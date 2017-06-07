Headed to the X-Games

COAST CITIES — As part of the Road to X Games content series, X Games is hosting the world’s top athletes in a Park Qualifier event on June 10 as they compete to secure their invitation to X Games Minneapolis.

North County skateboarders who have been invited to take part in the qualifying event include:

Bryce Wettstein 13, of Encinitas in the Women's Skateboard Park

Tom Schaar, 17, of Cardiff in the Men’s Skateboard

Brighton Zeuner, 12, of Encinitas in the Women's Skateboard Park

The Road to X Park Qualifier will be streamed live from Rhodes Skatepark in Boise, Idaho, and feature three disciplines — Men’s Skateboard Park, Women’s Skateboard Park and BMX Park. In addition to the live stream, fans can catch the Road to X Park Qualifier coverage on ABC as part of the World of X Games content on June 17, as well as coverage across X Games digital and social platforms.

In each of the disciplines, the top three medalists from X Games Austin 2016 will pre-qualify for the Minneapolis event. The top six athletes in each discipline at the Road to X Park Qualifier will also receive their invites to Minneapolis. The event is free and open to the public.

