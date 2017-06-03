Legal Notices, June 2, 2017

CITY OF CARLSBAD PUBLIC NOTICE TO INTERESTED PARTIES: Please be advised that the City of Carlsbad is considering text amendments to its Local Coastal Program (LCP) as summarized below. This amendment is being proposed by the City of Carlsbad and is currently under review. This notice hereby opens a six week review period after which the Planning Commission and City Council will consider all comments and act on the proposed amendment. The Planning Commission hearing is expected to take place in June 2017, and will be duly noticed. The City Council hearing is expected to take place in July 2017, and will be duly noticed. Copies of the LCP amendment are available for review at the following locations: (1) Carlsbad Planning Division, 1635 Faraday Avenue; (2) City Clerk’s Office, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive; (3) Carlsbad Main Library, 1775 Dove Lane; (4) Georgina Cole Library, 1250 Carlsbad Village Drive; and (5) the California Coastal Commission, 7575 Metropolitan Drive, Suite 103, San Diego, CA 92108-4402. PROPOSED LCP AMENDMENT SUMMARY LCPA 2016-0001 (PUB 16Y-0002) – SECOND DWELLING UNIT CODE AMENDMENT The City’s Zoning Ordinance is the implementing ordinance for the City’s Local Coastal Program. Accordingly, this Local Coastal Program Amendment is necessary to ensure consistency between its proposed amended Zoning Ordinance and its Local Coastal Program. This specific Zone Code Amendment is as follows: An amendment to make the city’s regulation of second dwelling units (now known as accessory dwelling units) consistent with the changes to Government Code Section 65852.2 made by Assembly Bill 2299 (Bloom) and Senate Bill 1069 (Wieckowski). With regard to the LCP, no portion of the LCP land use plan document is proposed to be amended. If you have any questions, please contact Corey Funk in the Planning Division at (760) 602-4645 or corey.funk@carlsbadca.gov. Written comments should be sent to the Planning Division at 1635 Faraday Avenue, Carlsbad, CA 92008. PUBLISH DATE: June 2, 2017 PUBLISH DATE FOR U-T SAN DIEGO: June 2, 2017 PUBLISH DATE FOR COAST NEWS: June 2, 2017 06/02/17 CN 20296

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT 505 S. Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 Phone: (760) 633-2710 | Email: planning@encinitasca.gov | Web: www.encinitasca.gov City Hall Hours: Monday through Friday 7:00 AM to 6:00 PM Closed alternate Fridays (6/2, 6/16, etc.) NOTICE OF PENDING ACTION ON ADMINISTRATIVE APPLICATION AND COASTAL DEVELOPMENT PERMIT PROJECT NAME: The Davis Residence CASE NUMBER: 17-028 CDP FILING DATE: February 14, 2017 APPLICANT: The Black Family Trust LOCATION: 186 Andrew Avenue, APN: 216-052-62 PROJECT DESCRIPTION: A Coastal Development Permit for the construction of a new single-family residence and associated improvements and the use of a temporary construction trailer during construction activities. The subject property is located in the Residential 3 (R-3) Zone and the Coastal Zone. ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA). STAFF CONTACT: Todd Mierau, 760-633-2693 or tmierau@encinitasca.gov PRIOR TO 6:00 PM ON MONDAY, JUNE 12, 2017 ANY INTERESTED PERSON MAY REVIEW THE APPLICATION AND PRESENT TESTIMONY, ORALLY OR IN WRITING, TO THE PLANNING & BUILDING DEPARTMENT. WRITTEN TESTIMONY IS PREFERRED IN ORDER TO HAVE A RECORD OF THE COMMENTS RECEIVED. If additional information is not required, the Planning & Building Department will render a determination on the application, pursuant to Section 2.28.090 of the City of Encinitas Municipal Code, after the close of the review period. An Appeal of the Department’s determination accompanied by the appropriate filing fee may be filed within 15-calendar days from the date of the determination. Appeals will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Any filing of an appeal will suspend this action as well as any processing of permits in reliance thereon in accordance with Encinitas Municipal Code Section 1.12.020(D)(1) until such time as an action is taken on the appeal. The above item is located within the Coastal Zone and requires the issuance of a regular Coastal Development Permit. The action of the Planning & Building Director may not be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Under California Government Code Sec. 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or prior to the date and time of the determination. 06/02/17 CN 20295

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT LEGAL NOTICE OF ENVIRONMENTAL REVIEW AND COMMENT PERIOD Public Review Period: June 5, 2017 to June 26, 2017 Notice is hereby given that a 20-day public review and comment period has been established pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) for a Draft Mitigated Negative Declaration, which has been prepared for the proposed project as identified below and located in the City of Encinitas. PROJECT NAME: 964 Urania Avenue CASE NUMBER: 16-156 TPM/DR/CDP APPLICANT: Hall Land Company, Inc. LOCATION: 964 Urania Avenue, community of Leucadia (APN# 254-363-10, -13) DESCRIPTION: The project proposes to demolish an existing single-family residence, subdivide two existing parcels into four parcels, and construct four single-family homes along with associated improvements on a 1.89-acre project site. ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The City has performed an Environmental Initial Study, which has determined that with mitigation measures, no significant negative environmental impacts would result from the proposed project. Therefore, a Mitigated Negative Declaration is recommended for adoption. The Draft Mitigated Negative Declaration is available for public review from June 5, 2017 to June 26, 2017. Written comments regarding the adequacy of the draft Mitigated Negative Declaration must be received by the Development Services Department at the address provided below by 6:00 p.m. on June 26, 2017. A final environmental document incorporating public input will then be prepared for consideration by decision-making authorities. The Draft Mitigated Negative Declaration, Environmental Initial Study, supporting documents, and project application may be reviewed or purchased for the cost of reproduction, at the Encinitas Development Services Department, 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024. An electronic version of the Draft Mitigated Negative Declaration may be reviewed on the City’s website at http://ci.encinitas.ca.us/I-Want-To/Public-Notices/Planning-Building-Public-Notices under “Environmental Notices”. For environmental review information, contact Scott Vurbeff at (760) 633-2692. For information regarding public hearings/meetings on this project, contact Todd Mierau at (760) 633-2693. 06/02/17 CN 20294

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT LEGAL NOTICE OF ENVIRONMENTAL REVIEW AND COMMENT PERIOD Public Review Period: June 5, 2017 to July 5, 2017 Notice is hereby given that a 30-day public review and comment period has been established pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) for a Draft Mitigated Negative Declaration, which has been prepared for the proposed project as identified below and located in the City of Encinitas. PROJECT NAME: Heers Open Space Vacation CASE NUMBER: 17-056 OSV APPLICANT: Brett and Lorraine Heers LOCATION: 3465 Bumann Road, community of Olivenhain (APN# 264-101-28) DESCRIPTION: The project proposes to vacate a recorded 1.7-acre open space easement located within a 5.0-acre parcel zoned for residential uses. ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The City has performed an Environmental Initial Study, which has determined that with mitigation measures, no significant negative environmental impacts would result from the proposed project. Therefore, a Mitigated Negative Declaration is recommended for adoption. The Draft Mitigated Negative Declaration is available for public review from June 5, 2017 to July 5, 2017. Written comments regarding the adequacy of the draft Mitigated Negative Declaration must be received by the Development Services Department at the address provided below by 6:00 p.m. on July 5, 2017. A final environmental document incorporating public input will then be prepared for consideration by decision-making authorities. The Draft Mitigated Negative Declaration, Environmental Initial Study, supporting documents, and project application may be reviewed or purchased for the cost of reproduction, at the Encinitas Development Services Department, 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024. An electronic version of the Draft Mitigated Negative Declaration may be reviewed on the City’s website at http://ci.encinitas.ca.us/I-Want-To/Public-Notices/Planning-Building-Public-Notices under “Environmental Notices”. For environmental review information, contact Scott Vurbeff at (760) 633-2692. For information regarding public hearings/meetings on this project, contact Roy Sapau at (760) 633-2734. 06/02/17 CN 20293

NOTICE OF AVAILABILITY FOR PUBLIC REVIEW CITY OF ENCINITAS Proposed Changes to the Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program Administrative Plan The proposed changes to the Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) Program Administrative Plan are available for public review from June 2 through June 16, 2017. Housing Authorities that administer a Section 8 program are required to adopt a written Administrative Plan that establishes local policies for administration of the program in accordance with the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) requirements. The Administrative Plan and revisions to the plan must be adopted by the Housing Authority and submitted to HUD. The Encinitas Housing Authority will hold a public hearing on Wednesday, June 28, 2017, at 4:30 p.m. at City Hall Council Chambers, 505 S. Vulcan Ave., Encinitas, CA, to consider the revisions to the Administrative Plan. All comments received on the proposed Administrative Plan will be provided to the Housing Authority for consideration. The proposed changes to the Administrative Plan are available for review in the Planning Division of the City’s Development Services Department, located at City Hall, during regular business hours and on the City’s website at www.EncinitasCa.gov. Please provide comments to Nikki Photinos, by e-mail at NPhotinos@EncinitasCa.Gov; or by mail to City of Encinitas, 505 S. Vulcan Ave., Encinitas, CA 92024. You may also provide comments at the public hearing on June 28, 2017 at 4:30pm. If you have any questions or wish additional information, please call (760) 943-2247. 06/02/17 CN 20292

