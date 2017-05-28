Marines Say Thanks

HMLA Award for CWONC- May 2017

GFWC Contemporary Women of North County was recently presented the Volunteer Service Award by Lt. Colonel Nathan Marvel from the Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 369 in recognition of the club’s support of the Squadron during the past year.  Members participated in Operation Helo Babies (Virtual Baby Showers), Beach Bash, Potluck in the Barracks, Santa Fly-In and the Eggstravaganza. The club is extremely proud of their adopted Marines and their service to the country. The squadron is known as the “Gunfighters” and provide worldwide combat ready expeditionary aviation forces and humanitarian operations each year.

