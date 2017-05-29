Top Chef at Chino Farm

The Chino Farm “Good Earth, Great Chefs” series hosts Portland’s Joshua McFadden, with Martha Holmberg to present “Six Seasons, A New Way With Vegetables” from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. June 11 at 6123 Calzada del Bosque, Rancho Santa Fe. The event is free and no reservations are required. McFadden’s restaurant, Ava Gene’s, was voted on of the top five in the country by Bon Appetit magazine.