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BY THE PLANNING COMMISSION PLACE OF MEETING: Council Chambers, Civic Center 505 South Vulcan Avenue Encinitas, CA 92024 THE ABOVE MENTIONED AGENCY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY PUBLIC ENTITY AND DOES NOT DISCRIMINATE ON THE BASIS OF RACE, COLOR, ETHNIC ORIGIN, NATIONAL ORIGIN, SEX, RELIGION, VETERANS STATUS OR PHYSICAL OR MENTAL DISABILITY IN EMPLOYMENT OR THE PROVISION OF SERVICE. IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT/SECTION 504 REHABILITATION ACT OF 1973, IF YOU NEED SPECIAL ASSISTANCE TO PARTICIPATE IN THESE MEETINGS, PLEASE CONTACT THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT AT (760) 633-2710. It is hereby given notice that a Public Hearing will be held on Thursday, the 15th day of June, 2017, at 6 p.m., by the Encinitas Planning Commission to discuss the following items: 1. PROJECT NAME: Ruggeri Residence CASE NUMBER: 17-021 CDP FILING DATE: February 7, 2017 APPLICANT: Bow and Erina Ruggeri LOCATION: 1214 Neptune Avenue (APN: 254-210-25) PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Public hearing to consider a Coastal Development Permit request for the expansion of existing windows and doors, an interior remodel and façade improvements for an existing single-family residence on a coastal blufftop property. ZONING/OVERLAY: The project site is located in the Residential 11 (R-11) Zone and California Coastal Commission’s Appeal Jurisdiction of the Coastal Zone. ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project is exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines. STAFF CONTACT: Andrew Maynard, Associate Planner, (760) 633-2718 or amaynard@encinitasca.gov 2. PROJECT NAME: Moto Deli CASE NUMBER: 17-008 MIN/CDP FILING DATE: January 24, 2017 APPLICANT: Mario Guerva and Alejandro Guerva LOCATION: 810 North Coast Highway 101, Suite A (APN: 256-014-10) ZONING/OVERLAY: The subject property is located in the North 101 Corridor Specific Plan Commercial Mixed-1 (N-CM-1) zone and the Coastal Zone of the City of Encinitas. DESCRIPTION: Public hearing to consider a Minor Use Permit and Coastal Development Permit application to allow the on-site consumption of beer and wine with a proposed Type 41 ABC license to an existing restaurant with an existing outdoor seating area. ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project is exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines. STAFF CONTACT: Todd Mierau, Associate Planner: (760) 633-2693 or tmierau@encinitasca.gov 3.PROJECT NAME: Union Kitchen and Tap

CASE NUMBER: 15-230 MIN/DR/CDP FILING DATE: August 31, 2015 APPLICANT: Eric Leitstein LOCATION: 1108 South Coast Highway 101 (APN: 258-316-21) ZONING/OVERLAY: The subject property is located in the Downtown Encinitas Specific Plan (DESP) Commercial Mixed-1 (D-CM-1) zone and the Coastal Zone of the City of Encinitas. DESCRIPTION: Continued public hearing to consider a Minor Use Permit, Design Review Permit and Coastal Development Permit application to allow the construction of an enclosed outdoor dining patio area, parking and associated improvements for an existing restaurant. On-site consumption of beer, wine and distilled spirits with an existing Type 47 ABC license are proposed within the new outdoor dining area. ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project is exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines. STAFF CONTACT: Todd Mierau, Associate Planner: (760) 633-2693 or tmierau@encinitasca.gov An appeal of a Planning Commission determination, accompanied by the appropriate filing fee, may be filed by 5 p.m. on the 15th (10th for subdivisions) calendar day following the date of the Commission’s determination. Appeals will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Items 1, 2 and 3 are located in the City’s Coastal Zone and require issuance of a Coastal Development Permit. The action of the Planning Commission or City Council relative to Item 1 may be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. The actions of the Planning Commission or City Council relative to Items 2 and 3 may not be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Any filing of an appeal will suspend the appealed action as well as any processing of permits in reliance thereon in accordance with Encinitas Municipal Code Section 1.12.020(D)(1) until such time as an action is taken on the appeal. Under California Government Code Sect. 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only the issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or before the time and date of the determination. For further information, or to review the above applications prior to the hearing, please contact the staff member or the Development Services Department at (760) 633-2710 or by email at planning@encinitasca.gov, 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024-3633. 06/02/17 CN 20291

NOTICE INVITING BIDS CITY OF ENCINITAS PAVEMENT REHABILITATION AND OVERLAY PROJECT FY 2017-2018 CS18A Notice is hereby given that the City of Encinitas will receive ELECTRONIC BIDS ONLY, via the on-line bidding service PlanetBids, up to 2:00 p.m., on June 29, 2017. At which time said ELECTORNIC BIDS will be publicly opened and read. The results will be posted on PlanetBids immediately at the close of the bid opening. Bidders need not be present at bid opening, but they may attend if desired. The City street address is as follows: City of Encinitas 505 S. Vulcan Avenue Encinitas, California 92024 WORK TO BE DONE: The work to be done generally includes: Work to be done consists of Type C1-PG64-28TR overlay, Type II Slurry Seal (REAS or RPMS), installation of Class II Aggregate Base, 5 inch dig outs, placement of Class II aggregate base, crack seal, variable cold plane, placement of engineered paving mat, sub-grade removal, traffic loops, traffic control, striping and legends, adjustment of manholes and gate valves to grade, and other appurtenant work. Engineer’s Estimate – $2,850,000 (Base Bid only). COMPLETION OF WORK: The Contractor shall diligently prosecute the work to completion within Sixty (60) working days from the commencement date contained in the Notice to Proceed. LOWEST RESPONSIVE AND RESPONSIBLE BIDDER: All bids are to be compared on the basis of the City Engineer’s estimate of the quantities of work to be done and the unit prices bid by the bidder. The award of the contract, if it is awarded, will be to the responsive and responsible bidder submitting a Bid whose summation of the base bid and the five additive alternative bids is the lowest. Pursuant to Public Contract Code Section 1103, a “Responsible Bidder”, means a bidder who has demonstrated the attributes of trustworthiness, as well as quality, fitness, capacity, and experience to satisfactorily perform this public works contract. FIFTY PERCENT “OWN FORCES” REQUIREMENT: Any bid that proposes performance of more than 50 percent of the work by subcontractors or owner operator/lessors or otherwise to be performed by forces other than the Bidder’s own organization will be rejected as non-responsive. OBTAINING CONTRACT DOCUMENTS: The website for this advertisement and related documents is: PlanetBids (http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids). All bid documents and project correspondence will be posted on the PlanetBids website. It is the responsibility of Proposed Bidders to check the website regularly for information updates and Bid Clarifications, as well as any addenda. Contract documents may also be obtained after Friday, June 2, 2017 at the Engineering counter in City Hall located at 505 S. Vulcan Ave., Encinitas, CA 92024, at a non-refundable cost of $30.00 per set. To submit a bid, a bidder must be registered with the City of Encinitas as a vendor. To register as a vendor, go to the following link (http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids) and then proceed to the “Register As A Vendor” link. The City makes no representation regarding the accuracy of Contract Documents received from third party plan rooms and Contractor accepts bid documents from third parties at its own risk. Should contractors choose to pick up project plans and specifications at Plan Rooms, the contractors shall still be responsible for obtaining all addenda for the project and signing and submitting all addendums with their bid. Any contractor that does not acknowledge receipt of all addendums by signing and submitting all addendums with their bid shall be deemed a non-responsive bidder and their bid will be rejected. BID INFORMATION: The work shall be in strict conformity with the Contract documents. In order to bid this project, the Contractor must have at the time of bid award a valid Class A or a valid Class C-12 State of California Contractor’s License in good standing and must maintain said license in good standing throughout the course of the project, and the contractor must be registered with the California Department of Industrial Relations. Certain specialty licenses may be required of certain work as set forth in the specifications. The Contractor is responsible to insure that all proper licenses are maintained. No bid will be awarded to a Contractor who is not licensed in accordance with the provisions of chapter 9, Division 3 of the Business and Professions Code or is not registered with the California Department of Industrial Relations. Withdrawal of bids by Contractor shall not be permitted for a period of ninety (90) days after the date set for the opening thereof. BID SECURITY: Each bid must be accompanied by cash, certified or cashier’s check, or bidder’s bond made payable to the City of Encinitas for an amount equal to at least ten percent (10%) of the amount bid, such guarantee to be forfeited should the bidder to whom the contract is awarded fail to enter into the contract. The Bid security shall be submitted to the City Clerk in an envelope, and will be separate from all the other bid documents which will be submitted electronically on Planet Bids.PRE-BID QUESTIONS: The City will answer information requests on this project up to Noon on Thursday, June 22, 2017. After Noon on Thursday, June 22, 2017 no more questions or information requests will be answered. All questions regarding the Contract Documents and the project shall only be submitted electronically on Planet Bids. No questions will be answered via e-mail, or by phone, or in person. LIQUIDATED DAMAGES: The Contractor shall pay to the City of Encinitas the sum of Two-Thousand Dollars ($2,000.00) per day for each and every calendar day of unexcused total project delay in completing the work in excess of the number of working days prescribed above. EQUALS: Notwithstanding if the project plans or specifications designate specific brands, materials, items or trade names, the Bidder may submit proposed equals to the Contract, pursuant to Public Contract Code Section 3400. Any contractor seeking a request for a substitution of “an equal” item shall submit all necessary data substantiating a request at least ten business days prior to the bid opening date. RIGHT TO REJECT ALL BIDS: The City reserves the right to reject all bids at its sole discretion and to waive any immaterial irregularities or informalities in the bids received. PREVAILING WAGE: This is a prevailing wage project and prevailing wage rates for this locality and project as determined by the Director of Industrial Relations apply, pursuant to labor code section 1770, et. Seq. A copy of the prevailing wage rates shall be posted on the job site by the contractor. A schedule of prevailing wage rates is available for review at the California Department of Industrial Relations web site found on the internet at http://www.dir.ca.gov/Public-Works/Prevailing-Wage.html. The successful bidder shall be required to pay at least the wage rates set forth in that schedule. Certified Payroll records shall be maintained by the contractor and copies of the certified payroll shall be electronically sent to the Department of Industrial Relations and be delivered to the City at the end of each month during the entire duration of the project. Notice: Subject to exceptions as set forth in Labor Code section 1771.1, contractor or subcontractor shall not be qualified to bid on, be listed in a bid proposal, subject to the requirements of Section 4104 of the Public Contract Code, or engage in the performance of any contract for public work, as defined by statute, unless it is currently registered and qualified to perform public work pursuant to Labor Code Section 1725.5. The City may not accept a bid nor any contract or subcontract entered into without proof of the contractor or subcontractor’s current registration to perform public work pursuant to Section 1725.5. For more information, go to http://www.dir.ca.gov/Public-Works/Certified-Payroll-Reporting.html COMPLIANCE WITH LABOR LAWS: The prime contractor shall be responsible for insuring compliance with all applicable provisions of the Labor Code, including, but not limited to, section 1777.5. SUBLETTING AND SUBCONTRACTING FAIR PRACTICES ACT: Contractor shall comply with sections 4100 et. seq. of the Public Contracts Code (“Subletting and Subcontracting Fair Practices Act) in all respects. The City is the “duly authorized officer” for the purposes of sections 4107 and 4107.5. PERFORMANCE AND PAYMENT BONDS: Each bid shall be accompanied by security in a form and amount as required by law. The successful bidder will be required to furnish a Payment Bond for one hundred percent (100%), and a Performance Bond for one hundred percent (100%) of the contract amount prior to execution of the contract. The City requires the awarded contractor obtain Payment and Performance bonds, issued by an admitted carrier, qualified to do business in California, as required by Code of Civil Procedure Section 995.120. Pursuant to Public Contract Code section 22300, the City permits the substitution of securities for any moneys withheld to ensure performance under the contract, or, alternatively, the contractor may request and the City may make payment of retentions earned directly to the escrow agent at the expense of the Contractor. NONDISCRIMINATION: During the performance of this contract, the contractor and its subcontractors shall not deny the contract’s benefits to any person on the basis of on race or color; religion; national origin or ancestry, physical disability; mental disability or medical condition; marital status; sex or sexual orientation; age, with respect to persons over the age of 40; and pregnancy, childbirth, or related medical conditions; nor shall they discriminate unlawfully against any employee or applicant for employment because of on race or color; religion; national origin or ancestry, physical disability; mental disability or medical condition; marital status; sex or sexual orientation; age, with respect to persons over the age of 40; and pregnancy, childbirth, or related medical conditions. Contractor shall insure that the evaluation and treatment of employees and applicants for employment are free of such discrimination. Please also see INFORMATION AND INSTRUCTIONS FOR BIDDERS in bid documents for additional bid information and requirements. City of Encinitas Robert Zaino, PE Interim City Engineer 06/02/17, 06/09/17 CN 20289

