Who’s News: May 19, 2017

VALUABLE VOLUNTEERS Oceanside Public Library honored Volunteers of the Year, saluting Myra Lopez, Adult Services Volunteer; Charlene Williamson, Administration Volunteer; Elizabeth Linehan, Ora Lee Klemme and Don Wilks, Book Sorting and Sales Volunteers; Cheri Bailey and dog Blitz, Civic Center Library Bookstore Volunteers; Peggy Zsutty, Mission Branch Library Bookstore Volunteer; Nicole Dorman, Children’s Volunteer; Joe Cobarrubias, Collection Management Volunteer; Genevieve Wunder, Friends of the Oceanside Public Library Board Volunteer; Robin Ferencz-Kotfica, Literacy Volunteer; Barbara O’Connor, Mission Branch Library Public Services Volunteer; and Yvonne March, Support Services Volunteer. Former Friends of the Oceanside Public Library Board President Ashley Simpkins was also recognized for her volunteer efforts.

CHIPOTLE OPENS Chipotle Mexican Grill opened in the North County Mall, 272 E Via Rancho Parkway, Escondido, with a ribbon cutting ceremony with the Escondido Chamber of Commerce May 10. Normal hours of operation will be 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday. Chipotle is still hiring and is always accepting applications at careers.chipotle.com.

CLUB GETS GRANT Boys & Girls Clubs of Oceanside received $15,000 in grant funding from Price Philanthropies Foundation to enrich and expand after-school programming. For many youth in our community, the end of the school day takes them to the club, with more than 1,300 youth participate in club programs each day.

SURFBOARDS OK ON TRAINS Passengers can now travel with surfboards on Metrolink trains. Metrolink trains now include surfboard storage netting on all its Bike/Surfboard cars. Surfboards must not exceed 6-feet-four-inches in length, and only five are allowed per storage area. Bodyboards and Boogie boards are also allowed on Metrolink trains. There is one storage area per train. Trains go to Orange and San Diego county beaches with those beach connections seven days a week. For a complete list of on-board policies, go to metrolinktrains.com/howtoride.

KUDOS FOR PALOMAR HEALTH For the second year in a row, Palomar Health is ranked among top 20 percent of health systems of its size in U.S., with high marks in patient outcomes, care protocols, emergency room waiting times, mortality rates and readmission rates. The award came from the 15 Top Health Systems Study 2017 by Truven Health Analytics published in Modern Healthcare magazine.

​BOOK LAUNCH Author Shelli Chosak hosts a book launch for “Your Living Legacy: How Your Parenting Style Shapes the Future for You and Your Child”​ ​ Chosak, a 20-year resident of ​Carmel Valley, ​ will discuss her book and offer guests an optional Parenting Quiz at 6 p.m. May 23 at the Carmel Valley Library, 3919 Townsgate Drive, San Diego.