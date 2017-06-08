EUSD, Sheriff’s Department, investigating attempted kidnapping report

Officials with the Encinitas Union School District and San Diego Sheriff’s Department are investigating a reported attempted kidnapping incident at Park Dale Lane Elementary School on June 6.

According to Park Dale Lane Principal Erin Terry, a student reported that an unknown woman approached and said, “Your mom told me to pick you up.” The student didn’t recognize the woman — who was described as a pale, 5-foot- 7 Caucasian woman with brown straight hair and wearing a dress — and ran away.

Terry said she contacted the family immediately after learning about the incident to get more information. The family, Terry said, was waiting for the sheriff’s department to arrive and take a report.

Terry went on to assure the Park Dale community that the incident was being taken seriously.

“I can assure you that Park Dale Lane and Encinitas Union School District are working to gather more information and we will keep you informed as we learn more about this incident,” she said. “I know this incident is frightening and I would like to assure you that we take our student safety very seriously and it is a top priority. All staff will be notified and we will have extra support after and before school to provide additional supervision. Please contact me if you can provide any information regarding this incident.”

On Wednesday afternoon, the school district issued a statement saying that the district and sheriff’s department reported no evidence of an attempted kidnapping, but was still investigating the incident.