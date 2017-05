For this year’s Helen Woodward Animal Center’s Spring Fling Gala, Committee Chair Stacy Renshaw invites guests to dress in Cuban Black-Tie for “A Night in Old Havana” from 5:30 p.m. to midnight June 3 at Fairbanks Village Plaza in Rancho Santa Fe. Tickets range from $300 to $550, by contacting Elisabeth Baker at (858) 756-4117, ext. 350 or ElisabethB@animalcenter.org. All profits raised support the pets and programs at Helen Woodward Animal Center.