Legal Notices, December 21, 2018

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT 505 S. Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 Phone: (760) 633-2710 | Email: planning@encinitasca.gov | Web: www.encinitasca.gov City Hall Hours: Monday through Friday 7:00 AM to 6:00 PM Closed alternate Fridays & Holidays (12/28, 1/11 etc. & 12/25 Christmas) NOTICE OF PENDING ACTION ON ADMINISTRATIVE APPLICATION AND COASTAL DEVELOPMENT PERMIT PROJECT NAME: Flicker-Winter Residence Demolition; CASE NUMBER: 18-003 CDP; FILING DATE: January 9, 2018; APPLICANT: Amy Flicker and Doug Winter; LOCATION: 305 Hillcrest Drive (APN: 216-082-63); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: A Coastal Development Permit to allow for the demolition of existing buildings and for the construction of a new two-story, single-family residence with a basement, a detached pool house, and a detached accessory dwelling unit. The subject property is located in the Residential 8 Zone (R-8) and the Coastal Overlay Zone. ; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: A Mitigated Negative Declaration (MND) has been prepared pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA). STAFF CONTACT: J. Dichoso, 760-633-2681 or jdichoso@encinitasca.gov PRIOR TO 6:00 PM ON MONDAY, DECEMBER 31, 2018, ANY INTERESTED PERSON MAY REVIEW THE APPLICATION AND PRESENT TESTIMONY, ORALLY OR IN WRITING, TO THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT. WRITTEN TESTIMONY IS PREFERRED IN ORDER TO HAVE A RECORD OF THE COMMENTS RECEIVED. If additional information is not required, the Development Services Department will render a determination on the application, pursuant to Section 2.28.090 of the City of Encinitas Municipal Code, after the close of the review period. An Appeal of the Department’s determination accompanied by the appropriate filing fee may be filed within 15-calendar days from the date of the determination. Appeals will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Any filing of an appeal will suspend this action as well as any processing of permits in reliance thereon in accordance with Encinitas Municipal Code Section 1.12.020(D)(1) until such time as an action is taken on the appeal. The above item is located within the Coastal Zone and requires the issuance of a regular Coastal Development Permit. The action of the Development Services Director, or City Council through an appeal, may not be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Under California Government Code Sec. 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or prior to the date and time of the determination. 12/21/18 CN 22661

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT LEGAL NOTICE OF ENVIRONMENTAL REVIEW AND COMMENT PERIOD Public Review Period: December 21, 2018 to January 21, 2019 Notice is hereby given that a 30-day public review and comment period has been established pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) for a draft Mitigated Negative Declaration, which has been prepared for the proposed project as identified below and located in the City of Encinitas. PROJECT NAME: Sanderling Waldorf School CASE NUMBER: 16-165 MUP/DR/PMW/CDP APPLICANT: Waldorf in North Coastal, Inc. LOCATION: 749 Mays Hollow Lane, community of Old Encinitas DESCRIPTION: The project consists of Major User Permit, Design Review Permit, Parcel Map Waiver, and Coastal Development Permit applications to construct a private school serving a maximum of 270 Pre-K and K-8 students. ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The City has performed an Environmental Initial Study, which has determined that with mitigation measures, no significant environmental impacts would result from the proposed project. Therefore, a Mitigated Negative Declaration is recommended for adoption. The draft Mitigated Negative Declaration is available for public review from December 21, 2018 to January 21, 2019. Written comments regarding the adequacy of the draft Mitigated Negative Declaration must be received by the Development Services Department at the address provided below by 6:00 p.m. on January 21, 2019. A final environmental document incorporating public input will then be prepared for consideration by decision-making authorities. The draft Mitigated Negative Declaration, Environmental Initial Study, supporting documents, and project application may be reviewed or purchased for the cost of reproduction, at the Encinitas Development Services Department, 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024. An electronic version of the draft Mitigated Negative Declaration may be reviewed on the City’s website at http://ci.encinitas.ca.us/I-Want-To/Public-Notices/Planning-Building-Public-Notices under “Environmental Notices”. For environmental review information, contact Scott Vurbeff at (760) 633-2692. For planning review and public hearing information on this project, contact the project planner, Anna Yentile, at (760) 633-2724. 12/21/18 CN 22660

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT LEGAL NOTICE OF ENVIRONMENTAL REVIEW AND COMMENT PERIOD Public Review Period: December 21, 2018 to January 14, 2019 Notice is hereby given that a 20-day public review and comment period has been established pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) for a draft negative declaration, which has been prepared for the proposed project as identified below and located in the city of Encinitas. PROJECT NAME: The Lakes Residential Subdivision CASE NUMBER: 18-074 TMDB/DR/CDP APPLICANT: Buffalo of Birmingham Investors, LLC LOCATION:1231 Birmingham Drive and 1832 Westview Drive, community of Cardiff-by-the-Sea DESCRIPTION: The project consists of Tentative Map, Design Review Permit, and Coastal Development Permit applications to subdivide 5.53 acres into nine single-family residential lots, construct nine detached single-family homes, and develop associated improvements. ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The city has performed an environmental initial study, which has determined that no significant environmental impacts would result from the proposed project. Therefore, a negative declaration is recommended for adoption. The draft negative declaration is available for public review from December 21, 2018 to January 14, 2019. Written comments regarding the adequacy of the draft negative declaration must be received by the Development Services Department at the address provided below by 6:00 p.m. on January 14, 2019. A final environmental document incorporating public input will then be prepared for consideration by decision-making authorities. The draft negative declaration, environmental initial study, supporting documents, and project application may be reviewed or purchased for the cost of reproduction, at the Encinitas Development Services Department, 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024. An electronic version of the draft negative declaration may be reviewed on the City’s website at http://ci.encinitas.ca.us/I-Want-To/Public-Notices/Planning-Building-Public-Notices under “Environmental Notices”. For environmental review information, contact Scott Vurbeff at (760) 633-2692. For planning review and public hearing information on this project, contact the project planner, Andrew Maynard, at (760) 633-2718. 12/21/18 CN 22659

CITY OF CARLSBAD, CALIFORNIA NOTICE OF VACANCIES LOCAL APPOINTMENTS LIST – 2019 In compliance with the requirements of the Maddy Act, Government Code 54972, the following list is posted on an annual basis on or before December 31st. The City of Carlsbad is inviting applications from Carlsbad residents who are interested in serving on one of the following Boards, Commissions or Committees. To receive an application, contact the City Clerk’s Office at 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, call 760-434-2808, email clerk@carlsbadca.gov or go to the City’s website, www.carlsbadca.gov, Boards and Commissions page. Minimum requirements to serve are applicants must be 18 years of age or older, a registered voter and a resident of Carlsbad (CMC 2.08.090) except members of the Carlsbad Tourism Business Improvement District Board and the Carlsbad Golf Lodging Business Improvement District Board. Some positions may have additional requirements, contact the City Clerk’s Office for more information. HOUSING COMMISSION: This is a five member commission, consisting of two tenants assisted by the Carlsbad Housing Authority – one of which shall be at least 62 years of age; three general members with experience or expertise in one or more of the following areas: development, construction, real estate, social services, housing advocacy, planning, architecture or finance.

Term Appointed Expiration

Arline Carrillo* 5/17/2016 7/2019

Joy Evans* 5/17/2016 7/2019

Alan Newman* 9/22/2015 7/2019

Shaunee Williams* 9/22/2015 7/2019

PARKS & RECREATION COMMISSION: This is a seven member commission.

Term Appointed Expiration

Michael Luna* 4/22/2016 8/2019

Jodi Rudick Stein 9/1/2015 8/2019

Brad Thorp* 8/22/2016 8/2019

PLANNING COMMISSION: This is a seven member commission.

Term Appointed Expiration

Marty Montgomery 4/7/2015 2/2019

Jeff Segall 4/7/2015 2/2019



SENIOR COMMISSION: This is a five member commission.

Term Appointed Expiration

Ray Pearson 10/6/2015 9/2019

David Tweedy 10/6/2015 9/2019

TRAFFIC SAFETY COMMISSION: Ordinance No. CS-342 added two positions making this is a seven member commission.

Term Appointed Expiration

New Position

New Position

Members of all Boards, Commissions and Committees are subject to the Fair Political Practices Commission regulations and must file a Statement of Economic Interests, and are required to complete AB1234 Ethics Training upon appointment and bi-annually thereafter. 12/21/18, 12/28/18 CN 22656

CITY OF ENCINITAS PUBLIC NOTICE NOTICE OF CITY COUNCIL VACANCY APPOINTMENT PROCESS AND APPLICATION DEADLINE On December 3, 2018, Council Member Tasha Boerner Horvath was sworn into the California Assembly leaving her Council seat vacant with a term ending December 2020. Government Code (GC) Section 36512 provides the Council with two options for filling a vacancy: 1) fill the vacancy by appointment within 60 days of the vacancy (February 1, 2019), or 2) call a special election to fill the vacancy. At its meeting held December 12, 2018, the City Council unanimously voted to fill the vacancy by appointment with an application deadline of January 4, 2019. Applications are available on the City’s website www.encinitasca.gov or from the City Clerk’s Department – 760-633-2601. General qualifications for applicants are as follows: • An applicant must be 18 years of age and a citizen of the State of California • An applicant must be a resident and registered voter of the City of Encinitas • A person is disqualified from holding any office upon conviction of designated crimes as specified in the Constitution and the laws of the State of California The schedule for the appointment process is as follows: • December 13, 2018 City Clerk to post and publish City Council application • January 4, 2019 Applications are due to the City Clerk’s Office by 5:00 p.m. • January 9, 2019 Council to hear from all applicants and make one appointment; or depending on the number of applicants continue the process to the next meeting) • January 16, 2019 If necessary, Council to continue to hear from all applicants and/or and make one appointment For additional information, please contact City Clerk Kathy Hollywood at 760-633-2601. 12/21/18, 12/28/18 CN 22646

