Carlsbad celebrates National Trails Day

CARLSBAD — Carlsbad will celebrate National Trails Day from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. June 3 with a volunteer trail clean-up event at Rancho Carrillo Trail. The clean-up will include weed removal, vegetation trimming, trail erosion repairs and litter pickup.

General plans and information include:

— New trail volunteers will be provided with a short training on use of tools.

— The city will provide shovels, rakes, water and snacks.

— Planners request you wear closed-toe shoes, sunscreen and gloves.

— Check in and park in the west parking lot at Carrillo Elementary School at 2875 Poinsettia Lane.

— In the event of rain, the event will be canceled.

Driving directions are to exit I-5 at Palomar Airport Road, follow Palomar Airport Road east until Melrose Drive, turn right onto Melrose Drive and follow to Poinsettia Lane. Make a right on Poinsettia Lane and pass Carrillo Elementary School. Turn left at Paseo Escuela into west school parking lot.

National Trails Day is the country’s largest celebration of trails. It began in the late 1980s and is organized by the American Hiking Society. The Rancho Carrillo trail is approximately four miles, divided by Melrose Drive into two routes. Maintenance work will be done on the trail to the east of Melrose Drive, which is unpaved with gentle slopes. The trail features coastal scrub and non-native grasslands.