CITY OF ENCINITAS PUBLIC NOTICE OF ORDINANCE ADOPTION ORDINANCE NO. 2017-06 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Encinitas has adopted Ordinance No. 2017-06 entitled, “An Ordinance of the City Council of the City of Encinitas, California Amending the Definition of “Responsible Beverage Service and Sales Training” in Section 9.43.010 of the Encinitas Municipal Code.” The purpose of this Ordinance is to amend the definition of “Responsible beverage service and sales training” in Section 9.43.010 of the Encinitas Municipal Code to read as follows: “Responsible beverage service and sales training” or “RBSS training” means a training program to train alcohol licensees, their managers and servers in responsible alcoholic beverage service, sales, methods and practices, conducted by either: 1) the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC), 2) an RBSS training provider listed on the ABC website (that has agreed to implement ABC best practices for responsible beverage service education), or 3) an RBSS training provider that meets equivalent criteria as determined by the City Manager, or his or her designee. Ordinance 2017-06 was introduced at the Regular City Council meeting held on May 10, 2017 and adopted at the Regular City Council meeting held on May 24, 2017 by the following vote: AYES: Blakespear, Boerner Horvath, Kranz, Mosca, Muir; NAYS: None: ABSTAIN: None. ABSENT: None. The ordinance is on file in the office of the City Clerk, 505 South Vulcan Avenue and may be viewed between the hours of 8:00 A.M. and 5:00 P.M. The City of Encinitas is an equal opportunity public entity and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, religion, age or disability in employment or the provision of service. Please notify the City Clerk as soon as possible before the meeting if disability accommodations are needed. /Kathy Hollywood, City Clerk. 06/02/17 CN 20288

CITY OF ENCINITAS PUBLIC NOTICE OF ORDINANCE ADOPTION ORDINANCE NO. 2017-05 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Encinitas has adopted Ordinance No. 2017-05 entitled, “An Ordinance of the City Council of the City of Encinitas, California Amending Chapter 14.35 of the Encinitas Municipal Code.” The purpose of this Ordinance is to amend Chapter 14.35 Stopping, Standing or Parking of Large Commercial Vehicles in Residential Districts to prohibit the parking of large commercial vehicles on public streets in residentially zoned neighborhoods. The amendment will define the term “residential district” pursuant to California Vehicle Code Section 22507.5c and define the terms “commercial vehicle” and “large commercial vehicle.” Ordinance 2017-05 was introduced at the Regular City Council meeting held on May 10, 2017 and adopted at the Regular City Council meeting held on May 24, 2017 by the following vote: AYES: Blakespear, Boerner Horvath, Kranz, Mosca, Muir; NAYS: None; ABSTAIN: None. ABSENT: None. The ordinance is on file in the office of the City Clerk, 505 South Vulcan Avenue and may be viewed between the hours of 8:00 A.M. and 5:00 P.M. The City of Encinitas is an equal opportunity public entity and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, religion, age or disability in employment or the provision of service. Please notify the City Clerk as soon as possible before the meeting if disability accommodations are needed. /Kathy Hollywood, City Clerk. 06/02/17 CN 20287

NOTICE OF JOINT PUBLIC HEARING CITY OF CARLSBAD CITY COUNCIL, CARLSBAD MUNICIPAL WATER DISTRICT BOARD, CARLSBAD PUBLIC FINANCING AUTHORITY BOARD, COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT COMMISSION, AND CITY OF CARLSBAD ACTING AS THE SUCCESSOR TO THE REDEVELOPMENT AGENCY FY 2017-18 OPERATING BUDGETS AND FY 2017-18 TO 2031-32 CAPITAL IMPROVEMENT PROGRAM The City of Carlsbad City Council will hold a joint public hearing on Tuesday, June 13, 2017 at 6:00 p.m. in the Council Chamber, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, California, to discuss the Fiscal Year 2017-18 Operating Budget and the Fiscal Year 2017-18 to 2031-32 Capital Improvement Program Budget. Adopting Operating budgets for FY 2017-18, and Carlsbad Municipal Water District’s final Operating Budget, adopting the Gann Spending Limit, adopting the Community Development Commission Housing Authority FY 2017-18 budget, adopting changes to the Master Fee Schedule, and determining that the FY 2017-18 Capital Improvement Program Budget is consistent with the General Plan, approving the City’s share of the FY 2017-18 Capital and Operating Budget of the Encina Wastewater Authority, approving adjustments to the City of Carlsbad’s FY 2016-17 Operating and Capital Improvement Program budgets, approving adjustments to the FY 2016-17 Public Financing Authority Budget, adopting the City of Carlsbad as Successor to the Redevelopment Agency’s final Operating Budget and appropriating funds for FY 2017-18. Interested parties are invited to attend this meeting and present their views and comments to the City Council and Municipal Water District Board. Copies of the proposed budget and proposed fee changes are available for public inspection at the City Clerk’s Office, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, or at the Cole Library, 1250 Carlsbad Village Drive. Written and telephone inquiries may be directed to Helga Stover (Helga.stover@carlsbadca.gov) at the Finance Department, 1635 Faraday Avenue, Carlsbad, 760-602-2429. PUBLISH DATES: May 26 and June 2, 2017. CITY OF CARLSBAD CITY COUNCIL 05/26/17, 06/02/17 CN 20258

CITY OF ENCINITAS ENVIRONMENTAL COMMISSION UNSCHEDULED VACANCY The Environmental Commission shall conduct public hearings and prepare recommendations to the City Council on matters regarding the environment to include without limitation: Develop an Annual Work Plan and presentation to the City Council; Review and update from time to time, as necessary, the Environmental Action Plan; Develop policies and plans to provide for and advocate for environmental protection within the City of Encinitas; Develop policies and plans for developing environmental awareness in cooperation with other public and private agencies to include school districts; Provide review and recommendations to the City Council on such matters that may be referred to the Commission by the City Council. THERE IS CURRENTLY ONE UNSCHEDULED VACANCY ON THE ENVIRONMENTAL COMMISSION WITH A TERM ENDING MARCH 2018. APPLICATIONS ARE DUE NO LATER THAN JUNE 8, 2017 AT 6:00 P.M. INTERESTED PERSONS MUST BE REGISTERED VOTERS OF THE CITY OF ENCINITAS. APPLICATIONS ARE AVAILABLE ONLINE AT THE FOLLOWING LINK: http://www.encinitasca.gov/Government/Boards-Commissions/Environmental-Commission. For additional information, please contact the City Clerk’s Department at 760-633-2601. Immediate Vacancy-Term Ends: Mar 01, 2018 05/19/17, 06/02/17 CN 20232

T.S. No. 17-47129 APN: 165-562-50-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 5/26/2005. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: PAUL MATTUCCI AND STEPHANIE MATTUCCI, HUSBAND AND WIFE Duly Appointed Trustee: Zieve, Brodnax & Steele, LLP Deed of Trust recorded 6/2/2005 as Instrument No. 2005-0463570 in book , page of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 6/23/2017 at 10:30 AM Place of Sale: AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $388,231.07 Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt owed. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 2351 CARRIAGE CIRCLE OCEANSIDE, CA 92056-3605 Described as follows: As more fully described on said Deed of Trust A.P.N #.: 165-562-50-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (714) 848-9272 or visit this Internet Web site www.elitepostandpub.com, using the file number assigned to this case 17-47129. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Dated: 5/23/2017 Zieve, Brodnax & Steele, LLP, as Trustee 30 Corporate Park, Suite 450 Irvine, CA 92606 For Non-Automated Sale Information, call: (714) 848-7920 For Sale Information: (714) 848-9272 www.elitepostandpub.com Ashley Walker, Trustee Sale Assistant THIS FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION WE OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. EPP 22429 6/2, 6/9, 6/16/17 CN 20284

AFC-1069 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED AS SHOWN BELOW. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY as the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Executed by: AS SHOWN BELOW, as Trustor, AS SHOWN BELOW, as Beneficiary, recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as book AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of Official Records of the County Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California, and pursuant to the Notice of Default and Election to Sell there under recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as Book AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of said Official Records. WILL SELL BY PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH On 6/22/2017 at 10:00 AM, AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY , 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO RD, SUITE 150, SAN DIEGO, CA, 92127 (Payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank), all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State hereinafter described as more fully described on said Deed of Trust. The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 5805 ARMADA DRIVE, CARLSBAD, CA, 92009 TS#, REF#, ICN#, Unit/Interval/Week, APN#, Trustors, Current Beneficiary, DOT Dated, DOT Recorded, DOT Book, DOT Page/Instrument#, NOD Recorded, NOD Book, NOD Page/Instrument#, Estimated Sales Amount 84937 B0408355C MGP37638BZ 376 Float/Float Annual 38BZ 211-022-28 JAMES L. MIERS AND VICKI Y. MIERS HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS CAPITAL SOURCE BANK A CALIFORNIA INDUSTRIAL BANK 5/19/2013 5/30/2013 2013-0337550 2/16/2017 2017-0079042 $13697.36 84938 B0434915C MGP39511BO 395 Float/Float Biennial-Odd 11BO 211-022-28 KEVIN SODERS AND MELANIE SODERS HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS PACIFIC WESTERN BANK A CALIFORNIA STATE CHARTERED BANK (SUCCESSOR BY MERGER TO CAPITALSOURCE BANK) 5/25/2014 9/25/2014 2014-0414725 2/16/2017 2017-0079042 $16169.17 84939 B0444545C MGP24523AZ 245 Float/Fixed Week 23 Annual 23AZ 211-022-28 ANTHONY M. DONATO AND CHARLOTTE L. DONATO HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 4/19/2015 4/30/2015 2015-0211868 2/16/2017 2017-0079042 $15201.02 84940 B0415665H MGP29816AZ 298 Float/Float Annual 16AZ 211-022-28 JAMES B. CRUZ AND MELINDA M. CACAO-CRUZ HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 7/19/2013 10/10/2013 2013-0612422 2/16/2017 2017-0079042 $23326.01 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit is estimated at AS SHOWN ABOVE Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, may increase this figure prior to sale. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 1-800-540-1717, using the TS number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and resonable estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. DATE: 5/22/2017 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO RD, #150 SAN DIEGO, CA 92127 (858) 207-0646 BY LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor 06/02/17, 06/09/17, 06/16/17 CN 20283