TS No. 181206362 APN 162-291-49-00 U.S. Department Of Housing And Urban Development Notice Of Default And Foreclosure Sale Recorded in accordance with 12 USCA 3764 (c) Whereas, on 2/1/2006, a certain Deed of Trust was executed by Lois L. Porter, an unmarried woman as trustor in favor of U.S. Financial Mortgage Corp., which is organized and existing under the laws of Hawaii as beneficiary, and U.S. Financial Mortgage Corp., a Hawaii Corporation as trustee, and was recorded on 2/14/2006, as Instrument No. 2006-0105452, in the Office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, California; and Whereas, the Deed of Trust was insured by the United States Secretary of Housing and Urban Development (the Secretary) pursuant to the National Housing Act for the purpose of providing single family housing; and Whereas, the beneficial interest in the Deed of Trust is now owned by the Secretary, pursuant to an Assignment of Deed of Trust dated 12/17/2015, recorded on 3/21/2016, as instrument number 2016-0124068, in the Office of the County Recorder, San Diego County, California; and Whereas, a default has been made in the covenants and conditions of the Deed of Trust in that the payment due on 12/1/2017, was not made and remains wholly unpaid as of the date of this notice, and no payment has been made sufficient to restore the loan to currency; and Whereas, the entire amount delinquent as of 1/15/2019 is $302,029.09; and Whereas, by virtue of this default, the Secretary has declared the entire amount of the indebtedness secured by the Deed of Trust to be immediately due and payable; Now Therefore, pursuant to powers vested in me by the Single Family Mortgage Foreclosure Act of 1994, 12 U.S.C. 3751 et seq., by 24 CFR part 27, subpart B, and by the Secretary’s designation of Total Lender Solutions, Inc. as Foreclosure Commissioner, recorded on 12/3/2018 as instrument number 2018-0497586, notice is hereby given that on 1/15/2019 at 10:30 AM local time, all real and personal property at or used in connection with the following described property will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder: Legal Description: Parcel 1: Lot 21 Of Oceana South Unit No. 1, In The City Of Oceanside, County Of San Diego, State Of California, According To Map Thereof No. 7161, Filed In The Office Of The County Recorder Of San Diego County, January 3, 1972. Parcel 2: An Undivided 1/76th Interest As Tenants In Common In Lot A, Of Oceana South Unit No. 1 In The City Of Oceanside, County Of San Diego, State Of California, According To Map Thereof No. 7161, Filed In The Office Of The County Recorder Of San Diego County, January 3, 1972. Excepting Therefrom All Oil, Gas, Minerals And Other Hydrocarbon Substances Below A Depth Of 500 Feet, Without Rights Of Surface Entry, As Reserved In Instruments Of Record. Commonly known as: 3529 Pear Blossom Drive, Oceanside, CA 92057 The sale will be held at by the statue at entrance to East County Regional Center, 250 East Main Street, El Cajon, CA. The Secretary of Housing and Urban Development will bid an estimate of $302,029.09. There will be no proration of taxes, rents or other income or liabilities, except that the purchaser will pay, at or before closing, his prorata share of any real estate taxes that have been paid by the Secretary to the date of the foreclosure sale. When making their bids, all bidders except the Secretary must submit a deposit totaling $30,202.90 [10% of the Secretary’s bid] in the form of a certified check or cashier’s check made out to the Secretary of HUD. Each oral bid need not be accompanied by a deposit. If the successful bid is oral, a deposit of $30,202.90 must be presented before the bidding is closed. The deposit is nonrefundable. The remainder of the purchase price must be delivered within 30 days of the sale or at such other time as the Secretary may determine for good cause shown, time being of the essence. This amount, like the bid deposits, must be delivered in the form of a certified or cashier’s check. If the Secretary is the high bidder, he need not pay the bid amount in cash. The successful bidder will pay all conveyancing fees, all real estate and other taxes that are due on or after the delivery of the remainder of the payment and all other costs associated with the transfer of title. At the conclusion of the sale, the deposits of the unsuccessful bidders will be returned to them. The Secretary may grant an extension of time within which to deliver the remainder of the payment. All extensions will be for 15-day increments for a fee of $500.00, paid in advance. The extension fee shall be in the form of a certified or cashier’s check made payable to the Secretary of HUD. If the high bidder closes the sale prior to the expiration of any extension period, the unused portion of the extension fee shall be applied toward the amount due. If the high bidder is unable to close the sale within the required period, or within any extensions of time granted by the Secretary, the high bidder may be required to forfeit the cash deposit or, at the election of the foreclosure commissioner after consultation with the HUD Field Office representative, will be liable to HUD for any costs incurred as a result of such failure. The commissioner may, at the direction of the HUD field office Representative, offer the Property to the second highest bidder for an amount equal to the highest price offered by that bidder. There is no right of redemption, or right of possession based upon a right of redemption, in the mortgagor or others subsequent to a foreclosure completed pursuant the Act. Therefore, the Foreclosure commissioner will issue a Deed to the purchaser(s) upon receipt of the entire purchase price in accordance with the terms of the sale as provided herein. HUD does not guarantee that the property will be vacant. The amount that must be paid if the Mortgage is to be reinstated prior to the scheduled sale is $302,029.09, as of 1/14/2019, plus all other amounts that would be due under the mortgage agreement if payments under the mortgage had not been accelerated, advertising costs and postage expenses incurred in giving notice, mileage by the most reasonable road distance for posting notices and for the Foreclosure Commissioner’s attendance at the sale, reasonable and customary costs incurred for title and lien record searches, the necessary out-of-pocket costs incurred by the Foreclosure Commissioner for recording documents, a commission for the Foreclosure Commissioner, and all other costs incurred in connection with the foreclosure prior to reinstatement. Date: 12/7/2018 Total Lender Solutions, Inc. U.S. Dept. of HUD Foreclosure Commissioner By: /s/ Chelcey Romeril 10951 Sorrento Valley Road, Suite 2F San Diego, CA, 92121 Phone: 866-535-3736 Fax: 866-242-8599 A notary public or other officer completing this certificate verifies only the identity of the individual who signed the document to which this certificate is attached, and not the truthfulness, accuracy, or validity of that document. State Of CA County OF San Diego On 12/7/2018 before me, Brittany Anne Lokey, a notary public personally appeared, Chelcey Romeril who proved to me on the basis of satisfactory evidence to be the person(s) whose name(s) is/are subscribed to the within instrument and acknowledged to me that he/she/they executed the same in his/her/their authorized capacity(ies), and that by his/her/their signature(s) on the instrument the person(s), or the entity upon behalf of which the person(s) acted, executed the instrument. I certify under Penalty Of Perjury under the laws of the State of California that the foregoing paragraph is true and correct. Witness my hand and official seal. /s/ Brittany Anne Lokey (Seal) 12/21/18, 12/28/18, 01/04/19 CN 22649

