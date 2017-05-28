Calendar: May 26, 2017

MAY 28

RAMADAN DINNER An Interfaith Ramadan dinner is being hosted by SDIMA Interfaith Educational Forums from 6 to 9 p.m. May 28, with a Muslim panel discussion, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 925 Balour Drive, Encinitas. RSVP to lssam.lagrichi@hhrd.us or (760) 681-0755.

PICNIC AT THE PARK Join in the Sunday Picnic at Pine Park on Memorial Day from noon to 5 p.m. May 28 at 3333 Harding St. Carlsbad. Enjoy live music, food, and family fun, hosted by the Christian Education Department of Carlsbad Community Church.

MAY 30

CATHOLIC FRIENDS The Catholic Widows and Widowers of North County support group, for those who desire to foster friendships through various social activities, will attend Mass at St. James Catholic Church with lunch to follow in Del Mar on May 28 and gather for bocce ball and dinner at Elk’s Club, Vista on May 30. Reservations are necessary, at (858) 674-4324.

GIRLS WHO CODE Volunteer students from UCSD lead Girls Who Code on Tuesdays, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive, Encinitas. The club is designed for sixth- to 12th-grade girls, to close the gender gap in technology/engineering sectors.

MAY 31

MEDITATION TIPS The Del Mar Library will host “Healing the Mind, Body, and Spirit with Meditation” at 1:30 p.m. May 31 at the Del Mar Branch Library, 1309 Camino Del Mar, Del Mar. For more information, call the library at (858) 755-1666. For information about San Diego County Library and other events, visit www.sdcl.org.

BECOME A CITIZEN Citizenship classes are offered from 6 to 7:30 p.m. every Wednesday at the Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive, Encinitas. The classes are conducted in English and all materials are provided free

JUNE 1

CONVERSATION CAFÉ Drop in to the free English Conversation Café on Thursdays at 6 p.m. at the Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive, Encinitas Practice your English skills in group instruction with a tutor in an informal, relaxed atmosphere; register during class; attend when you can. For more information, call (760) 753-7376 or email hector.ortega@sdcounty.ca.gov.

JUNE 2

OWL HOWL Swoop in for the Agua Hedionda Lagoon Foundation “Owl Howl,” with crafts, pizza and lemonade from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. June 2 at the Discovery Center, 1580 Cannon Road, Carlsbad. The Raptor Institute’s live owl ambassadors will talk about the native bird’s diet, behavior and howling skills. The free event requires no registration. For more information, visit aguahedionda.org or call (760) 804-1969.

IMMIGRATION RELIEF CONCERT The “Hand In Hand” benefit concert, supporting Immigration relief will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. June 2 at Solana Beach Presbyterian Church, 120 Stevens Ave., Solana Beach. Tickets are $40. For more information, visit northcountycitizenship.org or call (858) 509-2589.

MARK THE CALENDAR

WHEN WE TOUCHED THE MOON The San Diego Air & Space Museum, 2001 Pan American Plaza, San Diego, will be celebrating the 45th anniversary of Apollo 16 on June 7 Meet NASA heroes Charlie Duke, Apollo 16 Lunar Module Pilot and the youngest man to walk on the Moon; Walt Cunningham, Apollo 7 Astronaut; Gerry Griffin, Mission Control flight director; Fred Haise, Apollo 13 astronaut and Space Shuttle Enterprise; Glynn Lunney, Mission Control flight director and Al Worden, Apollo 15 astronaut. Tickets at http://sandiegoairandspace.org/calendar/event/america-celebrates-the-45th-anniversary-of-apollo-16.

SENIOR FITNESS FIRST Senior fitness classes are being offered by Mira Costa College teacher Colleen Soto at the La Colonia Community Center, Solana Beach Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays 7:45 a.m. and 9 a.m. and on the Mira Costa Oceanside Campus, 1 Barnard Drive, Oceanside, on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 8 a.m. Summer sessions start June 5. Cost is $3.50 per class.

‘WINE, MUSIC AND ART’ Get tickets now for the Soroptimist International of Vista and North County Inland “Wine, Music and Art” fundraiser from 5 to 9 p.m. June 10 at a private home in Oceanside. Tickets are $25. Funds raised will support scholarships for the club’s Live Your Dream Award winners.

SUMMER SOLSTICE Get tickets now and salute the arrival of summer at the Del Mar Village Summer Solstice, from 5 to 8 p.m. June 22 at Powerhouse Park, 1050 Camino Del Mar, Del Mar. Join them for live music, wine and beer selections, tastes and the sunset. Tickets are $85 at https://visitdelmarvillage.com/summersolstice2017/.