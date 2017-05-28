Art Calendar: May 26, 2017

MAY 26

CHANT TEAM AT CENTER Chant masters Deva Premal & Miten with musicians Manose, Joby Baker and Rishi will perform at 7:30 p.m. May 26 at the California Center for the Arts Escondido, 340 N Escondido Blvd, Escondido. Tickets at artcenter.org.

MAY 27

ARTIST’S RECEPTION An opening reception will be held for artist Tanya Yager, and “Twisted Heart Puppet Affair” from 1 to 4 p.m. . May 27 at the Encinitas Library Gallery, 540 Cornish Drive. The art is created from 90 percent recycled materials. For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2kkwxjB.

MAY 28

ABBA SHOW The ABBA Show takes the stage at 8 p.m. May 28 at the Belly Up Tavern, 143 S. Cedros Ave., Solana Beach. Betamaxx opens the show. Tickets are $15/$17 at bellyup.com or (858) 481-8140. The show is 21+.

MAY 29

ART OF SKATEBOARDING The photographic art of J. Grant Brittain, “Crash Course: The Art of Skateboarding” will be on display through June 29 at the Civic Center Gallery, City Hall, 505 S. Vulcan Ave., Encinitas. For more information, call (760) 633-2600 or visit jgrantbrittain.com.

MAY 30

‘COLOR IN MOTION’ Through June 29, see the pottery art of Joan Thorburn, “Color In Motion” at the Civic Center Gallery, City Hall, 505 S. Vulcan Ave., Encinitas. (760) 633-2600 or visit www.joanthorburnceramics.com.

MAY 31

UPLIFTING MUSICAL “The Spitfire Grill, a Musical,” will be staged from May 31 through June 25 at the North Coast Repertory Theatre, 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Suite D, Solana Beach, For tickets, call the box office at (858) 481-1055.

CREATIVE KIDS The Oceanside Museum of Art presents a Creative Kids class from 10 to 11:30 a.m. May 31. Cost is $10 or $15 for two or more. Parents explore the exhibitions while kids ages 2 to 5 experience art, music, and stories. Prices are for children’s registration, no fee for the parent.

ORCHESTRA BAROQUE Wednesdays@Noon presents the Kensington Baroque Orchestra at noon May 31 at the Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Dr. For more information, visit Encinitasca.gov/WedNoon.

JUNE 1

ACADEMY ON STAGE The San Dieguito Academy Advanced Drama Honors class will be performing William Inge’s “Picnic” June 1 through June 3, and June 8 through June 10 at the Clayton E. Liggett Theater on the San Dieguito Academy Campus, 800 Santa Fe Drive, Encinitas. Tickets $8 for students and $15 for adults at seatyourself.biz/sandieguito.

COWBOY JACK The Cowboy Jack Band will be performing from 8:30 p.m. to midnight June 1 at Mr. Peabody’s Bar & Grill Bar, 136 Encinitas Blvd., Encinitas.

JUNE 2

GUITAR ORCHESTRA The Encinitas Guitar Orchestra, a group of 35 local professional and amateur guitarists, will present their latest program at 7:30 p.m. June 2 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 925 Balour Drive, Encinitas. For more information, including information about upcoming summer guitar workshops, visit encinitasguitarorchestra.com.

OPEN AUDITIONS Auditions will be held for William Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” onstage at 11 a.m. June 4 and at 7 p.m. June 5 at Bailey/Bees Theater, Community Lutheran Church, 3575 E. Valley Parkway, Escondido. No appointment necessary. Production dates are July 28 and July 30 (with a possibility of adding a second weekend Aug. 4 through Aug. 6). For show information, contact Chelsea at (760) 473-3000.

MARK THE CALENDAR

CHILDREN’S CHOIR The San Diego Children’s Choir will perform its annual spring concert “The Rhythm of Life” at 3 p.m. June 3 at the Jacobs Music Center, Copley Symphony Hall, 750 B St., San Diego. Tickets at eventbrite.com.

Exhibition Reception, June 3 6 to 8 p.m. Cost $10. Sip, nosh, and mingle with artists and fellow art lovers as OMA celebrates Healing Journeys: Veterans And Artists Unite,” a special exhibition series.