T.S. No. 070428-CA APN: 102-084-02 and 102-082-07 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 10/13/2004. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 1/14/2019 at 10:00 AM, CLEAR RECON CORP, as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 10/25/2004, as Instrument No. 2004-1007822, , of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: JAMES M BRADY, JR. AND, MARGARET A. BRADY HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: PARCEL 1: THE SOUTH 5.00 ACRES OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 3, TOWNSHIP 9 SOUTH, RANGE 4 WEST, SAN BERNARDINO BASE AND MERIDIAN. IN THE COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, ACCORDING TO THE OFFICIAL PLAT THEREOF, AS DESCRIBED IN CERTIFICATE OF COMPLIANCE RECORDED SEPTEMBER 29, 1975 AS FILE NO. 75-265686 OF OFFICIAL RECORDS. EXCEPTING THEREFROM ALL THE COAL AND OTHER MINERALS IN SAID LAND, TOGETHER WITH THE RIGHT TO PROSPECT FOR, MINE AND REMOVE SAME, AS RESERVED BY THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA IN PATENT RECORDED MAY 21, 1951, AS DOCUMENT NO. 65017, IN BOOK 2532, PAGE 167 OF OFFICIAL RECORDS. TOGETHER WITH THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER OF SECTION 2, TOWNSHIP 9 SOUTH, RANGE 4 WEST, SAN BERNARDINO BASE AND MERIDIAN, IN THE COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, ACCORDING TO THE OFFICIAL PLAT THEREOF, AS DESCRIBED IN CERTIFICATE OF COMPLIANCE RECORDED SEPTEMBER 29, 1975 AS FILE NO. 75-265686 OF OFFICIAL RECORDS. EXCEPTING THEREFROM ALL THE COAL AND OTHER MINERALS IN SAID LAND, TOGETHER WITH THE RIGHT TO PROSPECT FOR, MINE AND REMOVE SAME, AS RESERVED BY THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA IN PATENT RECORDED MAY 21, 1951, AS DOCUMENT NO. 65017, IN BOOK 2532, PAGE 167 OF OFFICIAL RECORDS. PARCEL 2: AN EASEMENT AND RIGHT OF WAY FOR ROAD, SEWER, WATER, GAS, POWER, TELEPHONE LINES, AND PUBLIC UTILITY PURPOSES AND APPURTENANCES THERETO, OVER, UNDER, ALONG AND ACROSS THOSE PORTIONS OF SECTION 2, TOWNSHIP 9 SOUTH, RANGE 4 WEST, SAN BERNARDINO BASE AND MERIDIAN, IN THE COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, ACCORDING TO THE OFFICIAL PLAT THEREOF, DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: THE WEST 60.00 FEET OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER; THE NORTH 60.00 FEET OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER; THE EAST 60.00 FEET OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER; THE SOUTH 60.00 FEET OF THE NORTH HALF OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER; THE WEST 60.00 FEET OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER; THE SOUTH 60.00 FEET OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER; THE EAST 60.00 FEET OF THE NORTH HALF OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER; THE WEST 60.00 FEET OF THE NORTH HALF OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER; THE SOUTH 60.00 FEET OF THE NORTH HALF OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER; THE NORTH 15.00 FEET OF THE SOUTH 75.00 FEET OF THE EAST 265.00 FEET OF THE WEST 275.00 FEET OF THE NORTH HALF OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER; AND THE EAST 15.00 FEET OF THE WEST 75.00 FEET OF THE NORTH 200.00 FEET OF THE SOUTH 275.00 FEET OF THE NORTH HALF OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER. PARCEL 3: AN EASEMENT AND RIGHT OF WAY FOR ROAD AND UTILITY PURPOSES AND APPURTENANCES THERETO, TO BE USED IN COMMON WITH OTHERS, OVER, UNDER, ALONG AND ACROSS THE NORTH 30.00 FEET OF THAT PORTION OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER LYING WEST OF THE HARRIS SPUR TRUCK. TRAIL AND THE SOUTH 30.00 FEET OF THAT PORTION OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER LYING WEST OF HARRIS SPUR TRUCK TRAIL, ALL IN SECTION 2, TOWNSHIP 9 SOUTH, RANGE 4 WEST, SAN BERNARDINO BASE AND MERIDIAN, IN THE COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, ACCORDING TO THE OFFICIAL PLAT THEREOF. PARCEL 4: AN EASEMENT AND RIGHT OF WAY FOR ROAD AND UTILITY PURPOSES AND APPURTENANCES THERETO, TO BE USED IN COMMON WITH OTHERS, OVER, UNDER, ALONG AND ACROSS A STRIP OF LAND 30.00 FEET IN WIDTH LYING WITHIN THE WEST HALF OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 2, TOWNSHIP 9 SOUTH, RANGE 4 WEST, SAN BERNARDINO BASE AND MERIDIAN, IN THE COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, ACCORDING TO THE OFFICIAL PLAT THEREOF, THE EASTERLY BOUNDARY OF SAID STRIP BEING DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: COMMENCING AT THE SOUTH QUARTER OF SAID SECTION 2; THENCE ALONG THE SOUTHERLY LINE OF SAID SECTION 2, NORTH 88°03’00” EAST 557.69 FEET TO THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE NORTH 48°52’30” WEST, 131.99 FEET; THENCE NORTH 48°16’56” WEST, 151.11 FEET; THENCE NORTH 18°51’21’ WEST, 152.39 FEET; THENCE NORTH 04°14’14” EAST, 132.85 FEET; THENCE NORTH 32°22’19” EAST, 134.77 FEET; THENCE NORTH 10°01’07” WEST, 208.92 FEET; THENCE NORTH 20°52’33” WEST, 144.61 FEET; THENCE NORTH 21°23’32’ EAST, 249.19 FEET; THENCE NORTH 40°26’06” EAST, 271.33 FEET; THENCE NORTH 24°01’36” EAST, 28.56 FEET; THENCE NORTH 10°18’40” EAST, 312.86 FEET; THENCE NORTH 69°38’43” EAST, 179.59 FEET; THENCE NORTH 07°51’47” EAST, 136.43 FEET; THENCE NORTH 59°25’20’ EAST, 127.55 FEET; THENCE NORTH 21°21’54” EAST, 281.79 FEET; THENCE NORTH 20°10’58” EAST, 261.33 FEET; THENCE NORTH 08°38’02” EAST, 143.65 FEET; THENCE NORTH 26°27’36” EAST, 135.76 FEET TO THE EAST-WEST CENTER LINE OF SAID SECTION 2. SAID EASEMENT TO TERMINATE SOUTHERLY IN THE SOUTHERLY LINE OF SAID SECTION 2 AND TO TERMINATE NORTHERLY IN THE EAST -WEST CENTER LINE OF SAID SECTION 2. PARCEL 5: AN EASEMENT AND RIGHT OF WAY FOR ROAD AND UTILITY PURPOSES AND APPURTENANCES THERETO, TO BE USED IN COMMON WITH OTHERS, OVER, UNDER, ALONG AND ACROSS A STRIP OF LAND 60.00 FEET IN WIDTH LYING WITHIN SECTION 11, TOWNSHIP 9 SOUTH, RANGE 4 WEST, SAN BERNARDINO BASE AND MERIDIAN, IN THE COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, ACCORDING TO THE OFFICIAL PLAT THEREOF, THE CENTER LINE OF SAID STRIP BEING DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: COMMENCING AT CORNER NO. 62 OF RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA Y LAS FLORES AS SHOWN ON RECORD OF SURVEY MAP NO. 794, FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY, JANUARY 17, 1940, THENCE ALONG THE NORTHERLY BOUNDARY OF SAID RANCHO, SOUTH 84°08’08” EAST, 267.00 FEET TO THE SOUTHEASTERLY CORNER OF LAND DESCRIBED IN DEED TO KENNETH C. CATRON, ET UX, RECORDED MAY 29, 1956, IN BOOK 6119, PAGE 533 OF OFFICIAL RECORDS; THENCE ALONG THE MOST EASTERLY LINE OF SAID CATRON’S LAND NORTH 02°47’46” EAST (RECORD-NORTH 02°26’20” EAST), 491.07 FEET TO THE CENTER LINE OF COUNTY ROAD SURVEY NO. 130 (KNOWN AS DE LUZ ROAD) AS DESCRIBED IN DEED TO THE COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, DATED MARCH 1, 1898 AND RECORDED IN BOOK 257, PAGE 357 OF DEEDS, BEING ALSO THE SOUTHERLY TERMINUS OF THAT CERTAIN TRAIL KNOWN AS HARRIS SPUR TRUCK TRAIL AS DESCRIBED IN DEED TO MALCOLM J. ABZUG, ET UX, RECORDED MAY 20, 1964 AS PILE NO. 90529; THENCE ALONG SAID CENTER LINE OF HARRIS SPUR TRUCK TRAIL AS FOLLOWS: NORTH 34°15’45” EAST, 253.67 FEET; SOUTH 76°15’00” EAST, 297.42 FEET; NORTH 48°05’15” EAST, 374.89 FEET, NORTH 23°37’30” EAST, 432.66 FEET; NORTH 64°53’30” EAST, 89.96 FEET; SOUTH 50°17’45” EAST, 257.45 FEET; NORTH 24°50’00” EAST, 171.22 FEET; NORTH 02°38’15” EAST, 226.04 FEET; NORTH 36°14’15” WEST, 105.09 FEET; NORTH 16°20’00” EAST, 200.70 FEET; NORTH 43°59’00” EAST, 203.64 FEET; NORTH 37°18’45” WEST, 104.20 FEET; NORTH 04°52’15° EAST, 255.82 FEET; NORTH 13°42’45” EAST, 232.58 FEET; NORTH 30°27’15” EAST, 177.74 FEET; NORTH 16°07’00” EAST, 215.71 FEET; NORTH 35°10’00” EAST, 263.87 FEET; NORTH 77°10’45” WEST, 102.34 FEET; NORTH 36°03’15” WEST, 151.70 FEET; AND NORTH 69°26’45” WEST, 70.71 FEET TO A POINT ON THE NORTHERLY LINE OF SAID SECTION 11, DISTANT THEREON NORTH 88°03’00” EAST, 557.69 FEET FROM THE NORTH QUARTER CORNER OF SAID SECTION 11. SAID EASEMENT TO TERMINATE SOUTHWESTERLY IN THE CENTER LINE OF SAID DE LUZ ROAD AND TO TERMINATE NORTHERLY IN THE NORTHERLY LINE OF SAID SECTION 11. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 38686 HARRIS SPUR TRUCK TRAIL FALLBROOK, CA 92028 AKA 38686 HARRIS TL, FALLBROOK, CA 92028 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be held, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, condition, or encumbrances, including fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to pay the remaining principal sums of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $526,130.91 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned or its predecessor caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 1-866-539-4173 or visit this Internet Web site WWW.SERVICELINKAUCTION.COM, using the file number assigned to this case 070428-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. FOR SALES INFORMATION: 1-866-539-4173 CLEAR RECON CORP 4375 Jutland Drive San Diego, California 92117 STOX 914800 12/21/18, 12/28/18, 01/04/19 CN 22648

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE T.S. No.: 18-1540 Loan No.: 9040 APN: 260-351-28-10 NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED. YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 6/20/2003. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: CATHARINE J. CAHOON Duly Appointed Trustee: PRESTIGE DEFAULT SERVICES Recorded 7/1/2003 as Instrument No. 2003-0785135 in book , page of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 1/11/2019 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $111,299.88 Street Address or other common designation of real property: 157 MOZART AVENUE CARDIFF BY THE SEA, CA 92007 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. All checks payable to Prestige Default Services. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (714) 730-2727 or visit this Internet Web site https://www.servicelinkasap.com/default.aspx, using the file number assigned to this case 18-1540. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: 12/6/2018 PRESTIGE DEFAULT SERVICES 1920 Old Tustin Ave. Santa Ana, California 92705 Sale Line: (714) 730-2727 Michelle R. Ghidotti-Gonsalves, President A-4678294 12/21/2018, 12/28/2018, 01/04/2019 CN 22647

T.S. No.: 2014-07159-CA A.P.N.: 223-293-01-00 Property Address: 7595 Cadencia Street, Carlsbad, CA 92009 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE § 2923.3(a) and (d), THE SUMMARY OF INFORMATION REFERRED TO BELOW IS NOT ATTACHED TO THE RECORDED COPY OF THIS DOCUMENT BUT ONLY TO THE COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR. NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED 本文件包含一个信息摘要 참고사항: 본 첨부 문서에 정보 요약서가 있습니다 NOTA: SE ADJUNTA UN RESUMEN DE LA INFORMACIÓN DE ESTE DOCUMENTO TALA: MAYROONG BUOD NG IMPORMASYON SA DOKUMENTONG ITO NA NAKALAKIP LƯU Ý: KÈM THEO ĐÂY LÀ BẢN TRÌNH BÀY TÓM LƯỢC VỀ THÔNG TIN TRONG TÀI LIỆU NÀY IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 09/02/2005. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. Trustor: Jose L. Contreras, An Unmarried Man Duly Appointed Trustee: Western Progressive, LLC Deed of Trust Recorded 09/13/2005 as Instrument No. 2005-0791081 in book —, page— and of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 01/23/2019 at 10:30 AM Place of Sale: AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY THE STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance, reasonably estimated costs and other charges: $ 536,700.28 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE THE TRUSTEE WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, A SAVINGS ASSOCIATION OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: All right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described as: More fully described in said Deed of Trust. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 7595 Cadencia Street, Carlsbad, CA 92009 A.P.N.: 223-293-01-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $ 536,700.28. Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary of the Deed of Trust has executed and delivered to the undersigned a written request to commence foreclosure, and the undersigned caused a Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on this property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (866)-960-8299 or visit this Internet Web site http://www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx using the file number assigned to this case 2014-07159-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: December 8, 2018 Western Progressive, LLC, as Trustee for beneficiary C/o 1500 Palma Drive, Suite 237 Ventura, CA 93003 Sale Information Line: (866) 960-8299 http://www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx Trustee Sale Assistant WESTERN PROGRESSIVE, LLC MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. 12/14/18, 12/21/18, 12/28/18 CN 22633

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE T.S. No.: 2018-04480 A.P.N.: 108-261-33-00 NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED [PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE 2923.3(a), THE SUMMARY OF INFORMATION REFERRED TO ABOVE IS NOT ATTACHED TO THE RECORDED COPY OF THIS DOCUMENT BUT ONLY TO THE COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR.] YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 6/9/2017. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK/CASH EQUIVALENT or other form of payment authorized by 2424h(b), (payable at the time of sale in lawful money of the United States), will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: RICHARD L. TAMPLIN, A MARRIED MAN AS HIS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY Duly Appointed Trustee: ENTRA DEFAULT SOLUTIONS, LLC 1355 Willow Way, Suite 115, Concord, California 94520 Phone: (925) 272-4993 Deed of Trust Recorded 6/16/2017 as Instrument No. 2017-0272594, of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 1/4/2019 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $724,325.41 Street Address or other common designation of real property to be sold: 3591 LOS HERMANOS ROAD FALLBROOK, CALIFORNIA 92028 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. We are attempting to collect a debt and any information we obtain will be used for that purpose. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 714-730-2727 or visit this Internet Web site www.servicelinkASAP.com, using the file number assigned to this case 2018-04480. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. Date: 12/7/2018 ENTRA DEFAULT SOLUTIONS, LLC Katie Milnes, Vice President A-4678735 12/14/2018, 12/21/2018, 12/28/2018 CN 22632