AFC-1068 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED AS SHOWN BELOW. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY as the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Executed by: AS SHOWN BELOW, as Trustor, AS SHOWN BELOW, as Beneficiary, recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as book AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of Official Records of the County Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California, and pursuant to the Notice of Default and Election to Sell there under recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as Book AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of said Official Records. WILL SELL BY PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH On 6/22/2017 at 10:00 AM, AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO RD, SUITE 150 , SAN DIEGO, CA, 92127 (Payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank), all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State hereinafter described as more fully described on said Deed of Trust. The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 6400 SURFSIDE LANE, CARLSBAD, CA, 92009 TS#, REF#, ICN#, Unit/Interval/Week, APN#, Trustors, Current Beneficiary, DOT Dated, DOT Recorded, DOT Book, DOT Page/Instrument#, NOD Recorded, NOD Book, NOD Page/Instrument#, Estimated Sales Amount 84933 B0445205C MCS11732BZ 117 FLOAT/FIXED ANNUAL 32BZ 214-010-94 MICHAEL T. O’NEIL AND ANA PAULA DE MENDONCA O’NEIL HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 4/30/2015 5/14/2015 2015-0245070 2/16/2017 2017-0079022 $34283.92 84934 S1048435C CSR20214BO 202 FLOAT/FIXED-BIENNIAL ODD 14BO 214-010-94 KRISTINA A. COSTA A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 7/11/2011 8/4/2011 2011-0397519 2/16/2017 2017-0079022 $12615.89 84935 B0434995C MCS11511CO 115 FLOAT/FLOAT/ BIENNIAL-ODD 11CO 214-010-94 ROBERT L. POWELL AND JANET G. POWELL HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 9/12/2014 9/25/2014 2014-0414744 2/16/2017 2017-0079022 $17840.75 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit is estimated at AS SHOWN ABOVE Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, may increase this figure prior to sale. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 1-800-540-1717, using the TS number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and resonable estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. DATE: 5/22/2017 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO RD, #150 SAN DIEGO, CA 92127 (858) 207-0646 BY LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor 06/02/17, 06/09/17, 06/16/17 CN 20282

T.S. No.: 2016-03754-CA A.P.N.:160-053-09-00 Property Address: 3410 Hacienda Drive, Oceanside, CA 92054 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE § 2923.3(a) and (d), THE SUMMARY OF INFORMATION REFERRED TO BELOW IS NOT ATTACHED TO THE RECORDED COPY OF THIS DOCUMENT BUT ONLY TO THE COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR. NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED 注：本文件包含一个信息摘要 참고사항: 본 첨부 문서에 정보 요약서가 있습니다 NOTA: SE ADJUNTA UN RESUMEN DE LA INFORMACIÓN DE ESTE DOCUMENTO TALA: MAYROONG BUOD NG IMPORMASYON SA DOKUMENTONG ITO NA NAKALAKIP LƯU Ý: KÈM THEO ĐÂY LÀ BẢN TRÌNH BÀY TÓM LƯỢC VỀ THÔNG TIN TRONG TÀI LIỆU NÀY IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 07/17/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. Trustor: Susan D. Evans And Mark D. Evans, Wife And Husband As Joint Tenants Duly Appointed Trustee: Western Progressive, LLC Deed of Trust Recorded 07/21/2006 as Instrument No. 2006-0517319 in book —, page— and rerecorded on 09/25/2006 as 2006-0679149 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 06/16/2017 at 10:30 AM Place of Sale: AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY THE STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance, reasonably estimated costs and other charges: $ 300,918.29 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE THE TRUSTEE WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, A SAVINGS ASSOCIATION OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: All right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described as: More fully described in said Deed of Trust. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 3410 Hacienda Drive, Oceanside, CA 92054 A.P.N.: 160-053-09-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $ 300,918.29. Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary of the Deed of Trust has executed and delivered to the undersigned a written request to commence foreclosure, and the undersigned caused a Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on this property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (866)-960-8299 or visit this Internet Web site http://www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx using the file number assigned to this case 2016-03754-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: May 2, 2017 Western Progressive, LLC, as Trustee for beneficiary C/o 30 Corporate Park, Suite 450 Irvine, CA 92606 Sale Information Line: (866) 960-8299 http://www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx Trustee Sale Assistant WESTERN PROGRESSIVE, LLC MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE 05/19/17, 05/26/17, 06/02/17 CN 20231

AFC-1063 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A NOTICE OF DELINQUENT ASSESSMENT DATED 12/13/2016 UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. NOTICE is hereby given that CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, as the duly appointed Trustee pursuant to Notice of Delinquent Assessment and Claim of Lien executed by SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA BEACH CLUB VACATION OWNERS ASSOCIATION, A CALIFORNIA NONPROFIT MUTUAL BENEFIT CORPORATION recorded 12/29/2016 as Instrument number 2016-0715786 of Official Records in the Office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California, property owned by SHOWN BELOW. WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER ON 6/8/2017 at 10:00 AM LOCATION: AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO RD, SUITE 150, SAN DIEGO, CA 92127 (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, business in this state, all right, title and interest under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment in the property situated in said County, describing the land on above referred Claim of Lien. TS#, REF#, ICN, UNIT/INTERVAL/WEEK, APN, TRUSTORS, ESTIMATED SALES AMOUNT 83577 10415F 147-264-11-15 SCB10415F 104 10415F 15 AILEEN P. ANGEL, SINGLE, AS TENANCY IN SEVERALTY $8,234.06 83578 20250B 147-264-13-50 202-50 202 20250B 50 AILEEN PATRICIA ANGEL, A SINGLE WOMAN $8,139.02 83579 31111D 147-264-38-11 SCB311-11 311 31111D 11 PAUL STAHL, SEVERALTY/SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY $7,381.54 83580 30249B 147-264-29-49 302-49 302 30249B 49 ALLEN B. FOWLER AND GWENDOLYN I. FOWLER, HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS $7,321.11 83581 10413F 147-264-11-13 104-13 104 10413F 13 DIANA WHITNEY AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AND AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY $4,582.87 83582 21107D 147-264-22-07 211-07 211 21107D 7 ROCHELLE ROJAS, INDIVIDUALLY $8,487.03 83583 20613H 147-264-17-13 206-13 206 20613H 13 JOSEPH G. CORDERO JR. AS SOLE AND SEPARATE OWNER $4,025.04 83584 10248E 147-264-09-48 102-48 102 10248E 48 MARY M. BLUME, WIDOW $9,022.87 83585 21307I 147-264-24-07 SCB21307I 213 21307I 7 THE RUTH F. CORDON TRUST DATED FEBRUARY 20, 2006, KRIS ANN MCKENNA, TRUSTEE $8,487.03 83586 30449A 147-264-31-49 304-49 304 30449A 49 J. KIMBALL WALKER AND IRMALEE J. WALKER AS CO-TRUSTEES OF THE WALKER FAMILY TRUST $8,286.28 The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 121 SOUTH PACIFIC, OCEANSIDE, CA, 92009 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum due under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment, with interest thereon, as provided in said notice, advances, if any, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee, to-wit: SHOWN ABOVE Estimated amount with accrued interest and additional advances, if any, may increase this figure prior to sale. The claimant under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to sell, in accordance with the provision to the Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell which recorded on 2/6/2017 as Instrument No. 2017-0059724 in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 1-858-207-0646, using the TS number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied regarding title, possession or encumbrances, to satisfy the indebtedness secured by said Notice, advances thereunder, with interest as provided therein, and the unpaid assessments secured by said Notice with interest thereon as provided in said Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions, fees, charges and expenses of the trustee and the trusts created by said Notice of Assessment and Claim of Lien. Date: 5/9/2017 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, As Trustee 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO RD, #150 SAN DIEGO, CA 92127 (858) 207-0646 BY LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor. 05/19/17, 05/26/17 06/02/17 CN 20230

