You’ve been hearing about it, now come see it!

DEL MAR — Building what he calls his “dream practice,” Dr. Kevin Fitzpatrick is able to carry the three things he values in his personal life into his professional life. Family, health and community are what drives him not only at home, but each day with his staff and patients at Kevin Fitzpatrick, DDS, MS Family and Cosmetic Dentistry.

One reason Dr. Fitzpatrick’s office is so appealing to his patients of all ages is that they use the SOLEA LASER, and he is one of only eight dentists in the county that have it! “The Solea laser replaces the dental drill in the majority of procedures in our practice,” Julie Sullivan, the Practice & Marketing Director said. “It’s a little laser beam that requires no anesthesia (shots), no ‘fat lip,’ no drilling, no pain and best of all, no fear or anxiety. Soft tissue procedures are done with virtually no bleeding. This allows us do fillings on the fly and soft tissue procedures in a single appointment.” We even have heated and massaging dental chairs for your ultimate comfort!

“More efficient appointments and an unparalleled dental experience is what differentiates our practice from other dental offices” Dr. Fitzpatrick said. “Solea is our way of keeping you happy. Because more than anything, we love to see you smile.”

New parents will be happy to learn the Solea laser is also now being used to perform infant tongue-tied procedures. This allows them to latch on properly when nursing and it only takes about five minutes. It’s pain-free for the child, and makes for healthier babies and happier families all around.

“Dr. Fitzpatrick offers expert care in a variety of areas from general and cosmetic care to teeth whitening and veneers,” Sullivan said. “He provides top-notch preventative dental care based on scientific, evidence-based research and is committed to the idea that maintaining oral health is imperative to maintaining happy and healthy bodies.”

As a married father of three children who attend St. James Academy, Dr. Fitzpatrick is a family man and a Navy veteran. As such, his practice caters to generations of families, seeing young patients as well as their parents and grandparents.

“We love being in Del Mar,” Dr. Fitzpatrick says, “It’s a family environment. And while our office has a beautiful and comfortable beach theme, you can’t beat our location! Many of our patients like to go visit the real thing and walk right across the street after their visit to enjoy the ocean.”

In line with Dr. Fitzpatrick’s family and community values is the practice’s participation in this month’s Healthy Kids Day, Saturday April 21 from 10 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. This free family event open to the public will take place locally at the Magdalena Ecke YMCA in Encinitas and the Dan McKinney YMCA in La Jolla and features a petting zoo, face painting, a bounce house, dance demos, sports demos and more.

“We were chosen as the only dentist to participate in these events locally, and our team is very excited to meet the community,” Sullivan said. “We will have a booth at both locations where we will share information about dental health and a game with giveaways and a raffle. We would love for everyone to stop by and see us!”

Kevin Fitzpatrick DDS, MS Family and Cosmetic Dentistry, is located at 1333 Camino Del Mar. The office is open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday. For more information, visit www.fitzdds.com or call (858) 755-1197. Like and follow them on Facebook and Instagram by searching fitzdds.