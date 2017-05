On May 13 the Exposure Skate program hosted an event at Encinitas Skate Plaza to teach girls “Compassion through service and empowerment through skateboarding.” The program has grown 100 percent and has expanded to Phoenix, Arizona, since the first event just 10 months ago, according to Calli Kelsay, the program’s development manager. Seventy-six girls showed up at the event, which will be held monthly with local sponsors. Courtesy photo