IN THE JUVENILE COURT FOR THE COUNTY OF CAMDEN STATE OF GEORGIA In the Interest of: M. L. F Sex: Female DOB: 08/14/07 A Child Under 18 Years of Age Case# 17000160 NOTICE OF SUMMONS To: Nicole Shaunte Frost and DeShawn Flynn and any other person claiming paternity of the above-named child. You are hereby notified that the above-styled action, which seeks the termination of parental rights was filed against you in said Juvenile Court in Camden County, Georgia on the 24th day of May, 2017. The petition alleges that the above-named child is dependent child and that it would be in the child’s best interest that the parents’ parental rights be terminated. A copy of the petition may be obtained from the Clerk of Camden County Juvenile Court. The child is currently in the temporary custody of the Camden County Department of Family and Children Services. THEREFORE, YOU ARE COMMANDED AND REQUIRED to appear before the Juvenile Court of Camden County, Woodbine, Georgia on the 23rd day of August, 2017 at 9:30 o’clock a.m. The effect of the termination order requested shall be to terminate the parental rights and obligations of the parents with respect to the above-named child, including rights of inheritance. READ CAREFULLY NOTICE OF EFFECT OF TERMINATION JUDGMENT Georgia law provides that you can permanently lose your rights as a parent. A petition to terminate parental rights has been filed requesting the court to terminate your parental rights to your child. A copy of the petition to terminate parental rights is attached to this notice. A court hearing of your case has been scheduled for the 23rd day of August, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Court of Camden County. If you fail to appear, the court can terminate your parental rights in your absence. If the court at the trial finds that the facts set out in the petition to terminate parental rights are true and that termination of your rights will serve the best interests of your child, the court can enter a judgment ending your rights to your child. If the judgment terminates your parental rights, you will no longer have any rights to your child. This means that you will not have the right to visit, contact, or have custody of your child or make any decisions affecting your child or your child’s earnings or property. Your child will be legally freed to be adopted by someone else. Even if your parental rights are terminated: (1) You will be responsible for providing financial support (child support payments) for your child’s care unless and until your child is adopted; and (2) Your child can still inherit from you unless and until your child is adopted. This is a very serious matter. You should contact an attorney immediately so that you can be prepared for the court hearing. You have the right to hire an attorney and to have him or her represent you. If you can not afford to hire an attorney, the court will appoint an attorney if the court finds that you are an indigent person. Whether or not you decide to hire an attorney, you have the right to attend the hearing of your case, to call witnesses on your behalf, and to question those witnesses on brought against you. If you have any questions concerning this notice, you may call the telephone number of the clerk’s office which is: 912 554 7048. If you want a lawyer appointed to represent you, you must let the Court or the officer of this Court handling this case know that you want a lawyer immediately. WITNESS the Honorable O. Brent Green, Judge of said Court. SO ORDERED, this the 24th day of May, 2017. Laurie W. Fowler Juvenile Court Clerk Camden County, Georgia 06/02/17, 06/09/17, 06/16/17, 06/23/17 CN 20321

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2017-00018896-CU-PT-CTL TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Nicholas Allen Vandegriffe filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: a. Present name: Nicholas Allen Vandegriffe changed to proposed name: Nicholas Brian Sweeney. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Jul 07, 2017 at 8:30 AM Dept. 46 of the Superior Court of California, 220 W Broadway, San Diego CA 92101. Date: May 25, 2017 Jeffrey B Barton Judge of the Superior Court 06/02, 06/09, 06/16, 06/23/17 CN 20297

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF KATHY ROACH Case # 37-2017-00018671-PR-PL-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Kathy Roach. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Linda Glies in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Linda Glies be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court on Aug 1, 2017 at 11:00 AM in Dept. 54 located at Central Courthouse, 1100 Union St, 5th Floor, San Diego CA 92101. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Russell M. De Phillips, Esq. Milberg & De Phillips, P.C. 2163 Newcastle Ave. #200 Cardiff by the Sea, CA 92007 Telephone: 760.943.7103 06/02/17, 06/09/17, 06/16/17 CN 20286

L3 PHOTONICS operates a facility located at 5957 Landau Court, Carlsbad, CA 92008 that uses and emits chemicals known to the State of California to cause cancer, birth defects, or other reproductive harm. We do not believe that any person is exposed to these chemicals at levels constituting a health or safety risk. However, we have not made a formal determination that actual exposure levels are below the Proposition 65 “no significant risk” levels for carcinogens or “no observable effect” level for chemicals known to cause reproductive harm, and we have not performed a risk analysis to determine the precise amount of exposure that any individual would receive over a 70-year period. Proposition 65 therefore obligates us to provide this warning to potentially effected individuals. Further information may be obtained by contacting L3 PHOTONICS at 760-431-6800. 06/02/17, 06/09/17, 06/16/17 CN 20285

Notice of Sale Notice is hereby given that pursuant to sections 21701-21715 of the Business and Professions Code, Section 2328 of the Commercial Code, Section 535 of the Penal Code, Stor’em Self Storage (Formerly known as S.D. Storage,) located at 560 South Pacific San Marcos, CA 92078, will sell by competitive bidding on May 8th, 2017 at 11:00 AM. Property stored and to be sold can be but not limited to: miscellaneous household goods, furniture, major appliances, personal items, clothing, and possible collectables/antiques. Auction is to be held at the address listed above. Property to be sold as follows: Eleanora Kattus Misc. Household items Eleanora P. Kattus Misc. Household items Eleanora Passarelli Kattus Misc. Household items Michael Seiferth Misc. Household items Michael P. Seiferth Misc. Household items Michael Patrick Seiferth Misc. Household items Michael Pesqueira Misc. Household items Michael A. Pesqueira Misc. Household items Michael Anthony Pesqueira Misc. Household items Zach Heidrich Mic. Household Items Zachary N. Heidrich Misc. Household items Zachary Nathan Heidrich Misc. Household Items Cheryl Myers Mic. Household Items Cheryl A. Myers Misc. Household items Cheryl Ann Myers Misc. Household Items Patrisha Stock Misc. Household items Patricia Stock Misc. Household Items Patricia A. Stock Misc. Household items Patricia Anne Stock Misc. Household Items Felipe Gomez Misc. Household items Felipe N. Gomez Misc. Household Items Mark T. Cameron Misc. Household items Mark Thomas Cameron Misc. Household Items Colleen A. Zumwalt Misc. Household items Colleen Amber Zumwalt Misc. Household Items Justin Lanasa Misc. Household items Justin D Lanasa Misc. Household items

Auction service by West Coast Auction, License # 0434194, Tel # 760-724-0423 All sales must be paid for at the time of purchase in CASH ONLY. All purchased items sold as is, where is, and must be removed at the time of sale. Auction to be conducted by West Coast Auctions (760) 724-0423, License # 0434194. 05/26/17, 06/02/17 CN 20281

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2015-00000287-PR-GP-CTL TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Maria Rodriguez and Jose Rodriguez filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: a. Present name: Aryanna Marielle Castillo Rodriguez changed to proposed name: Aryanna Marielle Rodriguez; b. Present name: Andrea Isabella Castillo Rodriguez changed to proposed name: Andrea Isabella Rodriguez; c. b. Present name: Amy Genaveive Castillo Rodriguez changed to proposed name: Amy Genaveive Rodriguez. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Jul 11, 2017 at 9:00 AM Dept. PC-02 of the Superior Court of California, 1409 Fourth Ave, San Diego CA 92101, Probate Division, Madge Bradley Building. Date: May 17, 2017 Julia Craig Kelety Judge of the Superior Court 05/26, 06/02, 06/09, 06/16/17 CN 20264

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2017-00018396-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Junko Nishijima, Kadai Nishijima on behalf of Kanna Felice Fuchiwaki minor filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Kanna Felice Fuchiwaki change to proposed name: Kanna Felice Nishijima. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Jul 11, 2017 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 26 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Regional Division. Date: May 22, 2017 Robert P Dahlquist Judge of the Superior Court 05/26, 06/02, 06/09, 06/16/17 CN 20263

Notice of Sale Notice is hereby given that pursuant to sections 21701-21715 of the Business and Professions Code, Section 2328 of the Commercial Code, Section 535 of the Penal Code, Stor’em Self Storage Formerly known as S.D. Storage, located at 185 N. Pacific Street, San Marcos, CA, 92069, will sell by competitive bidding on June 8th, 2017 at 10:30 AM. Property stored and to be sold can be but not limited to: miscellaneous household goods, furniture, major appliances, personal items, clothing, and possible collectables/antiques. Auction is to be held at the address listed above. Customer Names: Franco Alvarez Misc. Household Items Tracy Slusser Misc. Household Items Tracy Alan Slusser Misc. Household Items Erin Tillery Misc. Household Items Erin Torrey Tillery Misc. Household Items Jorge A Castro Gonzalez Misc. Household Items Robert L. Duenckel Misc. Household Item Robert Lee Duenckel Misc. Household Items Kimberly Ward Misc. Household Items Kimberly Ann Ward Misc. Household Items Mallorie Lemire Misc. Household Items Mallorie Rose Lemire Misc. Household Items Dan Beckley Misc. Household Items Daniel Arthur Beckley Misc. Household Items Joanne Pajarito Misc. Household Items Joanne Joy Pajarito Misc. Household Items Cheryl D Mroczynski Misc. Household Items Cheryl Darlene Mroczynski Misc. Household Items All sales must be paid for at the time of purchase in CASH ONLY. All purchased items sold as is, where is, and must be removed at the time of sale. Auction to be conducted by West Coast Auctions (760) 724-0423, License # 0434194. 05/26/17, 06/02/17 CN 20262

Notice of Sale Notice is hereby given that pursuant to sections 21701-21715 of the Business and Professions Code, Section 2328 of the Commercial Code, Section 535 of the Penal Code, Stor’em Self Storage (Formerly known as S.D. Storage), located at 2430 South Santa Fe Ave, Vista, CA, 92084, will sell by competitive bidding on June 8th 2017 at 11:30 AM. Property stored and to be sold can be but not limited to: miscellaneous household goods, furniture, major appliances, personal items, clothing, and possible collectables/antiques. Auction is to be held at the address listed above. Customer Names: Jason Schwertfeger Misc. Household Goods Jason E. Schwertfeger Misc. Household Goods Jason Edward Schwertfeger Misc. Household Goods Jason Schwertfeger Trailer Jason E. Schwertfeger Trailer Jason Edward Schwertfeger Trailer Derek Hunt Vehicle Derek D. Hunt Vehicle Derek Donald Hunt Vehicle Jeremy Brown Misc. Household Goods Jeremy A Brown Misc. Household Goods Jeremy Andrew Brown Misc. Household Goods Unique Coleman Misc. Household Goods Unique D Coleman Misc. Household Goods Unique Daneile Coleman Misc. Household Goods Maria-Ann Johnston Misc. Household Goods Mariaann Alejandria Johnston Misc. Household Goods Jossa Solorio Misc. Household Goods Jossa Jandy Vargas Solorio Misc. Household Goods All sales must be paid for at the time of purchase in CASH ONLY. All purchased items sold as is, where is, and must be removed at the time of sale. Auction to be conducted by West Coast Auctions (760) 724-0423, License # 0434194. 05/26/17, 06/02/17 CN 20261