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TS No. CA-18-841571-JB Order No.: 180457236-CA-VOO YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 7/20/2015. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 to the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by duly appointed trustee. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor(s): JORGE V CALVARIO, A SINGLE MAN AND EDWARD GARCIA, A SINGLE MAN AS JOINT TENANTS Recorded: 7/23/2015 as Instrument No. 2015-0389085 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California; Date of Sale: 1/4/2019 at 9:00 AM Place of Sale: At the Entrance of the East County Regional Center, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $369,495.21 The purported property address is: 2785 THUNDER DRIVE, OCEANSIDE, CA 92056 Assessor’s Parcel No.: 162-251-14-00 NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 800-280-2832 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-18-841571-JB. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Trustor, the Trustee, the Beneficiary, the Beneficiary’s Agent, or the Beneficiary’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. Date: Quality Loan Service Corporation 2763 Camino Del Rio South San Diego, CA 92108 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 800-280-2832 Or Login to: http://www.qualityloan.com Reinstatement Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 Quality Loan Service Corp. TS No.: CA-18-841571-JB IDSPub #0148021 12/14/2018 12/21/2018 12/28/2018 CN 22621

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Trustee’s Sale No. 4218-40 Title Order No. 05936710 APN 188-160-54 NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED. [PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE SECTION 2923.3(a), THE SUMMARY OF INFORMATION REFERRED TO ABOVE IS NOT ATTACHED TO THE RECORDED COPY OF THIS DOCUMENT BUT ONLY TO THE COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR, IF APPLICABLE.] YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 06/15/2016. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On 01/04/2019 at 10;00AM, CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, a California corporation as the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded on 06/28/2016 as Document No. 2016-0319613 of official records in the Office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, executed by: DUFFY WOOD L.L.C., a Nevada limited liability company, as Trustor, in favor of PACIFIC COAST REALTY CAPITAL, LLC, a California limited liability company, as a co-lender as to an undivided 12.8948% interest, and as administrative agent, ROGER J. BROWN, Trustee of the IMOJIM 401K PLAN as a co-lender as to an undivided 50.0000% interest, IRA SERVICES TRUST COMPANY, cfbo Philip H. Aronoff IRA as a co-lender as to an undivided 13.1579% interest, IRA SERVICES TRUST COMPANY cfbo Cheryl L. Sukenik IRA as a co-lender as to an undivided 11.8947% interest, and IRA SERVICES TRUST COMPANY cfbo Howard J. Sukenik, IRA as a co-lender as to an undivided 12.0526% interest, as Beneficiary, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state). At: the entrance to the East County Regional Center by statue 250 E. Main Street El Cajon, CA 92020 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County, California describing the land therein: All that certain real property situated in the County of San Diego, State of California, described as follows: PARCEL B OF CERTIFICATE OF COMPLIANCE RECORDED MAY 3, 2007 AS FILE NO. 2007-0304090 OFFICIAL RECORDS, DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: THE NORTH 5/8THS OF THE EAST HALF OF THE EAST HALF OF THE WEST HALF OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER, SECTION 5 AND THE NORTH 5/8THS OF THAT PORTION OF THE WEST HALF OF THE WEST HALF OF THE EAST HALF OF SAID SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 5, LYING WITHIN THE WESTERLY 80 ACRES OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF SAID SECTION 5, AS SHOWN ON LICENSED SURVEY MAP NO. 455, FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAID SAN DIEGO COUNTY, AND THAT PORTION OF THE EAST 40 ACRES OF THE WEST 80 ACRES OF SAID SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 5, LYING SOUTHERLY OF THE NORTHERLY 5/8THS THEREOF, ALL IN TOWNSHIP 11 SOUTH, RANGE 1 WEST, SAN BERNARDINO BASE AND MERIDIAN, IN THE COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, ACCORDING TO THE OFFICIAL PLAT THEREOF. EXCEPTING THEREFROM: THAT PORTION OF SAID NORTH 5/8THS OF THE EAST HALF OF THE EAST HALF OF THE WEST HALF OF SAID SOUTHEAST QUARTER AND THAT PORTION OF SAID NORTH 5/8THS OF THE WEST HALF OF THE WEST HALF OF THE EAST HALF OF SAID SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 5 LYING NORTHERLY OF THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED LINE. BEGINNING AT A POINT IN THE WEST LINE OF SAID EAST HALF OF THE EAST HALF OF THE WEST HALF OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 5 DISTANT THEREON SOUTH 1º 45’ 21” WEST 668.00 FEET FROM THE NORTHWEST CORNER THEREOF; THENCE PARALLEL WITH THE NORTH LINE OF SAID SOUTHEAST QUARTER NORTH 89º 44’ 22” EAST 379.78 FEET TO THE EAST LINE OF SAID WESTERLY 80 ACRES OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER. EXCEPTING ALSO THAT PORTION DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF THE WEST HALF OF THE EAST HALF OF THE WEST HALF OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF SAID SECTION 5; THENCE NORTHERLY ALONG THE WESTERLY LINE THEREOF TO THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF THE NORTH 5/8THS OF THE WEST HALF OF THE EAST HALF OF THE WEST HALF OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF SAID SECTION 5; THENCE EASTERLY ALONG THE SOUTHERLY LINE OF SAID NORTH 5/8THS TO THE SOUTHEAST CORNER THEREOF; THENCE SOUTHERLY ALONG A STRAIGHT LINE TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. EXCEPTING ALSO THAT PORTION DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF THE WEST HALF OF THE EAST HALF OF THE WEST HALF OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF SAID SECTION 5; THENCE EASTERLY ALONG THE SOUTHERLY LINE OF SAID SOUTHEAST QUARTER, A DISTANCE OF 350.00 FEET; THENCE AT RIGHT ANGLES NORTH 265.00 FEET; THENCE AT RIGHT ANGLES WESTERLY 244.00 FEET MORE OR LESS, TO THE EASTERLY LINE OF LAND CONVEYED TO WILLIAM B. HOWE, JR., AND MARIAN S. HOWE BY DEED RECORDED MAY 15, 1956 IN BOOK 6101 PG 31 AS DOCUMENT NO. 66788 OF OFFICIAL RECORDS; THENCE SOUTHERLY ALONG SAID EASTERLY LINE TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. Beneficiary Phone: (619) 540-5788 Beneficiary: Pacific Coast Realty Capital, LLC, et al., Attn: Debra E. Aronoff, Manager, 9984 Scripps Ranch Blvd., #133, San Diego, CA 92131 The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 29220 Duffwood Lane, Valley Center, CA 92082. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (714) 730-2727 or visit this Internet Web site www.servicelinkasap.com, using the file number assigned to this case 4218-40. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit: $794,596.08 (Estimated). Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, will increase this figure prior to sale. The Beneficiary may elect to bid less than their full credit bid. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. SALE LINE PHONE NUMBER: (714) 730-2727 / Web site address: www.servicelinkasap.com DATE: 12/3/18 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY FORECLOSURE DEPARTMENT 560 E. HOSPITALITY LANE SAN BERNARDINO, CA 92408 (909) 884-0448 Teresa M. Drake, Vice President A-4677938 12/14/2018, 12/21/2018, 12/28/2018 CN 22620

AFC-2028 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED AS SHOWN BELOW. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY as the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Executed by: SHOWN BELOW, as Trustor, SHOWN BELOW, as Beneficiary, recorded SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. SHOWN BELOW of Official Records of the County Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California, and pursuant to the Notice of Default and Election to Sell there under recorded on SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. SHOWN BELOW of said Official Records. WILL SELL BY PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH On 12/28/2018 at 10:00 AM, AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY , 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO RD, SUITE 150, SAN DIEGO, CA, 92127 (Payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank), all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State hereinafter described as more fully described on said Deed of Trust. The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 5805 ARMADA DRIVE, CARLSBAD, CA, 92009 TS#, REF#, ICN#, Unit/Interval/Week, APN#, Trustors, Current Beneficiary, DOT Dated, DOT Recorded, DOT Book, DOT Page/Instrument#, NOD Recorded, NOD Book, NOD Page/Instrument#, Estimated Sales Amount 92890 Y8668469L GPO36406AE 364 BIENNIAL EVEN 06 211-022-28-00 ALBERTO GUTIERREZ AND RUTH GUTIERREZ HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC PALISADES LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 11/29/2003 12/05/2003 2003-1443816 08/20/2018 2018-0340431 $19311.74 92893 A5871007A HGP25134AZ 251 EACH 34 211-022-28-00 ALBERT EDWARD RICH AND SUSANNE MARY RICH HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS ADVANCED COMMERCIAL CORPORATION A CALIFORNIA CORPORATION 11/20/2010 12/02/2010 2010-0661984 08/20/2018 2018-0340431 $14468.59 92895 B0434615H MGP38245BO 382 BIENNIAL ODD 45 211-022-28-00 GINA HEMMA A(N) MARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 09/01/2014 09/18/2014 2014-0402946 08/20/2018 2018-0340431 $16213.71 92896 B0457915C MGP24714BE 247 BIENNIAL EVEN 14 211-022-28-00 CASSANDRA M. WALWENDAH AND AMOS H. WALWENDAH WIFE AND HUSBAND AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 12/08/2015 12/23/2015 2015-0655280 08/20/2018 2018-0340431 $18971.81 92897 B0459675C MGP16702CO 167 BIENNIAL ODD 02 211-022-28-00 JOSEPH W. MARTIN A(N) UNMARRIED MAN AND TIFFANEY R. FRYSON A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 01/05/2016 01/21/2016 2016-0025813 08/20/2018 2018-0340431 $18100.15 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit is estimated at AS SHOWN ABOVE Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, may increase this figure prior to sale. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 1-800-540-1717, using the TS number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and resonable estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. IN ORDER TO PAY YOUR ACCOUNT CURRENT, PLEASE CALL 800-234-6222 EXT 189. Date: 12/4/2018 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, As Trustee 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO RD, #150 SAN DIEGO, CA 92127 (858) 207-0646 BY LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor. 12/07/18, 12/14/18, 12/21/18 CN 22617

