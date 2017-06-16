Arrest made in fatal hit and run

OCEANSIDE — Edward Anthony Hernandez of Oceanside was arrested and charged in the fatal hit and run that took the life of Margaret Examus in April.

Hernandez, 22, is the owner of the vehicle seen by witnesses during the incident that happened on the 1400 block of Mission Avenue. He was arrested on June 13.

The collision occurred at 8 p.m. April 16. Examus was struck in the westbound lanes of Mission Avenue and was unconscious when police arrived.

Witnesses reported the victim was walking southbound across the road when a silver 1998 Honda Civic hit her.

It was estimated by observers at the scene that the vehicle was traveling at 70 to 80 miles per hour. A witness followed the vehicle and a complete license plate number was reported. Examus died at the scene.

Anyone with additional information on the incident is asked to call accident investigator Bryan Hendrix at (760) 435-4882.