From left, Katie Wimsatt, Claire Pupping, Bianca Allende Boyd, Alonda Zamora and Joey Pearson gather to plan facilitating small group discussions as part of the Wagon Circle’s Youth Summit. On May 6, 32 children, ages 5 to 13, participated in the Wagon Circle’s first Youth Summit in Encinitas at the Village Park Recreation Center. The event provided children with a forum to discuss current news topics, ask questions about our government and share their concerns. The Wagon Circle plans to hold the next Youth Summit Aug. 19, location not yet determined. For more information, see thewagoncircle.org/.