Patricia Ann Pompo – Obituary

Leucadia California – Born in Anderson, Indiana on Halloween in 1929, Pat moved to Long Beach, CA at an early age and then to Glendale, CA where she attended Glendale High School. Pat married husband Vincent N. Pompo on February 01, 1947. Pat was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She is survived by her husband Vincent N. Pompo, daughters Linda K. Perrenoud and Lesah Ann Mutscheller, and son Donato Pompo, her brother Rex Bronnenberg, 8 grandchildren, and 6 great-grandchildren. Her beloved great-grandson, Angel, is now holding her hand in Heaven.

Pat enjoyed time with her family and friends and was an avid reader. For a time, she bowled with her girlfriends and was in a bowling league for many years.

A memorial will be held for Patricia on Saturday, June 10, 2017 at 11:00 am at the Miller-Jones Mortuary in Sun City, CA