MiraCosta Volleyball Stars – Beach Team Undefeated

MiraCosta College Women’s Beach Volleyball team went undefeated in 2017, bringing home the gold from the 2017 California Community College Women’s Beach Volleyball Championships. The top-seeded Spartans beat both Long Beach City College and Pacific Coast Conference rival Grossmont College for the title.

