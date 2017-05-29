North County Chef Willy Eick

North County Chef Willy Eick, of 608 restaurant in Oceanside, is one of three local chefs, along with DJ Tangalin of Tidal, and Davin Waite of Wrench & Rodent Seabasstropub, in Oceanside, who will cook for the Chefs’ Dinner at Tidal, benefiting the Berry Good Food Foundation, which supports farmers and fishermen. The event will be from 5 to 7 p.m. June 20 at Tidal at Paradise Point Resort & Spa, 1404 Vacation Road, San Diego. Tickets are $95 and include gratuity for the six-course dinner with pairings. Seatings will be every half hour, with 20 guests per seating. For tickets and times, visit

eventbrite.com/e/dinner-at-tidal-local-chefs-featuring-local-ingredients-tickets-33965514769.

 

