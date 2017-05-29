SDUHSD announces series of hirings

ENCINITAS — There will be several new faces leading schools and the front office at the San Dieguito Union High School District.

The district board recently approved the promotion of Earl Warren Middle School Principal Adam Camacho to the same post at San Dieguito High School Academy, whose current principal Bjorn Paige is taking a principal position in Beaverton, Oregon.

Camacho has been principal at Earl Warren since 2014, and has been employed by the district since 2000, 10 of those years as a counselor.

The board then approved the hiring of current La Costa Canyon High School Assistant Principal Reno Medina as the next principal of Earl Warren Middle School.

Medina previously served at Earl Warren as the assistant principal and was involved in the planning of the new school currently completing construction and helped transition the staff from the old campus to the temporary campus.

He has been with the district since 2004, after beginning his career in 1999 as a teacher at Pacific Beach Middle School.

Both Medina and Camacho begin their new posts July 1.

The board also appointed Tina M. Douglas as the associate superintendent of business services and Cindy Frazee as the associate superintendent of human resources, also effective July 1.

Douglas is currently serving as the associate superintendent of business services for the Santa Ana Unified School District. She has more than 28 years of school business experience.

Frazee is currently serving as the assistant superintendent of human resources for National School District and has more than 38 years of school and district educational experience.