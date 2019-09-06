Oceanside launches Harbor Days

Mermaids, pirates and more gather at the Oceanside Harbor Sept. 21 and Sept. 22 for Harbor Days.

Photos courtesy of Oceanside Chamber of Commerce

OCEANSIDE — The entire family can enjoy a wide variety of events and attractions during the annual Oceanside Harbor Days, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 21 and Sept. 22 at the harbor, complete with the annual “Nail and Sail” competition. Teams begin building boats at 10:30 a.m. The race across the harbor and back begins at 2 p.m. and can be viewed from the boat launch ramp.

Harbor Days is Oceanside’s longest running event, and features more than 200 arts and craft exhibits, a food court, costumed pirates and mermaids, and a beer garden sponsored by the Prohibition Brewing Company. Contests are also a big part of the Oceanside Harbor Days, and includes a fishing derby the morning of Sept. 21, free to youngsters ages 12 and under. On Sept. 22, spectators can enjoy the world-famous Tiki Swim Marathon, as swimmers from around the world swim from the Oceanside pier into the Harbor.

Military guests are a highlight for Harbor Days, too. This year the Navy’s LCAC from ACU-5 will land on the beach early Sept. 21. A U.S. Coast Guard Cutter will also be docked for tours. The Oceanside Police Department and Fire Department will have vehicles on display and the OPD Canine Unit will provide demonstrations on both days. This year, they have added a Pirate and Sunken Treasure Rescue. The Oceanside Fire Fighter’s Association will hold their annual pancake breakfast both mornings.

Harbor Days is free to the public with complimentary transportation provided by the Chamber via the British Bus Company, with its double-decker buses picking up Harbor Days attendees from shuttles stops around the Harbor and also provides a pick-up/drop-off location at the downtown Oceanside Transit Center at Seagaze and Cleveland Streets.

For more information, go to OceansideHarborDays.com