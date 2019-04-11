$10K reward offered in mosque arson case

ESCONDIDO — Authorities announced a $10,000 reward today for information leading to the arrest of whoever set an arson fire that damaged a northern San Diego County mosque last month.



No suspects have been identified in connection with the blaze at the Islamic Center of Escondido, local and federal law enforcement officials said during a briefing this afternoon.



Seven people who were inside the West Sixth Avenue house of worship when the fire erupted about 3 a.m. March 24 were able to escape without injury.

Firefighters were able to contain the flames to the exterior of the building and prevent major damage.



Graffiti left on the scorched structure made reference to last month’s deadly terror attacks at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, Escondido police Lt. Chris Lick said.



Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call the FBI at (800) 225-5324.