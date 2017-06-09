Council adopts zoning ordinances, excuses mayor’s extended absence

OCEANSIDE — The City Council meeting was business as usual on Wednesday. With minimal discussion two zoning amendments recommended by the state Coastal Commission were adopted.

One amendment allows zoning standards to exceed residential base density for height and parking in order to provide inclusionary housing.

As part of the amendment the city broadened its options to meet inclusionary housing requirements, and promised concessions to builders to encourage them to provide inclusionary housing.

The amendment received a 3-1 vote. Mayor Jim Wood was absent. Councilwoman Esther Sanchez voted no.

The other amendment provides flexibility in zoning applications for individuals with disabilities in order to eliminate barriers to housing. The city adopted reasonable provisions that are in conformance with the federal and state fair housing law.

The amendment received a unanimous vote from council members present.

Additionally, City Council voted to allow Wood to take an extended absence without declaring his seat vacant. The item was approved as part of the consent calendar.

Prior to the close of the meeting, Deputy Mayor Chuck Lowery mentioned the approval.

Wood has been on a medical leave since May 17, and is expected to return to work in August.

The resolution adopted by City Council on Wednesday authorizes Wood’s absence through Aug. 9.

Lowery invited residents who would like to send the mayor well wishes to use the City Hall address and Wood’s office phone number. Wood’s aide will answer calls and forward messages to the mayor and his family.

Following the meeting, city staff said Wood remains in the hospital and is resting comfortably. It is anticipated he will soon be moved to a less intensive care facility.

The date for him to return to work remains the same.