Summer Concerts

The free 2017 Del Mar Foundation’s Summer Twilight Concert Series kicks off at 7 p.m. June 20 at Powerhouse Park, 1658 Coast Blvd., Del Mar, with the Blue-Eyed Soul Band. The first four take place on Tuesdays, preceded by a 6 p.m. opening performance. After the June 20 concert, the series continues with DSB — The Next Best Thing To Journey on July 11; The Ultimate Stones on Aug. 8; The Mighty Untouchables, Aug. 22; and The Sensation Show Band, Sept. 10. For more information, visit delmarfoundation.org.