Afc-2027 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED AS SHOWN BELOW. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY as the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Executed by: AS SHOWN BELOW, as Trustor, AS SHOWN BELOW, as Beneficiary, recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as book AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of Official Records of the County Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California, and pursuant to the Notice of Default and Election to Sell there under recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as Book AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of said Official Records. WILL SELL BY PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH On 12/28/2018 at 10:00 AM, AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY , 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO ROAD, SUITE 150, SAN DIEGO, CA, 92127 (Payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank), all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State hereinafter described as more fully described on said Deed of Trust. The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 5500 GRAND PACIFIC DRIVE, CARLSBAD, CA, 92008 TS#, REF#, ICN#, Unit/Interval/Week, APN#, Trustors, Current Beneficiary, DOT Dated, DOT Recorded, DOT Book, DOT Page/Instrument#, NOD Recorded, NOD Book, NOD Page/Instrument#, Estimated Sales Amount 92864 B0428275H GMO523301D1E 3301 BIENNIAL EVEN 52 211-130-02-00 GLENN BONDOC AND BERNADETTE P. BONDOC HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 04/25/2014 05/15/2014 2014-198961 08/20/2018 2018-0340209 $13958.32 92865 B3951125C GMO512120AZ 2120 ANNUAL (EACH) 51 211-130-02-00 JESSICA HANSON HESTER A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY CAPITALSOURCE BANK A CALIFORNIA INDUSTRIAL BANK 04/08/2011 05/05/2011 2011-0234579 08/20/2018 2018-0340209 $24453.72 92866 B0454635H GMO522313D1E 2313 BIENNIAL EVEN 52 211-130-02-00 SCOTT G. GROTERS A(N) UNMARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 09/25/2015 10/22/2015 2015-0552486 08/20/2018 2018-0340209 $12828.80 92868 B0415855H GMP692149A1Z 2149 ANNUAL (EACH) 69 211-131-07-00 EDWIN B. RODRIGUEZ AND LEILANI P. RODRIGUEZ HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 09/14/2013 10/10/2013 2013-0612472 08/20/2018 2018-0340209 $29270.25 92869 B0439435S GMO703205A1O 3205 BIENNIAL ODD 70 211-131-10-00 GUSTAVO A. BARILLAS A(N) UNMARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 12/24/2014 01/08/2015 2015-0008652 08/20/2018 2018-0340209 $16597.50 92870 B0432465H GMP581225A1Z 1225 ANNUAL (EACH) 58 211-131-05-00 MICHAEL R. MULLOY AND DEBORAH J. DEPAUL-MULLOY HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 05/14/2014 08/07/2014 2014-0338051 08/20/2018 2018-0340209 $38533.37 92872 B0465005H GMP663146BO 3146 BIENNIAL ODD 66 211-131-13-00 STUART D. LAGER AND EMMA D. NATORILLA HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 03/20/2016 05/05/2016 2016-0213572 08/20/2018 2018-0340209 $18768.98 92873 B0477895H GMP681326D1Z 1326 ANNUAL (EACH) 68 211-131-13-00 DARRYL J. WAGNER AND CATHERINE ANN WAGNER HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 11/30/2016 12/15/2016 2016-0686399 08/20/2018 2018-0340209 $14903.50 92874 B3946725C GMP563228L2Z 5632 ANNUAL (EACH) 28 211-130-03-00 FRANCES H. KIEFFER A(N) SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY RESORT FINANCE AMERICA LLC A DELAWARE LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY SUCCESSOR-BY-ASSIGNMENT TO GMAC COMMERCIAL FINANCE LLC SUCCESSOR-IN-INTEREST TO RESIDENTIAL FUNDING COMPANY LLC. 09/30/2010 10/14/2010 2010-0552859 08/20/2018 2018-0340209 $24056.37 92875 B0441865H GMP591247AZ 1247 ANNUAL (EACH) 59 211-131-11-00 LYLE PEDDICORD A WIDOWER GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 02/26/2015 03/12/2015 2015-0115627 08/20/2018 2018-0340209 $26141.43 92876 B3946275C GMO502510EO 2510 BIENNIAL ODD 50 211-130-02-00 RODRICK D. WASHINGTON AND TONYA R. WASHINGTON HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 09/05/2010 09/16/2010 2010-0491056 08/20/2018 2018-0340209 $17659.39 92878 B0462965H GMP581335D1E 1335 BIENNIAL EVEN 58 211-131-05-00 GLENN A. SULLIVAN AND SHELLY ANN SULLIVAN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 03/06/2016 04/07/2016 2016-0158195 08/20/2018 2018-0340209 $20101.19 92879 B0443935L GMP702411B1O 2411 BIENNIAL ODD 70 211-131-10-00 JAKE E. LOWE AND ANA C. LOWE HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 04/02/2015 04/16/2015 2015-0182409 08/20/2018 2018-0340209 $17007.81 92880 B0467465S GMP651147D1O 1147 BIENNIAL ODD 65 211-131-13-00 MELINDA PALMER A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 06/06/2016 06/23/2016 2016-0310904 08/20/2018 2018-0340209 $15406.41 92881 B0487495C GMP542140DE 2140 BIENNIAL EVEN 54 211-130-03-00 LINO D. LOPEZ JR. AND ZOE A. LOPEZ HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 06/03/2017 06/29/2017 2017-0294218 08/20/2018 2018-0340209 $20965.67 92884 B0469955S GMP662321A1Z 2321 ANNUAL (EACH) 66 211-131-13-00 RICHARD J. PANNAZZO AND KATRINE J. PANNAZZO HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 05/22/2016 08/04/2016 2016-0396067 08/20/2018 2018-0340209 $33903.05 92885 B0453375H GMP652408A1Z 6524 ANNUAL (EACH) 08 211-131-13-00 AMADOR GOMEZ AND BIANCA CORINA GOMEZ HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 09/19/2015 10/08/2015 2015-0529260 08/20/2018 2018-0340209 $31186.76 92886 B3947115C GMO502111DO 2111 BIENNIAL ODD 50 211-130-02-00 GREGORY SCOTT CHRONISTER AND LORENE R. CHRONISTER HUSBAND AND WIFE AS COMMUNITY PROPERTY WITH RIGHTS OF SURVIVORSHIP GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 07/25/2010 11/18/2010 2010-0634761 08/20/2018 2018-0340209 $9407.49 92887 B0435045C GMP701444B1O 1444 BIENNIAL ODD 70 211-131-10-00 DARIEN J. TISSEUR AND AMANDA J. TISSEUR HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 09/10/2014 09/25/2014 2014-0415124 08/20/2018 2018-0340209 $16872.97 92888 B3938005C GMP542119DO 2119 BIENNIAL ODD 54 211-130-03-00 MARGARET ELLEN DELANEY TRUSTEE OR ANY SUCCESSORS THERETO OF THE MARGARET ELLEN DELANEY OCTOBER 27 2000 TRUST U/D/T DATED OCTOBER 27 2000 F/B/O MARGARET ELLEN DELANEY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 10/26/2009 11/05/2009 2009-0617940 08/20/2018 2018-0340209 $7862.59 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit is estimated at AS SHOWN ABOVE Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, may increase this figure prior to sale.The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 1-800-234-6222, EXT 189. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and resonable estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. IN ORDER TO PAY YOUR ACCOUNT CURRENT, PLEASE CALL 800-234-6222 EXT 189. Date: 12/4/2018 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, As Trustee 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO RD, #150 SAN DIEGO, CA 92127 (858) 207-0646 BY LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor. 12/07/18, 12/14/18, 12/21/18 CN 22616

AFC-2022 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A NOTICE OF DELINQUENT ASSESSMENT DATED SHOWN BELOW UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. NOTICE is hereby given that CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, as the duly appointed Trustee pursuant to Notice of Delinquent Assessment and Claim of Lien executed by GRAND PACIFIC MARBRISA OWNERS ASSOCIATION INC., A CALIFORNIA NONPROFIT MUTUAL BENEFIT CORPORATION Recorded SHOWN BELOW as Book/Page/Instrument No. SHOWN BELOW of Official Records in the Office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California, property owned by SHOWN BELOW. WILL SELL ON 12/28/2018 at 10:00 AM LOCATION: AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO ROAD, SUITE 150, SAN DIEGO, CA 92127 SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, business in this state, all right, title and interest under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment in the property situated in said County, describing the land on above referred Claim of Lien. TS#, REF#, ICN, UNIT/INTERVAL/WEEK, APN, TRUSTORS, COL DATED, COL RECORDED, COL INSTRUMENT#, NOD RECORDED, NOD INSTRUMENT#, ESTIMATED SALES AMOUNT 92180 701111A1Z GMP701111A1Z 7011 EACH 11 211-131-13-00 YVETTE VERNON A(N) SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 07/20/2018 08/02/2018 2018-0315424 9/4/2018 2018-0364776 $6791.31 92181 533403BZ GMP533403BZ 5334 EACH 03 211-130-03-00 PAUL R. EDDS AND SONYA EDDS HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 07/20/2018 08/02/2018 2018-0315424 9/4/2018 2018-0364776 $6646.71 92182 543401EE GMP543401EE 5434 BIENNIAL EVEN 01 211-130-03-00 VIMAL l. NANAVATI AND PADMAJA V. NANAVATI HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 07/20/2018 08/02/2018 2018-0315424 9/4/2018 2018-0364776 $7427.12 92184 542311BZ GMP542311BZ 5423 EACH 11 211-130-03-00 PAUL J. ELLINS AND ALIZA ELLINS TRUSTEES OF THE P. JEFFREY AND ALIZA ELLINS TRUST DATED MARCH 10 1999 07/20/2018 08/02/2018 2018-0315424 9/4/2018 2018-0364776 $4537.73 92185 502521EZ GMO502521EZ 5025 EACH 21 211-130-02-00 DAVID N. PEGG AN UNMARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 07/20/2018 08/02/2018 2018-0315424 9/4/2018 2018-0364776 $9630.73 92186 512430AZ GMO512430AZ 5124 EACH 30 211-130-02-00 WILLIAM L. WATERS AND BETH R. WATERS HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 07/20/2018 08/02/2018 2018-0315424 9/4/2018 2018-0364776 $6103.00 92187 502319BZ GMO502319BZ 5023 EACH 19 211-130-02-00 DONALD R. JOHNSON II A(N) SINGLE MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 07/20/2018 08/02/2018 2018-0315424 9/4/2018 2018-0364776 $4810.01 92188 501212EZ GMO501212EZ 5012 EACH 12 211-130-02-00 GERALD W. GILL AND TERESA M. GILL HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 07/20/2018 08/02/2018 2018-0315424 9/4/2018 2018-0364776 $7028.79 92189 561138AZ GMO561138AZ 5611 EACH 38 211-130-03-00 FRANCIS ROBERT GREENWELL AND KARI ANNE ALLEN GREENWELL HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 07/20/2018 08/02/2018 2018-0315424 9/4/2018 2018-0364776 $5580.47 92190 521137AZ GMP521137AZ 5211 EACH 37 211-130-02-00 RALPH ENANDER TRUSTEE OF THE RALPH ENANDER 2005 TRUST DATED AUGUST 19 2005 AND CAROL JO STEVENS A MARRIED WOMAN AS JOINT TENANTS 07/20/2018 08/02/2018 2018-0315424 9/4/2018 2018-0364776 $5278.69 92191 681245A1Z GMP681245A1Z 6812 EACH 45 211-131-13-00 LINDA BUCSAY WELSH AND PATRICK L. WELSH WIFE AND HUSBAND AS JOINT TENANTS 07/20/2018 08/02/2018 2018-0315424 9/4/2018 2018-0364776 $5013.76 92192 582431A1Z GMP582431A1Z 5824 EACH 31 211-131-11-00 EDWARD E. LUCAS AND EILEEN LUCAS HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 07/20/2018 08/02/2018 2018-0315424 9/4/2018 2018-0364776 $5108.53 92193 532213AZ GMP532213AZ 5322 EACH 13 211-130-03-00 VICTORY COMMUNITY CHURCH A CALIFORNIA NON-PROFIT RELIGIOUS CORPORATION 07/20/2018 08/02/2018 2018-0315424 9/4/2018 2018-0364776 $5981.44 92194 563314L2Z GMO563314L2Z 5633 EACH 14 211-130-03-00 DEREK WHITE A(N) UNMARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 07/20/2018 08/02/2018 2018-0315424 9/4/2018 2018-0364776 $6149.38 92195 512347AZ GMO512347AZ 5123 EACH 47 211-130-02-00 ROBERT F. SATTERFIELD AND LELA A. SATTERFIELD HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 07/20/2018 08/02/2018 2018-0315424 9/4/2018 2018-0364776 $8399.37 92196 531152AZ GMP531152AZ 5311 EACH 52 211-130-03-00 BENJAMIN E. LOPEZ AND LIANNE LOPEZ HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 07/20/2018 08/02/2018 2018-0315424 9/4/2018 2018-0364776 $8445.00 92197 542139DZ GMP542139DZ 5421 EACH 39 211-130-03-00 EDWARD D. HOFFMAN AND GERI H. HOFFMAN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 07/20/2018 08/02/2018 2018-0315424 9/4/2018 2018-0364776 $3979.49 92200 521348AE GMP521348AE 5213 BIENNIAL EVEN 48 211-130-02-00 VU K. PHAN AN UNMARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 07/20/2018 08/02/2018 2018-0315424 9/4/2018 2018-0364776 $5313.70 92201 522238D1Z GMO522238D1Z 5222 EACH 38 211-130-02-00 FRANCESCA A. SIMONE A(N) SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 07/20/2018 08/02/2018 2018-0315424 9/4/2018 2018-0364776 $3641.32 92202 541243EZ GMP541243EZ 5412 EACH 43 211-130-03-00 JAMES E. VINZANT A(N) UNMARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 07/20/2018 08/02/2018 2018-0315424 9/4/2018 2018-0364776 $8788.23 92203 522113AE GPM522113AE 5221 BIENNIAL EVEN 13 211-130-02-00 RUSSELL M. OYLER AND JUDITH E. DELCZEG-OYLER HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 07/20/2018 08/02/2018 2018-0315424 9/4/2018 2018-0364776 $5787.11 92205 521246AO GMP521246AO 5212 BIENNIAL ODD 46 211-130-02-00 KEITH FOSGETT AND ROBYN FOSGETT HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 07/20/2018 08/02/2018 2018-0315424 9/4/2018 2018-0364776 $4967.52 92206 561130AZ GMO561130AZ 5611 EACH 30 211-130-03-00 MANUEL S. AGAPITO JR. AND SHIELLA AGAPITO HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 07/20/2018 08/02/2018 2018-0315424 9/4/2018 2018-0364776 $7488.99 92207 531351AZ GMP531351AZ 5313 EACH 51 211-130-03-00 LINDA A. POKRAJAC-MEJIA A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 07/20/2018 08/02/2018 2018-0315424 9/4/2018 2018-0364776 $6030.88 The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 5500 GRAND PACIFIC DRIVE, CARLSBAD, CA, 92008 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum due under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment, with interest thereon, as provided in said notice, advances, if any, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee. Estimated amount with accrued interest and additional advances, if any, is SHOWN ABOVE and may increase this figure prior to sale. The claimant under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to sell, in accordance with the provision to the Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell which recorded on SHOWN ABOVE as Book SHOWN ABOVE as Instrument No. SHOWN ABOVE in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 1-800-234-6222, EXT 189. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied regarding title, possession or encumbrances, to satisfy the indebtedness secured by said Notice, advances thereunder, with interest as provided therein, and the unpaid assessments secured by said Notice with interest thereon as provided in said Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions, fees, charges and expenses of the trustee and the trusts created by said Notice of Assessment and Claim of Lien. IN ORDER TO PAY YOUR ACCOUNT CURRENT, PLEASE CALL 800-234-6222 EXT 189. Date: 12/4/2018 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, As Trustee 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO RD, #150 SAN DIEGO, CA 92127 (858) 207-0646 BY LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor. 12/07/18, 12/14/18, 12/21/18 CN 22603

