H&M to open store in The Shoppes at Carlsbad

A popular fashion retailer has announced it will open a location in a Carlsbad mall undergoing a sweeping renovation.

Hennes and Mauritz Inc., better known as H&M, in a news release last week, said it would be opening a 25,000-square- foot store in The Shoppes at Carlsbad, just south of the 78 Freeway at El Camino Real, which has been changing its look over the past three years.

H&M representatives said the store will open sometime in the fall, which is around the same time three of the other previously announced new tenants will open: The Cheesecake Factory,Yard House and retailer Zara.

The renovation of the 90-acre mall, which is owned by Rouse Properties, began in 2014 under the previous ownership, Australia-based Westfield Corp., which added a gym, movie theater and several restaurants.

H&M’s new location will include sections for ladies, men, teens and children, as well as a “store within a store” section for accessories.

The Swedish-based retail giant operates 475 stores and employs 16,000 people in the United States.