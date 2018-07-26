Woman struck, killed on Vista street is ID’d

Authorities have identified a 31-year-old woman who was struck and killed last week while walking on a Vista street.

The incident happened at 8:50 p.m. July 19 in the southbound lanes of the 1500 block of East Vista Way, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Summer Delpit was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Medical Examiner’s Office. Her place of residence was unknown.

A 55-year-old woman driving a 2006 Toyota Prius that hit Delpit remained at the scene to cooperate with investigators, San Diego county sheriff’s Lt. Robert Smith said.

The driver was not hurt and was not suspected of driving under the influence, Smith said.

