Guests applaud Darlene Marcos Shiley for a $2.6 million donation made during Cal State San Marcos’ annual fundraising gala June 8.



Shiley gifts $2.6 million to Palliative Care

REGION — The CSU Institute for Palliative Care is now the Shiley CSU Institute for Palliative Care, thanks to a gift from philanthropist Darlene Marcos Shiley.

Shiley announced during Cal State San Marcos’ annual fundraising gala June 8, that she has donated an additional $2.6 million to the Institute on CSUSM’s campus. The latest gift brings Shiley’s total gifts to the CSUSM Foundation to $6 million, the majority of which has gone to the Institute, and makes her the biggest donor in the university’s history. In recognition of her generosity, the CSU Board of Trustees approved changing the name of the Institute during its meeting on May 21.

Shiley has a particular interest in palliative care, developed as she cared for her husband, the renowned artificial heart valve inventor Donald Shiley, before he died of a difficult illness in 2010. Palliative care is health care that addresses each patient as a whole person, including his or her physical comfort, confidence, emotional well-being, spirituality and dignity.

“To have watched my late husband Donald decline over four years was truly devastating,” Shiley said. “But we both personally experienced the benefits of palliative care during the period, and as I quickly learned, palliative care isn’t just for those who are afflicted. It’s also for the loved ones and caregivers of people dealing with serious or chronic illness.

“The CSU Institute for Palliative Care is providing the necessary skills and tools that our health care professionals need while also building critical awareness of palliative care.”

Besides providing more support to the Institute, Shiley made the gift with the intention of paying tribute to her longtime friend, Dr. Karen Haynes, who is retiring at the end of June after 15½ years as CSUSM’s president. Shiley requested that the center be named the Shiley -Haynes CSU Institute for Palliative Care, and CSUSM will pursue the name change after the requisite two-year period post-retirement for an individual who has served the CSU in an administrative capacity.