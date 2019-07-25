16 Marines Arrested at Camp Pendleton for Alleged Smuggling, Drug Offenses

CAMP PENDLETON – Sixteen Marines were arrested today at Camp Pendleton on suspicion of crimes ranging from human smuggling to drug offenses.

According to a Marine Corps statement, the arrests stemmed from “information gained from a previous human smuggling investigation.” Eight other Marines were questioned for their alleged involvement in unrelated drug offenses.

The arrests were the result of an investigation involving the 1st Marine Division and Naval Criminal Investigative Service.

“None of the Marines arrested or detained for questioning served in support of the Southwest Border Support mission,” according to the Marine Corps. “1st Marine Division is committed to justice and the rule of law, and we will continue to fully cooperate with NCIS on this matter. Any Marines found to be in connection with these alleged activities will be questioned and handled accordingly with respect to due process.”

– City News Service