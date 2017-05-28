Encinitas event encourages teens to ‘do life big’

ENCINITAS — Encinitas teens are set to get a taste of “TED,” courtesy of the city’s youth commission.

The group is hosting “Do Life Big,” a leadership event featuring a series of quick-format speeches by local leaders of industry and CEOs and inspiring video, much like the well-known TED Talks, the series of online inspirational videos posted by the eponymous media organization.

The event takes place from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. May 19 at the Encinitas Community Center, 1140 Oakcrest Park Drive.

Among the speakers lined up are Terry Snyder, the art director from Nixon Watches with previous stints at DC Shoes and Etnies, and Lisa Nava, a local community organizer with a long history of grassroots activism, including replacing a dilapidated playground, and building garden and inclusive programs for schools, among other activities.

The event will also include a celebrity guest welcome, live music from local singer-songwriter Cordelia Deghar and snacks and drinks.

The 20-member Encinitas Youth Commission is charged with advising the council on issues that impact local youth, including services and programs. The group annually develops a work plan that is approved by the City Council, and they review and update the city’s teen master plan.

For more information on the event, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/1114027452036860/permalink/1150216005084671/