T.S. No.: 2017-03583-CA A.P.N.: 129-230-16-00 Property Address: 11330 West Lilac Road, Valley Center, CA 92082-4919 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE § 2923.3(a) and (d), THE SUMMARY OF INFORMATION REFERRED TO BELOW IS NOT ATTACHED TO THE RECORDED COPY OF THIS DOCUMENT BUT ONLY TO THE COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR. NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED 本文件包含一个信息摘要 참고사항: 본 첨부 문서에 정보 요약서가 있습니다 NOTA: SE ADJUNTA UN RESUMEN DE LA INFORMACIÓN DE ESTE DOCUMENTO TALA: MAYROONG BUOD NG IMPORMASYON SA DOKUMENTONG ITO NA NAKALAKIP LƯU Ý: KÈM THEO ĐÂY LÀ BẢN TRÌNH BÀY TÓM LƯỢC VỀ THÔNG TIN TRONG TÀI LIỆU NÀY IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 04/07/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. Trustor: John D. Tobin and Cynthia D. Tobin, Husband and Wife as Joint Tenants Duly Appointed Trustee: Western Progressive, LLC Deed of Trust Recorded 04/19/2006 as Instrument No. 2006-0271708 in book —, page— and of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 01/09/2019 at 10:30 AM Place of Sale: AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY THE STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance, reasonably estimated costs and other charges: $ 304,062.98 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE THE TRUSTEE WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, A SAVINGS ASSOCIATION OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: All right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described as: More fully described in said Deed of Trust. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 11330 West Lilac Road, Valley Center, CA 92082-4919 A.P.N.: 129-230-16-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $ 304,062.98. Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary of the Deed of Trust has executed and delivered to the undersigned a written request to commence foreclosure, and the undersigned caused a Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on this property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (866)-960-8299 or visit this Internet Web site http://www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx using the file number assigned to this case 2017-03583-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: November 21, 2018 Western Progressive, LLC, as Trustee for beneficiary C/o 1500 Palma Drive, Suite 237 Ventura, CA 93003 Sale Information Line: (866) 960-8299 http://www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx Trustee Sale Assistant WESTERN PROGRESSIVE, LLC MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. 12/07/18, 12/14/18, 12/21/18 CN 22600

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TS No. CA-18-835308-CL Order No.: DS7300-18001201 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 3/10/2003. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 to the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by duly appointed trustee. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor(s): Daniel Homsey, a married man Recorded: 3/21/2003 as Instrument No. 2003-0315651 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California; Date of Sale: 12/31/2018 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the statue, located at 250 E. Main St., El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $1,171,173.17 The purported property address is: 16475 VIA CAZADERO, RANCHO SANTA FE, CA 92067 Assessor’s Parcel No.: 269-201-49-00 NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 916-939-0772 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-18-835308-CL. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Trustor, the Trustee, the Beneficiary, the Beneficiary’s Agent, or the Beneficiary’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. Date: Quality Loan Service Corporation 2763 Camino Del Rio South San Diego, CA 92108 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 916-939-0772 Or Login to: http://www.qualityloan.com Reinstatement Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 Quality Loan Service Corp. TS No.: CA-18-835308-CL IDSPub #0147357 12/7/2018 12/14/2018 12/21/2018 CN 22599

T.S. No. 18-53334 APN: 222-531-03-33 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 5/24/2013. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: ALAN CONTI AND VERENA CONTI, HUSBAND AND WIFE Duly Appointed Trustee: Zieve, Brodnax & Steele, LLP Deed of Trust recorded 6/4/2013, as Instrument No. 2013-0348713, of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 1/4/2019 at 9:00 AM Place of Sale: Entrance of the East County Regional Center, East County Regional Center, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $347,134.67 Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt owed. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 1240 VIA PORTOVECCHIO SAN MARCOS, California 92078 Described as follows: As more fully described on said Deed of Trust. A.P.N #.: 222-531-03-33 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (800) 280-2832 or visit this Internet Web site www.auction.com, using the file number assigned to this case 18-53334. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Dated: 11/30/2018 Zieve, Brodnax & Steele, LLP, as Trustee 30 Corporate Park, Suite 450 Irvine, CA 92606 For Non-Automated Sale Information, call: (714) 848-7920 For Sale Information: (800) 280-2832 www.auction.com Andrew Buckelew, Trustee Sale Assistant THIS FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION WE OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE EPP 27409 Pub Dates 12/07, 12/14, 12/21/2018 CN 22598

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2018-00062908-CU-PT-CTL TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Laura Katherine Noelle Hamill filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: a. Present name: Laura Katherine Noelle Hamill changed to proposed name: Laura Katherine Noelle Hamill Miramontes-Chaudhary. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Feb 07, 2019 at 09:00 AM, Dept. 903 of the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego, 1100 Union St. 9th Floor, San Diego CA 92101, Central. Date: Dec 13, 2018 Peter C Deddeh Judge of the Superior Court 12/21, 12/28/18, 01/04, 01/11/19 CN 22671

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF DELITE SUE MULLICK, aka DELITE SUE EMERY, aka DELITE SUE HOULE Case # 37-2018-00062975-PR-PW-CTL [IMAGED] To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Delite Sue Mullick, aka Delite Sue Emery, aka Delite Sue Houle, deceased. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Kirt W. Emery in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Kirt W. Emery be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: Jan. 31, 2019; Time: 1:30 PM, Dept.: 503, located at: Superior Court of California, County of San Diego, 1100 Union St, San Diego CA 92101 Probate. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Petitioner: Kirt W. Emery, 135 Todd Ct., Bodfish CA 93205 Telephone: 760.223.6467 12/21/18, 12/28/18, 01/04/19 CN 22658

NOTICE TO CREDITORS Estate of Ronald Roger Lechuga. Date of Birth: February 05, 1941. Notice To Creditors: The decedent, Ronald Roger Lechuga, who lived at 4259 Dowitcher Way, Oceanside CA 92057 died on November 13, 2018. Creditors of the decdent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to Roger W. Ingle, named personal representative or proposed personal representative at 27072 Calle Caballero Unit C, San Juan Capistrano CA 92675, within 30 days after the date of publication of this notice. 12/21/18, 12/28/18, 01/04/19

CN 22657

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF JOSEPH R. BERNIER [IMAGED] Case# 37-2018-00060280-PR-LA-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Joseph R. Bernier. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Raymond J. Bernier, in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Raymond J. Bernier, be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court on Jan 16, 2019 at 1:30 PM in Dept. 502 located at 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse, Probate. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Paul V. L. Campo, 410 S. Melrose Dr. #201, Vista CA 92081-6623 Telephone: 760.639.1680 12/14/18, 12/21/18, 12/28/18 CN 22645

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2018-00061512-CU-PT-CTL TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Eva Bruce filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: a. Present name: Eva Bruce changed to proposed name: Evangelina Bruce. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On January 31, 2019 at 09:00 AM, Dept. 903 of the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego, 1100 Union St. 9th Floor, San Diego CA 92101, Central. Date: Dec 06, 2018 Peter C Deddeh Judge of the Superior Court 12/14, 12/21, 12/28/18, 01/04/19 CN 22644

