7th annual Bags and Baubles raises more than $100,000 to help animals

RANCHO SANTA FE — The Foundation for Animal Care and Education (FACE Foundation) recently announced that its seventh annual Bags and Baubles event raised more than $100,000 to help bridge the gap in helping pet owners pay for life-saving veterinary care. Donations are still filtering to the nonprofit with an ongoing tally.

Four hundred guests attended the recent fundraiser, which also included nearly 65 volunteers.

Cini Gannon Robb, FACE Foundation president and chairman of the board, said that event underwriters and sponsors enabled them to only have to spend approximately $1,000 to host the fundraiser.

“We are very proud of that accomplishment,” Gannon Robb said.

Owners of a private estate in Rancho Santa Fe opened their home as the event venue.

“This (Bags and Baubles) is one of two major fundraising events for the foundation to raise money to further the mission of FACE, which is saving family pets from economic euthanasia,” she said. “At Bags and Baubles, we sell new and gently loved accessories, jewelry, handbags and sunglasses, which are donated during the year by our supporters, which include men, women and businesses.”

According to Gannon Rob, while the theme of Bags and Baubles remains the same, event planners do expand it in a variety of ways. An inventory of select handbags and jewelry continues to grow every year.

Items for sale are donated so that all proceeds can save pets and help families. Strategically, the event is slated for the last Sunday in April to offer exceptional buyer selections for Mother’s Day and graduation gifts.

Gannon Rob said that the animal topiary florals designed by Katrina O’Donnell always sell out within the first hour of the event.

Headquartered in San Diego, the FACE Foundation is a nonprofit organization, which depends on its fundraising efforts to raise community awareness.

“We rely 100 percent on donations made through individuals, foundations and special grants,” Gannon Rob said. “The proceeds go directly to saving family pets lives.”

The FACE Foundation was established in 2006 by a small group of individuals and veterinarians who were genuinely concerned for the welfare of family pets whose owners could not afford life-saving veterinary care, Gannon Rob said. It’s estimated that foundation has helped save more than 1,800 animals.

“When an owner has a critical life-saving need, and their pet faces economic euthanasia they are referred to the FACE Foundation,” Gannon Rob said. “We have partnered with over 125 veterinary hospitals who give us at least a 20 percent discount for the services that are needed,” she said. “This work is extremely rewarding because not only does it save an animal but it helps a family in need.”

Gannon Rob wants people to know that grant recipients have included the active military, veterans, homeless and families in need.

In addition to its volunteers, FACE Foundation also extends thanks to its 31 sponsors, including, Hooters, Inc. Also on a roster of thanks is KUSI 9 NEWS for event coverage, and their reporter, Sandy Lampe, who also serves on the foundation’s advisory committee.

“We are very humbled and honored as an organization to be able to help so many in need in the San Diego community,” Gannon Rob said. “We are grateful to all that have helped us grow and succeed.”