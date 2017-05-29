New fun mayor for new Funner Town

REGION — Harrah’s Resort SoCal, known for its outrageous and irreverent marketing, has dropped a new one that’s causing a bit of a stir. They’ve re-zoned their footprint, worked with the Rincon Band of Luiseno Indians, to create the city of Funner, California.

“Funner, California, is a real place,” said Harrah’s Resort SoCal Brand Manager Amber Lussier. “A real city. And we have the official Tribal Proclamation to prove it.”

Asked why, Lussier explained that the new campaign was devised to promote an enjoyable, relaxing atmosphere for Harrah’s Resort SoCal. “It’s simple — an elevated form of fun,” she said. “Anyone can experience fun if they want to, but it’s not every day where you’re able to have an experience that’s funner.”

The intention of the emphasis, and the entire campaign really, is to drive home the point that there’s fun to be had within the surprise and spontaneity. “What we’re offering our guests cannot be found anywhere else,” Lussier continued. “And so we developed a campaign that’s just as unique.”

Of course, every town needs a mayor, and Funner, California, is no exception. The mayor

selected to preside over the burgeoning town is none other than ‘80s icon David Hasselhoff. “In the early stages of the campaign development we had a short list of celebrities who embodied the idea of funner,” Lussier said. “These people were those with staying power, easily recognized around the world and people who don’t take themselves too seriously. As the campaign grew and found its voice, David Hasselhoff was the obvious choice. The city council voted unanimously for The Hoff and the rest is history.”

The official swearing in took place May 18. “We’re just days into the campaign, and the feedback has been incredible,” Lussier said. “Nothing like this has ever been done before, especially within our industry. Our competitors might think we’ve lost our minds and that’s OK because we’re having fun and that’s the point.”

“If you leave this place without having more fun than usual, you may have to take a hard look in the mirror; it might be you that’s not fun,” proclaimed Mayor Hasselhoff said. “But I’m willing to bet we can bring the funner out of anyone.”