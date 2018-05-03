Vista’s Got Talent seeks performers for festival

Got some talent to showcase? Then the 2018 Tri-City Medical Center Vista Strawberry Festival wants to see it for Vista’s Got Talent. Team members for this talent segment are now accepting two-minute audition links for potential contestants of all ages. Talent categories range from singing, dancing, musical and comedy to theatrical such as acrobatics and optical illusions.

Vista’s Got Talent isn’t open just to Vistans — it’s open to everyone. The goal is to find the top three performers to perform at the May 27 Strawberry Festival.

According to Vista Chamber of Commerce CEO Bret Schanzenbach, the festival used to have what was called Strawberry Idol.

“It was popular, but we just decided that we wanted to expand the contest beyond just singing,” he said. “We wanted to freshen it up and keep it interesting, so we switched to Vista’s Got Talent.”

The cost is $10 to enter.

“After someone sends us their link to a two-minute video of themselves doing their talent with their entry fee, our committee will determine the finalist in each category,” he said. “There will be a minimum of three finalists per category.”

The deadline to submit a clip is May 20.

The top three people in each category will take part in the contest, which will be held at the AVO Theatre the morning of the Strawberry Festival. The top three winners picked will then perform later in the day at the Strawberry Festival stage.

The first-place winner will walk away with $500. Second place will receive $200 followed by third place at $100.

Schanzenbach pointed out that the winners are overall, not per category.

“Expanding our talent contest beyond just individual soloist singers was the whole goal of morphing that contest into Vista’s Got Talent,” he said. “The Strawberry Festival is all about bringing people to Vista. So, if somebody from outside our area wants to submit a link, that’s great.”

Those interested in taking part in Vista’s Got Talent are asked to email their two-minute link to CEO@VistaChamber.org. For more details, visit VistaStrawberryFest.com.