA San Diego 92037. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Louis Shapiro, 442 Esther St., Costa Mesa CA 92627. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: 01/01/92 S/Louis Shapiro, 06/02, 06/09, 06/16, 06/23/17 CN 20298

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-012406 Filed: May 08, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Seaside Collective, Located at: 1247 Loch Lomond Dr., Cardiff CA San Diego 92007. Mailing Address: PO Box 1255, Cardiff CA 92007. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Andrea Anderson, 1247 Loch Lomond Dr. Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: 05/01/17 S/Andrea Anderson, 05/26, 06/02, 06/09, 06/16/17 CN 20280

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-013651 Filed: May 22, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Hooked on Sushi Encinitas Inc., Located at: 272 N El Camino Real #D, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: 2508 El Camino Real #A, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Hooked on Sushi Encinitas Inc., 272 N El Camino Real #D, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The first day of business: 05/22/17 S/Meeseun Yoon, 05/26, 06/02, 06/09, 06/16/17 CN 20279

Fictitious Business Nae Statement #2017-013655 Filed: May 22, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. MF Maintenance. Located at: 6677 Corte Maria, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Mauricio Filippi, 6677 Corte Maria, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Mauricio M Filippi, 05/26, 06/02, 06/09, 06/16/17 CN 20278

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-013357 Filed: May 18, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Gwesty Questy. Located at: 3336 Via Alicante, La Jolla CA San Diego 92037. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Twisted Egos LLC, 3336 Via Alicante, La Jolla CA 92037. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The first day of business: 04/06/17 S/Shawn Roberts, 05/26, 06/02, 06/09, 06/16/17 CN 20277

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-012658 Filed: May 10, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Doce Chocolates. Located at: 3360 Avenida Nieve, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Linda Friz, 3360 Avenida Nieve, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: 03/24/17 S/Linda Friz, 05/26, 06/02, 06/09, 06/16/17 CN 20276

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-013536 Filed: May 19, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Legacy Industries. Located at: 216 Florita St., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Ailbe McGarry, 216 Florita St. Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: 05/19/17 S/Ailbe McGarry, 05/26, 06/02, 06/09, 06/16/17 CN 20275

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-013343 Filed: May 18, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Leed Corp.; B. CCM Consulting; C. Lead Corp. Located at: 2710 Via Plato, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92010. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Carlos Matthews, 2710 Via Plato, Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Carlos Matthews, 05/26, 06/02, 06/09, 06/16/17 CN 20274

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-013618 Filed: May 22, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Oceanside Cabanas Rentals. Located at: 81 Trinity St., Oceanside CA San Diego 92057. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Beach Basket Breeze LLC, 81 Trinity St. Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The first day of business: 07/29/14 S/Regina Kindel, 05/26, 06/02, 06/09, 06/16/17 CN 20273

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-012801 Filed: May 11, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Swim by Natalie. Located at: 4273 Carte Famosa, San Diego CA San Diego 92130. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Natalie Rones, 4273 Corte Famosa, San Diego CA 92130. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Natalie Rones, 05/26, 06/02, 06/09, 06/16/17 CN 20272

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-012788 Filed: May 11, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Magnum Plumbing Company. Located at: 924 Encinitas Blvd #63, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Aven Martin, 924 Encinitas Blvd #63, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: 05/11/17 S/Aven Martin, 05/26, 06/02, 06/09, 06/16/17 CN 20271

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-013641 Filed: May 22, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Del Mar Feed & Tack. Located at: 916 La Fiesta Pl., San Marcos CA San Diego 92078. Mailing Address: PO Box 683, Solana Beach CA 92075. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Charlie A Perez, 916 La Fiesta Pl., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: 01/01/94 S/Charlie A Perez, 05/26, 06/02, 06/09, 06/16/17 CN 20270

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-013311 Filed: May 18, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Homeless Veterans of San Diego. Located at: 6498 Willow Pl., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: PO Box 131593, Carlsbad CA 92013. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Kelly Luisi, 6498 Willow Pl., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: 04/22/17 S/Kelly Luisi, 05/26, 06/02, 06/09, 06/16/17 CN 20269

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-013324 Filed: May 18, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Califlowercation. Located at: 1323 Calle Scott, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. MW71 LLC, 1323 Calle Scott, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The first day of business: 03/27/17 S/Michelle Weiss, 05/26, 06/02, 06/09, 06/16/17 CN 20268

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-012550 Filed: May 09, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. LB ‘em. Located at: 1688 Sunnyside Ave., San Marcos CA San Diego 92078. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Laura Salvatore, 1688 Sunnyside Ave., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: 04/07/17 S/Laura Salvatore, 05/26, 06/02, 06/09, 06/16/17 CN 20267

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-013422 Filed: May 18, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Max & Otis Designs. Located at: 1228 Avenida Amistad, San Marcos CA San Diego 92069. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Brandy Yamamoto, 1228 Avenida Amistad, San Marcos CA 92069. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: 05/18/17 S/Brandy Yanamoto, 05/26, 06/02, 06/09, 06/16/17 CN 20266

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-013082 Filed: May 15, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Ignite Property Solutions LLC. Located at: 2699 Medford Ct., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92010. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Ignite Property Solutions LLC, 2699 Medford Ct. Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The first day of business: 05/15/17 S/Terry Scortt, 05/26, 06/02, 06/09, 06/16/17 CN 20265