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2018-00060812-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Tatiana Belous filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Tatiana Belous; change to proposed name: Tatiana Bellows; b. Present name: Anastasiia Belous; change to proposed name: Anastacia Bellows; c. Present name: Iuliia Belous; change to proposed name: Julia Bellows; d. Present name: Daniel Belous; change to proposed name: Daniel Bellows. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On February 05, 2019 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 26 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Regional Division. Date: Dec 04, 2018 Robert P. Dahlquist Judge of the Superior Court 12/07, 12/14, 12/21, 12/28/18 CN 22615

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF THOMAS CHRISTIAN LEHMANN [IMAGED] Case# 37-2018-00058672-PR-LS-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Thomas Christian Lehmann. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Peter J. Mueller, in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Peter J. Mueller, be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court on Jan 10, 2019 at 1:30 PM in Dept. 503 located at 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse, Probate. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Rachel Vrana, 950 Boardwalk, Ste 304, San Marcos CA 92078 Telephone: 760.634.2403

12/07/18, 12/14/18, 12/21/18 CN 22602

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2018-00058985-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Gabriel Garcia filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Gabriel Garcia; change to proposed name: Tai Conner McGourty. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On January 22, 2018 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 26 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Regional Division. Date: Nov 21, 2018 Robert P. Dahlquist Judge of the Superior Court 11/30, 12/07, 12/14, 12/21/18 CN 22596

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2018-00056600-CU-PT-CTL TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): John Wesley Silva filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: a. Present name: John Wesley Silva changed to proposed name: Aurora Aleczander D’Angelo. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On January 24, 2019 at 09:00 AM, Dept. 903 of the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego, 330 West Broadway, San Diego CA 92101, Hall of Justice. Date: Nov 26, 2018 Peter C Dedddeh Judge of the Superior Court 11/30, 12/07, 12/14, 12/21/18 CN 22595

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9029613 Filed: Nov 30, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Oceans of Love. Located at: 5438 Villas Dr., Bonsall CA San Diego 92003. Mailing Address: PO Box 879, Bonsall CA 92003. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Linda Notarangelo-Johnson, 5438 Villas Dr., Bonsall CA 92003. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/20/2013 S/ Linda Notarangelo-Johnson 12/21, 12/28/18, 01/04, 01/11/19 CN 22672

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9030663 Filed: Dec 14, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. True Local Realty; B. True Local Realty Group. Located at: 655 W. Broadway #1650, San Diego CA San Diego 92101. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Joseph Arendsen, 655 W. Broadway #1650, San Diego CA 92101. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Joseph Arendsen 12/21, 12/28/18, 01/04, 01/11/19 CN 22670

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9030203 Filed: Dec 10, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Well Nest Co. Located at: 2367 Terraza Salvo, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Laura Helen Lokkesmoe, 2367 Terraza Salvo, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Laura Helen Lokkesmoe 12/21, 12/28/18, 01/04, 01/11/19 CN 22669

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9030652 Filed: Dec 14, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Technovation Software; B. Technovation. Located at: 2988 Ridgefield Ave., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92010. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Charles Ryan Carter, 2988 Ridgefield Ave., Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/1992 S/Charles Ryan Carter 12/21, 12/28/18, 01/04, 01/11/19 CN 22668

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9030297 Filed: Dec 11, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Syndicate Vapes LLC. Located at: 514 N. Coast Hwy. #F, Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Syndicate Vapes LLC, 514 N. Coast Hwy. #F, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/01/2014 S/David Mitchell 12/21, 12/28/18, 01/04, 01/11/19 CN 22667

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9030582 Filed: Dec 14, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Steele Realty Group. Located at: 2179 San Elijo Ave., Cardiff CA San Diego 92007. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Sea West Inc, 2179 San Elijo Ave., Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Patrick Conahan 12/21, 12/28/18, 01/04, 01/11/19 CN 22666

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9030247 Filed: Dec 11, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Poor Baby. Located at: 639 Stratford Ct. #1, Del Mar CA San Diego 92014. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Sandra Lee Vaniglia, 639 Stratford Ct. #1, Del Mar CA 92014. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Sandra Lee Vaniglia 12/21, 12/28/18, 01/04, 01/11/19 CN 22665

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9030432 Filed: Dec 12, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Pacific Lasertec. Located at: 215 Bingham Dr., San Marcos CA San Diego 92056. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Pacific Lasertec LLC, 215 Bingham Dr., San Marcos CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Lynn Strickland 12/21, 12/28/18, 01/04, 01/11/19 CN 22664

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9030456 Filed: Dec 12, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. My Paylo. Located at: 325 7th Ave. #1606, San Diego CA San Diego 92101. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Pay Low LLC, 325 7th Ave. #1606, San Diego CA 92101. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/01/2018 S/Xavier Adrian Villarino 12/21, 12/28/18, 01/04, 01/11/19 CN 22663

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9030666 Filed: Dec 14, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Morning Glory. Located at: 2160 University Dr. #A19, Vista CA San Diego 92083. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. The Morning Glory Group LLC, 2160 University Dr. #A19, Vista CA 92083. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Jordan Stabile 12/21, 12/28/18, 01/04, 01/11/19 CN 22662

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9030728 Filed: Dec 17, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Marvin’s Quality House Painting; B. Marvin’s Quality Handyman Services. Located at: 32243 Via Cirillo, Temecula CA Riverside 92592. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Marvin’s Quality Home Repairs Inc, 32243 Via Cirillo, Temecula CA 92592. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Marvin Artiaga 12/21, 12/28/18, 01/04, 01/11/19 CN 22655

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9030718 Filed: Dec 17, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Marvin’s Painting, Decks & Patio Repairs. Located at: 32243 Via Cirillo, Temecula CA Riverside 92592. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Marvin’s Quality Home Repairs Inc, 32243 Via Cirillo, Temecula CA 92592. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Marvin Artiaga 12/21, 12/28/18, 01/04, 01/11/19 CN 22654

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9030651 Filed: Dec 14, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Excelsior Real Estate. Located at: 2988 Ridgefield Ave., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92010. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Charles Ryan Carter, 2988 Ridgefield Ave., Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/1995 S/Charles Ryan Carter 12/21, 12/28/18, 01/04, 01/11/19 CN 22653

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9029684 Filed: Dec 03, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Beverage Factory; B. BeverageFactory.com. Located at: 8510 Miralani Dr., San Diego CA San Diego 92126. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Cydea Inc, 8510 Miralani Dr., San Diego CA 92126. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/11/1997 S/Craig Costanza 12/21, 12/28/18, 01/04, 01/11/19 CN 22652

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9029351 Filed: Nov 28, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Aladdin Bail Bonds. Located at: 1241 State St., San Diego CA San Diego 92101. Mailing Address: 1000 Aviara Pkwy. #300, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Two Jinn Inc, 1000 Aviara Pkwy. #300, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/01/2004 S/Herbert G Mutter 12/21, 12/28/18, 01/04, 01/11/19 CN 22651

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9030653 Filed: Dec 14, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. 7-Eleven. Located at: 420 N. Coast Hwy., Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Harman Singh Bhandal, 1144 S. Nevada St. #B, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Harman Singh Bhandal 12/21, 12/28/18, 01/04, 01/11/19 CN 22650

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9030213 Filed: Dec 10, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Xiser Industries. Located at: 3319 Lone Jack Rd., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Juris Terauds, 3319 Lone Jack Rd., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/15/1977 S/Juris Terauds 12/14, 12/21, 12/28/18, 01/04/19 CN 22643

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9029549 Filed: Nov 30, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Toast Gastrobrunch. Located at: 5970 Avenida Encinas, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Sammy’s Woodfired Pizza, 875 Prospect St. #203, La Jolla CA 92037. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Amy Bulgatz 12/14, 12/21, 12/28/18, 01/04/19 CN 22642

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9029672 Filed: Dec 03, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Swann School – Michelle Burke; B. Miller Thyme Adventures. Located at: 33771 Eureka St., Yucaipa CA Riverside 92399. Mailing Address: 1084 N. El Camino Real #B-198, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Michelle Burke, 33771 Eureka St., Yucaipa CA 92399. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Michelle Burke 12/14, 12/21, 12/28/18, 01/04/19 CN 22641

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9029773 Filed: Dec 04, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Snapdragon Strategy. Located at: 2072 Wandering Rd., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Shira Kates, 2072 Wandering Rd., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/31/2017 S/Shira Kates 12/14, 12/21, 12/28/18, 01/04/19 CN 22640

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9029811 Filed: Dec 04, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Smart Investments Realty & Home Loans. Located at: 7000 Ballena Wy. #35, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Castro Capital Investments LLC, 4730 S. Fort Apache Rd. #300, Las Vegas NV 89147. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/04/2018 S/Eric Castro 12/14, 12/21, 12/28/18, 01/04/19 CN 22639

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9029698 Filed: Dec 03, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Restless Destinee. Located at: 4262 Wilson Ave. #13, San Diego CA San Diego 92104. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. MarDestinee Claudine Perez, 4262 Wilson Ave. #13, San Diego CA 92104. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/15/2018 S/MarDestinee Claudine Perez 12/14, 12/21, 12/28/18, 01/04/19 CN 22638

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9029808 Filed: Dec 04, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Palma Beverage. Located at: 312 N. Rios Ave., Solana Beach CA San Diego 92075. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Soltura LLC, 312 N. Rios Ave., Solana Beach CA 92075. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/11/2018 S/Martin J Wadley 12/14, 12/21, 12/28/18, 01/04/19 CN 22637

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9029898 Filed: Dec 05, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. My Stage. Located at: 726 Kings Cross Ct., Cardiff CA San Diego 92007. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Peter John Hurley, 726 Kings Cross Ct., Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/05/2018 S/Peter John Hurley 12/14, 12/21, 12/28/18, 01/04/19 CN 22636

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9029704 Filed: Dec 03, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Howard West Coast Realty; B. Howard Property Management. Located at: 1751 W. Citracado Pkwy. #223, Escondido CA San Diego 92029. Mailing Address: 970 W. Valley Pkwy. #601, Escondido CA 92025. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Nancy Kathryn Howard, 1751 W. Citracado Pkwy. #223, Escondido CA 92029. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/15/2009 S/Nancy K Howard 12/14, 12/21, 12/28/18, 01/04/19 CN 22635

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9030216 Filed: Dec 10, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Home Builder Sales and Marketing LLC. Located at: 2776 Gateway Rd., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Real Acquisition Inc, 2776 Gateway Rd., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/01/2018 S/Roger Lee 12/14, 12/21, 12/28/18, 01/04/19 CN 22630

