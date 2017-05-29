Volleyball Club Expands

The San Diego WAVE Volleyball Club, on the east side of Jimmy Durante Boulevard on 22nd District Agricultural property, has expanded to seven indoor and three outdoor sand volleyball courts, completed on May 16. The site has shock-absorbing Taraflex flooring, an area for parents and coaches, a conference room, a weight-training area specific to volleyball preparation, an outside, lighted courtside beach volleyball area, changing rooms, shower facilities and a communal kitchen area for family and team functions. Construction required a three-year project, removing the former Del Mar Skate Ranch where skater Tony Hawk learned to skate. In June 2015, the project finally broke ground.