Notice of Lien Sale Notice is hereby given that pursuant to sections 21701-21715 of the Business and Professions Code, Section 2328 of the Commercial Code, Section 535 of the Penal Code, Stor’em Self Storage (Formerly known as SD Storage), located at 1510 E Mission Rd San Marcos CA 92069, will sell by competitive bidding on June 8th, 2017 at 9:30am Property stored and to be sold can be but not limited to: miscellaneous household goods, furniture, major appliances, personal items, clothing, and possible collectables/antiques. Auction is to be held at the address listed above. Property to be sold as follows: Marita Thomas Misc. Household goods Marita Inez Thomas Misc. Household goods Jarred Goff Misc. Household goods Jarred Alan Goff Misc. Household goods Jarred Goff Misc. Household goods Jarred Alan Goff Misc. Household goods Jennifer Gilcrist Misc. Household goods Jennifer Inez Gilcrist Misc. Household goods David A. Puchta Misc. Household goods David Alan Puchta Misc. Household goods Debbie J. Weahkee Misc. Household goods Debbie Jo Weahkee Misc. Household goods Debra Jo Weahkee Misc. Household goods William I. Gardiner Misc. Household goods William Ivan Gardiner Misc. Household goods William I. Gardinera Misc. Household goods William Ivan Gardinera Misc. Household goods Glen Barneson Misc. Household goods Glen Barneson Trailer Carlos Vargas Misc. Household goods Carlos Eduardo Vargaslarios Misc. Household goods Miguel Anguilar Canales Misc. Household goods Miguel E. Aguilar Canales Misc. Household goods Joseph Bryie Misc. Household goods Joseph A. Bryie Misc. Household goods James Bartzis Misc. Household goods James Douglas Nikolaos Bartzis Misc. Household goods Marcella A. Johnston Misc. Household goods Celia Dole Misc. Household goods Celia Eugenia Dole Misc. Household goods Auction to be conducted by est Coast Auctions, License # 0434194, Tel # 760-724-0423 05/26/17, 06/02/17 CN 20260

SUMMONS (Family Law) [ON FIRST AMENDED PETITION] CITACION (Derecho familiar) CASE # (NUMERO DE CASO) DN181138 NOTICE TO RESPONDENT AVISO AL DEMANDADO: Robert Dwayne Batton You are being sued. Read the information below and on the next page. Lo han demandando. Lea la informacion a continuacion y en la pagina siguiente. Petitioner’s Name is: Nombre del demandante: Teresa G. Batton You have 30 calendar days after this Summons and Petition are served on you to file a Response (form FL-120 or FL-123) at the court and have a copy served on the petitioner. A letter, phone call, or court appearance will not protect you. If you do not file your Response on time, the court may make orders affecting your marriage or domestic partnership, your property, and custody of your children. You may be ordered to pay support and attorney fees and costs. For legal advice, contact a lawyer immediately. Get help finding a lawyer at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courts.ca.gov/selfhelp), at the California Legal Services website (www.lawhelpca.org), or by contacting your local county bar association. Tiene 30 dias de calendario despues de haber recibido la entrega legal de esta Citacion y Peticion para presentar una Respuesta (fomulario FL-120 o FL-123) ante la corte y efectuar la entrega legal de una copia al demandante. Una carta o llamada telefonica o una audiencia de la corte no basta para protegerio. Si no presenta su Respuesta a tiempo, la corte puede dar ordenes que afecten su matrimonio o pareja de hecho, sus bienes y la custodia de sus hijos. La corte tambien le puede ordenar que pague manutencion, y honorarios y costos legales. Para asesoramiento legal, pongase en contacto de inmediato con un abogado. Puede abtener informacion para encontrar un abogado en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.sucorte.ca.gov) en el sitio web de lost Servicios Legales de California (www.lawhelpca.org) o poniendose en contacto con el colegio de abogados de su condado. NOTICE-RESTRAINING ORDERS ARE: These restraining orders are effective against both spouses or domestic partners until the petition is dismissed, a judgment is entered, or the court makes further orders. They are enforceable anywhere in California by any law enforcement officer who has received or seen a copy of them. AVISO-LAS ORDENES DE RESTRICCION: Las ordenes de restriccion estan en vigencia en cuanto a ambos conyuges o miembros de la pareja de hecho hasta que se despida la peticion, se emita un fallo o la corte de otras ordenes. Cualquier agencia del orden publico que haya recibido o visto una copia de estas ordenes puede hacerlas acatar en cualquier lugar de California. FEE WAIVER: If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the clerk for a fee waiver form. The court may order you to pay back all or part of the fees and costs that the court waived for you or the other party. EXENCION DE CUOTAS: Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentacion, pida al secretario un formulario de exencion de cuotas. La corte puede ordenar que usted pague, ya sea en parte o por completo, las cuotas y costos de la corte previamente exentos a peticion de usted o de la otra parte. The name and address of the court are (El nombre y direccion de la corte son): San Diego Superior Court North County Family Law Division, 325 S. Melrose Dr., Vista, CA 92081 The name, address, and telephone number of petitioner’s attorney, or petitioner without an attorney, are: (El nombre, direccion y numero de telefono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante si no tiene abogado, son): Teresa G. Batton 1580 Shadowridge Dr #130 Vista CA 92081 Telephone: 760.707.6841 Date (Fecha): 02/08/17 Clerk, by (Secretario, por), Corona, Deputy (Asistente) NOTICE TO THE PERSON SERVED: You are served as an individual defendant. 05/19, 05/26, 06/02, 06/09/17 CN 20239

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF PATRICIA ANN FINLEY aka PATRICIA A. FINLEY Case # 37-2017-00017506-PR-PW-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Patricia Ann Finley aka Patricia A. Finley. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Shura McGraw in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Shura McGraw be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court on Jun 27, 2017 at 11:00 AM in Dept. PC-1 located at 1409 Fourth Ave, San Diego, CA 92101 Madge Bradley Building. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Robert J. Waechter 1875 W. Redondo Beach Blvd #301 Gardena CA 90247 Telephone: 310.316.8244 05/19/17, 05/26/17, 06/02/17 CN 20238

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA, COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO in re: PAMELA ANN UNDERWOOD SEPARATE PROPERTY TRUST DATED 6/25/14. NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF PAMELA ANN UNDERWOOD (Cal. Probate Code § 19050) Notice is hereby given to the creditors and contingent creditors of the above-named decedent that all persons having claims against the decedent are required to file them with the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego, Probate Department, at 1409 Fourth Avenue, San Diego, California 92101 and mail a copy to Susan Elaine Teller and Sean Underwood Moriarty, as Trustees of the Pamela Ann Underwood Separate Property Trust dated June 25, 2014, C/O Geiger Law Office, 1917 Palomar Oaks Way, Ste. 160, Carlsbad, California, 92008, wherein the Decedent was the Grantor, within the later of 4 months after date of first publication of notice to creditors or, if notice is mailed or personally delivered to you, 60 days after the date this notice is mailed or personally delivered to you. A claim form may be obtained from the court clerk. For your protection, you are encouraged to file your claim by certified mail, with return receipt requested. Susan Elaine Teller and Sean Underwood Moriarty c/o Geiger Law Office 1917 Palomar Oaks Way, Ste. 160 Carlsbad, CA 92008 Date: 04/25/17 BRENDA GEIGER, Attorney at Law Attorney for Trustees, Geiger Law Office, P.C. 1917 Palomar Oaks Way, Suite 160 Carlsbad, CA 92008 (760) 448-2220 05/19/17, 05/26/17, 06/02/17 CN 20233

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2017-00016331-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Bich Phuong Le Gross filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Bich Phuong Le Gross change to proposed name: Phuong Le Gross. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Jun 20, 2017 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 26 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Regional Division. Date: May 05, 2017 Robert P Dahlquist Judge of the Superior Court 05/12, 05/19, 05/26, 06/02/17 CN 20209

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-013973 Filed: May 25, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Bryan Square, Located at: 2890 Pio Pico Dr., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: PO Box 748, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. JBCB Inc., J Gerald Bryan, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The first day of business: 05/25/17 S/Gerald Bryan, 06/02, 06/09, 06/16, 06/23/17 CN 20320

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-013871 Filed: May 24, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Spanish Flat Mining Company, Located at: 7024 Snapdragon Dr., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Marc P Springer, 7024 Snapdragon Dr., Carlsbad CA 92011; B. Linda H Springer, 7024 Snapdragon Dr., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: A Married Couple. The first day of business: 05/01/17 S/Linda H Springer, 06/02, 06/09, 06/16, 06/23/17 CN 20319

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-013720 Filed: May 23, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Advanced Survival Foods, Located at: 3125 Tiger Run Ct. #106, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Michael Synodin, 650 S Rancho Santa Fe Rd. #195, San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: 05/23/17 S/Michael Synodin, 06/02, 06/09, 06/16, 06/23/17 CN 20318

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-011863 Filed: May 01, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Climbing Monkeys, Located at: 3135 Tyler St., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: 908 Nardo Rd. #A, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Climbing Monkeys, 908 Nardo Rd. #A, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Nicholas Hammond, 06/02, 06/09, 06/16, 06/23/17 CN 20317

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-011862 Filed: May 01, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Hammond & Co., Located at: 3135 Tyler St., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: 908 Nardo Rd. #A, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Hammond & Co. LLC, 908 Nardo Rd. #A, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Nicholas Hammond, 06/02, 06/09, 06/16, 06/23/17 CN 20316

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-012856 Filed: May 12, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Rancho Santa Fe Pool and Spa; B. Awtry’s Pool Service, Located at: 760 Teaberry St., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Keith Awtry, 760 Teaberry St., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: 01/06/07 S/Keith Awtry, 06/02, 06/09, 06/16, 06/23/17 CN 20315

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-014028 Filed: May 25, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Massage D’Lux & Spa, Located at: 105 S Hwy 101 #3, Solana Beach CA San Diego 92075. Mailing Address: 252 Blackbird Way, Oceanside CA 92057. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Lucia Lux, 252 Blackbird Way, Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Lucia Lux, 06/02, 06/09, 06/16, 06/23/17 CN 20314

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-013699 Filed: May 23, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Walk in Remembrance With Hope, Located at: 985 Pearleaf Ct., San Marcos CA San Diego 92078. Mailing Address: PO Box 3297, La Mesa CA 91944. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Survivors of Suicide Loss, 985 Pearleaf Ct., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The first day of business: 05/23/17 S/Jana L Weber, 06/02, 06/09, 06/16, 06/23/17 CN 20313

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-013705 Filed: May 23, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Jewel Nails, Located at: 90 N Coast Hwy 101 #209, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Isuzu Wilkinson, 842 Boxwood Ct., Oceanside CA 92058. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Isuzu Wilkinson, 06/02, 06/09, 06/16, 06/23/17 CN 20312

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-013908 Filed: May 25, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Crapchute Bags, Located at: 498 Andrew Ave., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Base Dynamics Inc., 498 Andrews Ave., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Jonathan Zar, 06/02, 06/09, 06/16, 06/23/17 CN 20311

