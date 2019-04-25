19th annual Pet Day on the Bay is Saturday

Helen Woodward Animal Center encourages animal lovers to gather their pets and set sail from 9:30 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. April 27 on Hornblower’s 19th annual Pet Day on the Bay with a “Pirates and Mermaids” theme, a pet-friendly boat tour around the San Diego Bay.

Helen Woodward Animal Center receives a portion of the proceeds to support the center’s orphan pets and programs. This year, canine crew members are encouraged to sport their best pirate and mermaid attire and pose for photo opportunities. Humans will get “hooked” on the beautiful Bay views and cash snack bar on board while four-legged sailors will find a treasure of treats on the deck.

Voyages depart at 9:30 a.m., 11:15 a.m., 1 p.m. and 2:45 p.m. from 1800 N. Harbor Drive, San Diego. A free canine ticket is included with the purchase of one $28 adult ticket. Adoptable pups will be portside to wave a paw to human and canine guests as they depart from the dock. Before jumping on board, sea rovers are also encouraged to make a donation of a gently used blanket or towel.

Well-behaved dogs of all sizes and breeds are welcome for Hornblower’s Pet Day cruises. Canines must be kept on a leash throughout the ride. Guests can board without dogs, as well, or simply stop by the ticket booth between 9:30 a.m. and 3:15 p.m. to drop off blankets, towels or financial donations for Helen Woodward Animal Center.

Tickets are $28 for adults, $14 for children ages 4 to 12, and $26 for seniors and the military. To make reservations, visit hornblower.com/port/overview/sd+petdayonbay.

For more information on Helen Woodward Animal Center, call (858) 756-4117 or visit animalcenter.org.