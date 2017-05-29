Marketplace News: IV NAD+ New natural therapy bringing hope for PTSD and substance abuse survivors

Scott, a local San Diego veteran, was struggling with severe anxiety after having served multiple tours in the Middle East.

At the point of living out of his car two years ago, Scott suffered from an intense panic attack triggered by a school bus filled with children. Scott realized something had to change and consulted his friend, Tom Ingoglia, about intravenous nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (IV NAD+).

At the time, Tom was recovering from chronic fatigue syndrome resulting in an addiction to opiate painkillers, and neither Tom nor Scott could have predicted the effectiveness of IV NAD+ for reducing the symptoms of Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). But after ten days of IV NAD+ therapy, Scott experienced a sudden reduction in anxiety and shortly thereafter was able to finish law school and move on with his life.

Roughly eight million adults in the United States suffer from PTSD, often resulting in addiction and substance abuse as a means of self-medication.

According to the United States Department of Veteran Affairs, one in three veterans seeking treatment for substance abuse has suffered from PTSD as well.

Most centers offering support for PTSD and substance abuse use prescription drugs to help minimize the side effects of withdrawal and anxiety. This is similar to placing a band-aid over a wound without applying ointment to prevent scarring.

The wound creates scar tissue for a temporary repair, but the cells are not as strong and healthy as they were before the damage. Intravenous NAD+ therapy addresses the issue at the source by regenerating cells and re-balancing neurotransmitters within the brain that were disturbed from substance abuse.

Intravenous NAD+ is a derivative of a common B vitamin known as niacin, which is used by nearly every cell in our body for energy production. This holistic therapy offers a powerful tool that relieves anxiety, as well as relieving drug and alcohol cravings with an impressive 90-percent success rate.

After witnessing how NAD+ helped Scott get his life back, Tom made it his mission to help spread this therapy to those who are in desperate need of an effective solution for PTSD and substance abuse.

Tom has since started a non-profit organization, the Center of Research for Addiction and Brain Health (CRABH), to research the effects of NAD+ therapy. CRABH is collaborating with the NAD Treatment Center, a local outpatient facility administering IV NAD+ therapy in San Diego, to help innovate for addiction recovery and other chronic conditions, such as PTSD.

“The public is unaware of the efficacy of NAD+ therapy, which is indubitably able to free people from their debilitating symptoms,” said Tom Ingoglia, “The NAD Treatment Center is the only outpatient facility combining intravenous NAD+ with other complimentary therapies, such as neurofeedback, which has shown promising results in reducing PTSD symptoms.

Our goal is to help those suffering from PTSD and addiction move from hopelessness to health by regenerating the brain.”

Neurofeedback is a type of self-regulation training that allows the brain to reorganize itself. It is non-invasive, and has little to no adverse side effects.

Many patients notice a dramatic reduction in pain and anxiety, as well as improved quality of sleep within the first few sessions. Neurofeedback has been adopted at Camp Pendleton to help their veterans, and now is being offered at the NAD Treatment Center.

In observance of military appreciation month, the NAD Treatment Center is offering 10 free sessions of neurofeedback, as well as a special discount of $1000 off of service as a special offer thru June 16th.

Please visit www.nadtreatmentcenter.com for more information, or call 1-866-NAD-PLUS.