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-013322 Filed: May 18, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Emblem Cabinets, Located at: 7388 Trade ST., San Diego CA San Diego 92121. Mailing Address: 527 Encinitas Blvd #204, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Emblem Inc., 527 Encinitas Blvd #204, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The first day of business: 05/01/17 S/Gabrielle N Baumgartner, 06/02, 06/09, 06/16, 06/23/17 CN 20310

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-013463 Filed: May 19, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Hoot Coffee Bazaar; B. Hoot Coffee, Located at: 530 2nd St., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: 69565 El Camino Real #105, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Kellan den-Uijl, 6965 El Camino Real #105, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: 05/01/17 S/Kellan den-Uijl, 06/02, 06/09, 06/16, 06/23/17 CN 20309

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-013907 Filed: May 25, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. BB Pool & Spa Maintenance; B. BB Water Works, Located at: 6965 El Camino Real #105-626, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Reynaldo Ben Botello, 2891 Route 22, Patterson NY 12563. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: 05/01/17 S/Reynaldo Ben Botello, 06/02, 06/09, 06/16, 06/23/17 CN 20308

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-013269 Filed: May 17, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Franklin West; B. Franklin West Tutoring, Located at: 2348 La Costa Ave. #202, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. George Manuhu, 2348 La Costa Ave. #202, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/George Manuhu, 06/02, 06/09, 06/16, 06/23/17 CN 20307

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-013657 Filed: May 22, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. McCormac Pressure Washing, Located at: 1816 W Cliff Ct., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Milo McCormac, 1816 W Cliff Ct., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Milo McCormac, 06/02, 06/09, 06/16, 06/23/17 CN 20306

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-013686 Filed: May 23, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Succulent Culinary Creations by Eduarda, Located at: 2409 Sentinel Ln., San Marcos CA San Diego 92078. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Eduarda Antunes, 2409 Sentinel Ln., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Eduarda Antunes, 06/02, 06/09, 06/16, 06/23/17 CN 20305

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-014236 Filed: May 26, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Evolution Technology Partners, Located at: 1634 Avenida la Posta, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Maria Phillips, 1634 Avenida la Posta, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Maria Phillips, 06/02, 06/09, 06/16, 06/23/17 CN 20304

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-013860 Filed: May 24, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Maison Design/Build, Located at: 181 Daphne St., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Kory Almryde, 181 Daphne St., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: 01/01/16 S/Kory Almryde, 06/02, 06/09, 06/16, 06/23/17 CN 20303

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-013337 Filed: May 18, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Linda Karp Insurance Services, Located at: 225 Rodney Ave., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Linda Karp Inc., 225 Rodney Ave., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The first day of business: 04/24/17 S/Linda Karp, 06/02, 06/09, 06/16, 06/23/17 CN 20302

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-011975 Filed: May 02, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. CommuniTea Kundalini; B. CommuniTea Yoga & Meditation, Located at: 609 Vista Way, Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: 3328 Avenida Obertura, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Fitzgerald Consulting Group Inc./. 3328 Avenida Obertura, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Tina Fitzgerald, 06/02, 06/09, 06/16, 06/23/17 CN 20301

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-013839 Filed: May 24, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Peterson Advisors, Located at: 650 Edgewater Ave., Oceanside CA San Diego 92057. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Dane Peterson, 650 Edgewater Ave., Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: 05/24/17 S/Dane Peterson, 06/02, 06/09, 06/16, 06/23/17 CN 20300

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-013711 Filed: May 23, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Joie Luxe Design, Located at: 3857 Pell Pl. #111, San Diego CA San Diego 92130. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Pamela Brown, 3857 Pell Pl., San Diego CA 92130. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Pamela Brown, 06/02, 06/09, 06/16, 06/23/17 CN 20299

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-014334 Filed: May 30, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Active Business Creations; B. Active Nutrients; C, Zen 12; D. Mukthi Dance; E. Louis Shapiro; F. Nutrients.com; G. ClimaxNon.com; H. Active Nutrients.com; I. Nutrient.com; J. Nutrients.org; K. Nutirent.org; L. ActiveNutrients.cn; M. Active Nutriensts.us; N. Zin12.biz; O. LouisShapiro.com; P. MukthiDance.com; AbCreations.pro; R. ActiveNutrients.asia; S. DailyVitamin.com; T. DailyVitamin.asia; U. GlobalNutrients.com, Located at: 5666 La Jolla Blvd #133, La Jolla CA San Diego 92037. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Louis Shapiro, 442 Esther St., Costa Mesa CA 92627. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: 01/01/92 S/Louis Shapiro, 06/02, 06/09, 06/16, 06/23/17 CN 20298

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-012406 Filed: May 08, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Seaside Collective, Located at: 1247 Loch Lomond Dr., Cardiff CA San Diego 92007. Mailing Address: PO Box 1255, Cardiff CA 92007. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Andrea Anderson, 1247 Loch Lomond Dr. Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: 05/01/17 S/Andrea Anderson, 05/26, 06/02, 06/09, 06/16/17 CN 20280

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-013651 Filed: May 22, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Hooked on Sushi Encinitas Inc., Located at: 272 N El Camino Real #D, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: 2508 El Camino Real #A, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Hooked on Sushi Encinitas Inc., 272 N El Camino Real #D, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The first day of business: 05/22/17 S/Meeseun Yoon, 05/26, 06/02, 06/09, 06/16/17 CN 20279

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-013655 Filed: May 22, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. MF Maintenance. Located at: 6677 Corte Maria, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Mauricio Filippi, 6677 Corte Maria, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Mauricio M Filippi, 05/26, 06/02, 06/09, 06/16/17 CN 20278

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-013357 Filed: May 18, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Gwesty Questy. Located at: 3336 Via Alicante, La Jolla CA San Diego 92037. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Twisted Egos LLC, 3336 Via Alicante, La Jolla CA 92037. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The first day of business: 04/06/17 S/Shawn Roberts, 05/26, 06/02, 06/09, 06/16/17 CN 20277

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-012658 Filed: May 10, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Doce Chocolates. Located at: 3360 Avenida Nieve, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Linda Friz, 3360 Avenida Nieve, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: 03/24/17 S/Linda Friz, 05/26, 06/02, 06/09, 06/16/17 CN 20276

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-013536 Filed: May 19, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Legacy Industries. Located at: 216 Florita St., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Ailbe McGarry, 216 Florita St. Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: 05/19/17 S/Ailbe McGarry, 05/26, 06/02, 06/09, 06/16/17 CN 20275

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-013343 Filed: May 18, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Leed Corp.; B. CCM Consulting; C. Lead Corp. Located at: 2710 Via Plato, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92010. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Carlos Matthews, 2710 Via Plato, Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Carlos Matthews, 05/26, 06/02, 06/09, 06/16/17 CN 20274

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-013618 Filed: May 22, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Oceanside Cabanas Rentals. Located at: 81 Trinity St., Oceanside CA San Diego 92057. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Beach Basket Breeze LLC, 81 Trinity St. Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The first day of business: 07/29/14 S/Regina Kindel, 05/26, 06/02, 06/09, 06/16/17 CN 20273

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-012801 Filed: May 11, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Swim by Natalie. Located at: 4273 Carte Famosa, San Diego CA San Diego 92130. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Natalie Rones, 4273 Corte Famosa, San Diego CA 92130. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Natalie Rones, 05/26, 06/02, 06/09, 06/16/17 CN 20272

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-012788 Filed: May 11, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Magnum Plumbing Company. Located at: 924 Encinitas Blvd #63, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Aven Martin, 924 Encinitas Blvd #63, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: 05/11/17 S/Aven Martin, 05/26, 06/02, 06/09, 06/16/17 CN 20271

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-013641 Filed: May 22, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Del Mar Feed & Tack. Located at: 916 La Fiesta Pl., San Marcos CA San Diego 92078. Mailing Address: PO Box 683, Solana Beach CA 92075. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Charlie A Perez, 916 La Fiesta Pl., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: 01/01/94 S/Charlie A Perez, 05/26, 06/02, 06/09, 06/16/17 CN 20270

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-013311 Filed: May 18, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Homeless Veterans of San Diego. Located at: 6498 Willow Pl., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: PO Box 131593, Carlsbad CA 92013. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Kelly Luisi, 6498 Willow Pl., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: 04/22/17 S/Kelly Luisi, 05/26, 06/02, 06/09, 06/16/17 CN 20269

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-013324 Filed: May 18, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Califlowercation. Located at: 1323 Calle Scott, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. MW71 LLC, 1323 Calle Scott, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The first day of business: 03/27/17 S/Michelle Weiss, 05/26, 06/02, 06/09, 06/16/17 CN 20268

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-012550 Filed: May 09, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. LB ‘em. Located at: 1688 Sunnyside Ave., San Marcos CA San Diego 92078. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Laura Salvatore, 1688 Sunnyside Ave., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: 04/07/17 S/Laura Salvatore, 05/26, 06/02, 06/09, 06/16/17 CN 20267

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-013422 Filed: May 18, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Max & Otis Designs. Located at: 1228 Avenida Amistad, San Marcos CA San Diego 92069. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Brandy Yamamoto, 1228 Avenida Amistad, San Marcos CA 92069. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: 05/18/17 S/Brandy Yanamoto, 05/26, 06/02, 06/09, 06/16/17 CN 20266

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-013082 Filed: May 15, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Ignite Property Solutions LLC. Located at: 2699 Medford Ct., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92010. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Ignite Property Solutions LLC, 2699 Medford Ct. Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The first day of business: 05/15/17 S/Terry Scortt, 05/26, 06/02, 06/09, 06/16/17 CN 20265

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-010739 Filed: Apr 19, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. 805S Promotions. Located at: 1150 Midnight Way, Oceanside CA San Diego 92057. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Christopher Campbell, 1150 Midnight Way, Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Christopher Campbell, 05/19, 05/26, 06/02, 06/09/17 CN 20257

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-013106 Filed: May 16, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Elroy E Murray. Located at: 776 Copper Dr., Vista CA San Diego 92083. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Elroy Murray, 776 Copper Dr. Vista CA 92083. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Elroy Murray, 05/19, 05/26, 06/02, 06/09/17 CN 20256

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-013113 Filed: May 16, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. San Diego Tenant Advisors; B. San Diego Tenant Advisor. Located at: 4195 Del Mar Trails Rd., San Diego CA San Diego 92130. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. April Kohnen, 4195 Del Mar Trails Rd., San Diego CA 92130. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/April Kohnen, 05/19, 05/26, 06/02, 06/09/17 CN 20255

