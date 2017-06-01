Havana Nights Casino Party raises awareness and funds

CARLSBAD — The Havana Nights Casino Party not only afforded guests a throwback to a 1950s night of fun, but it also brought everyone together to raise money for an important cause. The May 20 event at the Sheraton Carlsbad Resort and Spa, attracted more than 200 hundred guests who supported the Tri-City Hospital Foundation in their efforts to raise monies to help benefit its women’s imaging center.

According to the president of the Tri-City Hospital Foundation, Glen Newhart, the organization hosts several special events every year. The foundation chooses events that resonate with the community.

“Since May is for moms, we wanted to have a fundraiser that raises money for equipment technology services at Tri-City that really benefits mothers,” Newhart said. “Casino night is a fun way to do an amazing thing, which is improving the healthcare of women in the community.”

Casino night was such a success last year, the foundation decided to do it once again with a twist. The idea of old Havana emerged.

During the evening, guests stepped into the 1950s ambiance of a traditional Cuban casino, a Cuban food buffet, live music and dancing. Silent auction items were also available for bidding.

Newhart also described the tropical evening as a casual one.

“This is not a highly structured event,” he said. “It’s all about showing up and supporting a cause at the same time. People have such a great time they forget that they are at a fundraiser.”

The presenting sponsor for the evening was Tri-City Medical Center. Event corporate partners were BB&T and San Diego Imaging.

Newhart wants people to know that the Tri-City Hospital Foundation was established more than 50 years ago to support the work that the medical center performs in the community. Fundraising initiatives go back to support programs and services.

“If you walk around in the hospital, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a department where the foundation has not invested from the donations gathered for the community,” he said. “We are just finishing up a labor and delivery renovation right now.”

Recent improvements in the Women’s Imaging Center unveil a more spa-like atmosphere, Newhart said.

“Our goal is to be the margin of excellence for the hospital,” he said.