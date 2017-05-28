RSF firefighters recognized at appreciation dinner

RANCHO SANTA FE — At its recent Annual Employee Appreciation Dinner, the Rancho Santa Fe Fire Protection District recognized two firefighters for their outstanding service to the organization and the community.

Engineer Cole Thompson was named the recipient of this year’s David B. Dewey Firefighter of the Year Award. Engineer Thompson was nominated for the award by his peers, for his professionalism, work ethic, leadership skills and being a strong representative of the fire district. Additionally, Engineer Thompson serves as an instructor at the Palomar College Fire Academy where he was named Instructor of the Year by the 50th fire academy class.

In addition to the annual Firefighter of the Year Award, this year the Fire District also recognized Firefighter Paramedic Scott Young with the Phoenix Award, a meritorious award given to those who go above and beyond in the line of duty. Young was nominated for his efforts on a medical emergency incident in which directed CPR and related life-saving efforts continue for nearly an hour. The patient regained pulses, was transported to the hospital and is expected to recover.

Twelve district employees also were recognized at the event for their years of service, including Administrative Manager Karlena Rannals, who has served the fire district for 35 years. Honored for five years of service were Engineer Nathan Sanford, Firefighter/Paramedic John Carey, Firefighter/Paramedic Cory Ender, Fire Prevention Specialist Conor Lenehan and Engineer Cole Thompson. Those recognized for 10 years of service included Engineer Brian Schmid, Engineer Abel Martinez, Engineer Joe Carter, Battalion Chief Bret Davidson and Engineer Nathan Fritchle. Engineer Tim Wood was applauded for his 15 years of service.

The mission of the Rancho Santa Fe Fire Protection District is: “To serve the public through the protection of life, environment and property from fire and other emergencies through prevention, preparedness, education, and response.”

Formed in 1946, the Fire District now spans approximately 50 square miles and protects over 32,000 citizens. The Fire District currently operates out of six fire stations and serves the communities within and surrounding Rancho Santa Fe, Fairbanks Ranch, 4S-Ranch, Elfin Forest and Harmony Grove.

Press release provided by the Rancho Santa Fe Fire Protection District