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-011598 Filed: Apr 27, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Saint Tropez Bistro and Beyond. Located at: 947 S Coast Hwy 101 #D-103, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: 1229 Gold Flower Rd., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. St. Tropez BBL LLC, 1229 Gold Flower Rd., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Marcus Belke, 05/19, 05/26, 06/02, 06/09/17 CN 20254

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-012769 Filed: May 11, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Skilled People Personnel. Located at: 8663 Circle R Course Ln., Escondido CA San Diego 92026. Mailing Address: PO Box 22626, San Diego CA 92192-2626. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. McGraw Personnel Services Inc., 8663 Circle R Course Ln., Escondido CA 92026. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Fredrica McGraw, 05/19, 05/26, 06/02, 06/09/17 CN 20253

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-012645 Filed: May 10, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Deep Roots Entertainment. Located at: 509 Calle Montecito #43, Oceanside CA San Diego 92057. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Eduardo Tinoco, 509 Calle Montecito #43, Oceanside CA 92057; 2. Christina De la Rosa Tinoco, 509 Calle Montecito #43, Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: A Married Couple. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Eduardo Tinoco, 05/19, 05/26, 06/02, 06/09/17 CN 20252

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-011034 Filed: Apr 21, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Fluid Focus LLC. Located at: 768 N Twin Oaks Valley Rd., San Marcos CA San Diego 92069. Mailing Address: 979 La Rue Ave., Fallbrook CA 92028. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Fluid Focus LLC, 768 N Twin Oaks Valley Rd., San Marcos CA 92069. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Ryan Kershek, 05/19, 05/26, 06/02, 06/09/17 CN 20251

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-012297 Filed: May 05, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Untethered Purpose. Located at: 2923 Cape Sebastian Pl., Cardiff CA San Diego 92007. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Danielle Maloney, 2923 Cape Sebastian Pl., Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: 01/15/17 S/Danielle Maloney, 05/19, 05/26, 06/02, 06/09/17 CN 20250

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-012756 Filed: May 11, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Southwind Custom Builders. Located at: 7854 Ivanhoe Ave., La Jolla CA San Diego 92037. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Southwind Construction Co., 7854 Invanhoe Ave., La Jolla CA 92067. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The first day of business: 06/01/07 S/Christopher Collins, 05/19, 05/26, 06/02, 06/09/17 CN 20249

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-013055 Filed: May 15, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. GL Pools. Located at: 1136 Greenfield Dr., El Cajon CA San Diego 92021. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Gardiner & Lobe Pool Service Inc., 1136 Greenfield Dr., El Cajon CA 92021. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The first day of business: 10/01/13 S/Kyle Lobe, 05/19, 05/26, 06/02, 06/09/17 CN 20248

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-010985 Filed: Apr 21, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Not Just TC Real Estate Service. Located at: 5132 Don Rodolfo Dr., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92010. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Julia Y Vernair, 5132 Don Rodolfo Dr., Carlsbad CA 92010; 2. Christine Ghezzi, PO Box 131328, Carlsbad CA 92013. This business is conducted by: A General Partnership. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Julia Y Vervair, 05/19, 05/26, 06/02, 06/09/17 CN 20247

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-011569 Filed: Apr 27, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. That Boy Good. Located at: 207 N Coast Hwy, Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Borrowed Thyme LLC, 207 N Coast Hwy, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The first day of business: 08/04/12 S/Kimberly J Millwood, 05/19, 05/26, 06/02, 06/09/17 CN 20246

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-010778 Filed: Apr 19, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sound Cuts. Located at: 2690 Via de la Valle #D162, Del Mar CA San Diego 92014. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Joseph Camera, 529 Golf Glen Dr., San Marcos CA 92069; 2. Brandon Hunter, 788 Catherine Ave., San Marcos CA 92069. This business is conducted by: Co-Partners. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Joseph Camera, 05/19, 05/26, 06/02, 06/09/17 CN 20245

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-012052 Filed: May 03, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Diamond Group Real Estate; B. The Diamond Group San Diego. Located at: 270 N El Camino Real #457, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Timothy Paul Diamond, 234 Rosebay Dr., Encinitas CA 92024; 2. Heather Ricks Diamond, 234 Rosebay Dr., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Married Couple. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Timothy Paul Diamond, 05/19, 05/26, 06/02, 06/09/17 CN 20244

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-011201 Filed: Apr 25, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. KP Contracting Inc. Located at: 5121 Santa Fe St. #H, San Diego CA San Diego 92109. Mailing Address: 3881 Rogers Rd., Spring Valley CA 91977. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. KP Contracting Inc., 5121 Santa Fe St. #H, San Diego CA 92109. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The first day of business: 11/01/15 S/Miriam Richey, 05/19, 05/26, 06/02, 06/09/17 CN 20243

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-012642 Filed: May 10, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Seaside Executives; B. Browne Team. Located at: 1470 Encinitas Blvd #150, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Carrie Cremer Browne, 1470 Encinitas Blvd #150, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: 03/27/17 S/Carrie Cremer Browne, 05/19, 05/26, 06/02, 06/09/17 CN 20242

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-012500 Filed: May 08, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. California Artworks. Located at: 5064 Triana St., San Diego CA San Diego 92117. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Matthew Cavanagh, 5064 Triana St., San Diego CA 92117. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: 01/01/17 S/Matthew Cavanagh, 05/19, 05/26, 06/02, 06/09/17 CN 20241

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-012717 Filed: May 10, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Group for Immigrant Resettlement & Assessment. Located at: 812 Dolphin Circle, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Group for Immigrant Resettlement & Assessment, 812 Dolphin Circle, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Harve Meskin, 05/19, 05/26, 06/02, 06/09/17 CN 20240

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-011888 Filed: May 02, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Manifestation Journal. Located at: 6868 Spyglass Ln., Rancho Santa Fe CA San Diego 92067. Mailing Address: 13238 Benchley Rd., San Diego CA 92130. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Princess Chanelle Nager, 6868 Spyglass Ln., Rancho Santa Fe CA 92067. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: 01/01/17 S/Princess Chanelle Nager, 05/12, 05/19, 05/26, 06/02/17 CN 20223

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-012144 Filed: May 04, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Dwell Electric. Located at: 343 Whitewood Pl., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. North County Servicenter Inc., 343 Whitewood Pl., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The first day of business: 01/02/12 S/Paul J Buscema, 05/12, 05/19, 05/26, 06/02/17 CN 20222

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-010449 Filed: Apr 17, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. KeyAnalytics. Located at: 412 Humboldt St., Santa Rosa CA Sonoma 95404. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. C. Financial Investment Inc., 412 Humboldt St., Santa Rosa CA 95404. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The first day of business: 01/01/16 S/R. Mark Epstein, 05/12, 05/19, 05/26, 06/02/17 CN 20221

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-012201 Filed: May 04, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Del Mar SEO. Located at: 3790 Via de la Valle #110E, Del Mar CA San Diego 92014. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Don Clark, 2240 Encinitas Blvd #D129, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: 03/01/17 S/Don Clark, 05/12, 05/19, 05/26, 06/02/17 CN 20220

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-011964 Filed: May 02, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Encinitas Bikram Yoga by the Sea. Located at: 433 Santa Fe Dr., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: 1115 Evergreen Dr., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Yoga Empyrean LLC, 433 Santa Fe Dr., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Lisa Marie Maya-Peinl, 05/12, 05/19, 05/26, 06/02/17 CN 20219

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-011981 Filed: May 02, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Garment Works; B. Garment.Works. Located at: 8517 Production Ave., San Diego CA San Diego 92121. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Justin Bennewith, 8517 Production Ave., San Diego CA 92121. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/J Bennewith, 05/12, 05/19, 05/26, 06/02/17 CN 20218

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-011844 Filed: May 01, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Infinity BioAdvisors. Located at: 12684 Carmel Country Rd. #6, San Diego CA San Diego 92130. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Yi Hu, 12684 Carmel Country Rd. #6, San Diego CA 92130. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: 04/28/17 S/Yi Hu, 05/12, 05/19, 05/26, 06/02/17 CN 20217

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-012076 Filed: May 03, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. San Diego Center for Restorative Medicine. Located at: 317 N El Camino Real #306, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: 5694 Mission Center Rd. #602-328, San Diego CA 92108. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Jonathan Kalman, 5694 Mission Center Rd. #602-328, San Diego CA 92108. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: 05/24/12 S/Jonathan Kalman, 05/12, 05/19, 05/26, 06/02/17 CN 20216

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-012110 Filed: May 03, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Inspired Garden Designs. Located at: 2132 Sereno Ct., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Cheryl Pryatel, 2132 Sereno Ct., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Cheryl Pryatel, 05/12, 05/19, 05/26, 06/02/17 CN 20215

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-012242 Filed: May 04, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Levels of Madness; B. Levels of Madness Records. Located at: 610 Oakleaf Dr., Oceanside CA San Diego 92058. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Jared Campos, 610 Oakleaf Dr., Oceanside CA 92058. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Jared Campos, 05/12, 05/19, 05/26, 06/02/17 CN 20214

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-012430 Filed: May 08, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Illusions Hair Studio. Located at: 718 N Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: PO Box 235680, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Kimberly Tanner Pierce, 2807 Unicornio St., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: 03/01/17 S/Kimberly Tanner Pierce, 05/12, 05/19, 05/26, 06/02/17 CN 20213

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-011823 Filed: May 01, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Ascend Realty; B. Ascend Realty Team. Located at: 2776 Gateway Rd., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: 2650 Turnberry Gln, Escondido CA 92026. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Real Acquisition Inc., 2776 Gateway Rd., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Roger Lee, 05/12, 05/19, 05/26, 06/02/17 CN 20212

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-011070 Filed: Apr 24, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Encinitas Center for Healing; B. Leucadia Center for Healing; C. Center for Healing. Located at: 555 N Vulcan Ave. #1, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. David Taff, 1315 Pepper Dr. #56, El Cajon CA 92021; 2. Victoria Behrends, 434 Orpheus Ave., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A General Partnership. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/David Taff, 05/12, 05/19, 05/26, 06/02/17 CN 20211

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-012006 Filed: May 02, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. 1Plan LLC dba OnePlan. Located at: 3016 Via Conquistador, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. 1Plan LLC, 3016 Via Conquistador, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The first day of business: 04/01/17 S/Michael Larscheid, 05/12, 05/19, 05/26, 06/02/17 CN 20210