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9029883 Filed: Dec 05, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Hair Studio M. Located at: 1822 Marron Rd. #A, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92108. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Melanie B Nash, 4141 Auburn Ave., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/01/2018 S/Melanie B Nash 12/14, 12/21, 12/28/18, 01/04/19 CN 22629

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9029976 Filed: Dec 06, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Eccentric Landscape Designs. Located at: 176 Warner St., Oceanside CA San Diego 92058. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Edward Eugene Woodson, 176 Warner St., Oceanside CA 92058. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Eugene Woodson 12/14, 12/21, 12/28/18, 01/04/19 CN 22628

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9029742 Filed: Dec 04, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. DCM MGT, LLC. Located at: 7855 Ivanhoe Ave. #300, La Jolla CA San Diego 92037. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Digital Capital Management LLC, 7855 Ivanhoe Ave. #300, La Jolla CA 92037. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/15/2018 S/Timothy Enneking 12/14, 12/21, 12/28/18, 01/04/19 CN 22627

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9029559 Filed: Nov 30, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Compulsively. Located at: 462 Stevens Ave. #310, Solana Beach CA San Diego 92075. Mailing Address: PO Box 676087, Rancho Santa Fe CA 92067. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Gregory K Nelson, 462 Stevens Ave. #310, Solana Beach CA 92075. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/31/2018 S/Gregory K Nelson 12/14, 12/21, 12/28/18, 01/04/19 CN 22626

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9029903 Filed: Dec 05, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Color Quest. Located at: 727 S. Santa Fe Ave., Vista CA San Diego 92083. Mailing Address: 1840 Geneva Cir., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Sydney Wieland, 1840 Geneva Cir., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Sydney Wieland 12/14, 12/21, 12/28/18, 01/04/19 CN 22625

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9029593 Filed: Nov 30, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Black Ops Asphalt Inc. Located at: 7301 Alicante Rd. #A, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: PO Box 1883, Carlsbad CA 92018. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Black Ops Asphalt Inc, 7301 Alicante Rd. #A, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/01/2015 S/Cory Fontyn 12/14, 12/21, 12/28/18, 01/04/19 CN 22624

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9029685 Filed: Dec 03, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Bare Body Sugaring; B. BellaViolette Lash and Brow Studio; C. Lash Studio No.1. Located at: 895 Park Blvd. #504, San Diego CA San Diego 92101. Mailing Address: 6219 Stanley Dr., La Mesa CA 91942. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Violeta Michelle Vallejo-Martinez, 6219 Stanley Dr., La Mesa CA 91942. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/08/2018 S/Violeta Michelle Vallejo-Martinez 12/14, 12/21, 12/28/18, 01/04/19 CN 22623

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9029226 Filed: Nov 27, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Arctic Foam. Located at: 305 Airport Rd. #F, Oceanside CA San Diego 92058. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Foam Corps Inc, 305 Airport Rd. #F, Oceanside CA 92058. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/13/2013 S/Andrew Jakubowski 12/14, 12/21, 12/28/18, 01/04/19 CN 22622

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9028752 Filed: Nov 19, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Precision Pros Hair Artistry & Education. Located at: 312 Missouri Ave., Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Nicole Fontenot, 312 Missouri Ave., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Nicole Fontenot 12/07, 12/14, 12/21, 12/28/18 CN 22618

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9029203 Filed: Nov 27, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. WilliamHSmith.com. Located at: 2714 Loker Ave. W. #300, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92010. Mailing Address: 6965 El Camino Real #105-641, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. JAMIAK LLC, 2714 Loker Ave. W. #300, Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/01/2018 S/Carol Stemmerman 12/07, 12/14, 12/21, 12/28/18 CN 22614

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9029357 Filed: Nov 28, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Fashion Pharmacy. Located at: 7117 Jacmar Ave., San Diego CA San Diego 92114. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Shavontae Hunter, 7117 Jacmar Ave., San Diego CA 92114. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Shavontae Hunter 12/07, 12/14, 12/21, 12/28/18 CN 22613

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9028875 Filed: Nov 20, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. J & D Window Cleaning. Located at: 920 Barsby St., Vista CA San Diego 92084. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Diane Helen Rachels, 920 Barsby St., Vista CA 92084; 2. Johnnie Lewis Rachels, 2000 Montego Ave. #224, Escondido CA 92026. This business is conducted by: Co-Partners. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/15/2018 S/Diane Helen Rachels 12/07, 12/14, 12/21, 12/28/18 CN 22612

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9029349 Filed: Nov 28, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Jayme Fox Fitness. Located at: 4911 Curry Dr., San Diego CA San Diego 92115. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Jayme Fox, 4911 Curry Dr., San Diego CA 92115. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Jayme L Fox 12/07, 12/14, 12/21, 12/28/18 CN 22611

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9028428 Filed: Nov 14, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Hooked on Poke. Located at: 300 Carlsbad Village Dr. #201B, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: 2508 El Camino Real #A, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Hooked on Poke Carlsbad Village Inc, 300 Carlsbad Village Dr. #201B, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Mi Ryeong Kang 12/07, 12/14, 12/21, 12/28/18 CN 22610

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9029372 Filed: Nov 28, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Creating Space in Kensington. Located at: 4656 Marlborough Dr., San Diego CA San Diego 92116. Mailing Address: 4142 Adams Ave. Suite 103 #110, San Diego CA 92116. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Susan M Guillory, 4656 Marlborough Dr., San Diego CA 92116; 2. Tiffany David, 4037 S. Hempstead Cir., San Diego CA 92116. This business is conducted by: General Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Susan M Guillory 12/07, 12/14, 12/21, 12/28/18 CN 22609

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9029623 Filed: Dec 03, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Child & Parent Cooperative LLC. Located at: 1132 Gardena Rd., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Child & Parent Cooperative LLC, 1132 Gardena Rd., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/03/2018 S/Sandra Marie Tolmasoff 12/07, 12/14, 12/21, 12/28/18 CN 22608

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9029533 Filed: Nov 30, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. ArcLight Automation; B. ArcLight Audio/Video. Located at: 633 Faith Ave., Cardiff CA San Diego 92007. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Michael Brewster, 633 Faith Ave., Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Michael Brewster 12/07, 12/14, 12/21, 12/28/18 CN 22607

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9029428 Filed: Nov 29, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. APlus Appliance Repair; B. A+ Appliance Repair. Located at: 603 Seagaze Dr. #245, Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Thomas Edward Gardner, 603 Seagaze Dr. #245, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/11/2008 S/Thomas Edward Gardner 12/07, 12/14, 12/21, 12/28/18 CN 22606

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9028136 Filed: Nov 09, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. SGM Contracting. Located at: 710 Sportfisher Dr. #C, Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Scott G McDonough, 710 Sportfisher Dr. #C, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Scott G McDonough 11/30, 12/07, 12/14, 12/21/18 CN 22597

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9028532 Filed: Nov 15, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. WLS Mortgage. Located at: 2808 Santa Fe Vista Ct., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Kymberly Reese Wright, 2808 Santa Fe Vista Ct., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/30/2009 S/Kymberly Reese Wright 11/30, 12/07, 12/14, 12/21/18 CN 22594

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9028328 Filed: Nov 13, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Subrex Holdings. Located at: 1615 S. Rancho Santa Fe Rd. #C1, San Marcos CA San Diego 92078. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Subrex Holdings LLC, 1615 S. Rancho Santa Fe Rd. #C1, San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/10/2018 S/Brian L Verrilli 11/30, 12/07, 12/14, 12/21/18 CN 22593

Statement of Abandonment of Use of Fictitious Business Name #2018-9028627 Filed: Nov 16, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. Progressive Realty; B. Progressive Property Management. Located at: 4017 Isle Dr., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: 4017 Isle Dr., Carlsbad CA 92008. The Fictitious Business Name Referred to Above was Filed in San Diego County on: 02/10/2004 and assigned File #2004-005040. The Fictitious Business Name is being Abandoned by: 1. Tetalman, Incorporated, 4017 Isle Dr., Carlsbad CA 92008. The Business is Conducted by: Corporation S/Jerome E Tetalman, 11/30, 12/07, 12/14, 12/21/18 CN 22592

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9028648 Filed: Nov 16, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. K & B Group; B. Bantam’s Roost. Located at: 2628 Gateway Rd. #120, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: 230 South Santa Fe Ave., Vista CA 92084. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. K & B Group Inc, 230 South Santa Fe Ave., Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/24/2018 S/Roger D Browning 11/30, 12/07, 12/14, 12/21/18 CN 22591

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9028916 Filed: Nov 20, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Into the Harvest. Located at: 703 Diamond Dr., Chula Vista CA San Diego 91911. Mailing Address: PO Box 7563, Chula Vista CA 91912. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. New Creation Communities, 703 Diamond Dr., Chula Vista CA 91911. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/20/2018 S/James A Stroud 11/30, 12/07, 12/14, 12/21/18 CN 22586

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9028543 Filed: Nov 15, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Inland Debt Management. Located at: 1910 Thomes Ave., Cheyenne WA Laramie 82001. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Praying Hands Inc, 1910 Thomes Ave., Cheyenne WA 82001. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/13/2018 S/Steven Vanderhei 11/30, 12/07, 12/14, 12/21/18 CN 22585

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9029089 Filed: Nov 26, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. French Secret. Located at: 5205 Fiore Terrace, San Diego CA San Diego 92112. Mailing Address: PO Box 910802, San Diego CA 92191. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Mahyasadat Marashinia, 5205 Fiore Terrace, San Diego CA 92122. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/26/2018 S/Mahyasadat Marashinia 11/30, 12/07, 12/14, 12/21/18 CN 22584

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9029177 Filed: Nov 27, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Farmgirl Artisan. Located at: 3117 Camino Del Rancho, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Terri Lynn Healy, 3117 Camino Del Rancho, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Terri Lynn Healy 11/30, 12/07, 12/14, 12/21/18 CN 22583

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9028547 Filed: Nov 15, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Coral Pools. Located at: 137 N. Pacific St. #E, San Marcos CA San Diego 92069. Mailing Address: 603 Seagaze Dr. #122, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Terry Clason, 723 Eucalyptus St. #8, Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/01/2008 S/Terry Clason 11/30, 12/07, 12/14, 12/21/18 CN 22582

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9028252 Filed: Nov 13, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. CJ Hair and Skin. Located at: 1605-B S Melrose Dr. #125, Vista CA San Diego 92081. Mailing Address: 713 Franklin Ln., Vista CA 92084. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Cassie Renee Jones, 713 Franklin Ln., Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/09/2018 S/Cassie Renee Jones 11/30, 12/07, 12/14, 12/21/18 CN 22581

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9027919 Filed: Nov 07, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Butlers Coffee House. Located at: 9631 Campo Rd., Spring Valley CA San Diego 91977. Mailing Address: 2151 Darrow Glen, Escondido CA 92027. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Phi DriveUp Coffee Bar, 2151 Darrow Glen, Escondido CA 92027. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Daniel Phillips 11/30, 12/07, 12/14, 12/21/18 CN 22580