North County Chef Willy Eick, of 608 restaurant in Oceanside, is one of three local chefs, along with DJ Tangalin of Tidal, and Davin Waite of Wrench & Rodent Seabasstropub, in Oceanside, who will cook for the Chefs’ Dinner at Tidal, benefiting the Berry Good Food Foundation, which supports farmers and fishermen. The event will be from 5 to 7 p.m. June 20 at Tidal at Paradise Point Resort & Spa, 1404 Vacation Road, San Diego. Tickets are $95 and include gratuity for the six-course dinner with pairings. Seatings will be every half hour, with 20 guests per seating. For tickets and times, visit

eventbrite.com/e/dinner-at-tidal-local-chefs-featuring-local-ingredients-tickets-33965514769.