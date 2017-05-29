Top Tech Chicks

Tech Trek ceremony May 6

In a Celebrate STEM, Celebrate Tech Trek ceremony May 6, 10 local middle school girls Anjana Shriram, Lila Denning, Anjelica Atempa, Natalie Hernandez, Jillian Aasant, Michelle Ripol, Rosalind Snider, Solana Rose Espino and Sonja Rodin (not pictured, Lorelei Bell) were awarded scholarships by the American Association of University Women, Del Mar-Leucadia Branch, to attend a one-week residential STEM camp at the University of California San Diego. These scholarships are part of AAUW’s ongoing mission to promote equity for women and girls through advocacy, education, philanthropy and research.

