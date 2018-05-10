Village Faire a marketing outlet for small businesses

As has become tradition, the streets of Carlsbad Village were filled with vendors, food, beer and tens of thousands of people engaging in the biannual Carlsbad Village Faire.

The street festival has become one of the largest in Southern California with entertainment, knick-knacks, cars and even government entities all delivering their products or messages.

It is also a place for small businesses to find a customer base and try to grow, like the Oceanside Candle Company.

Taylor and Suzanne Carr opened for business about one year ago and have hit the local festival scene hard to drive business. Taylor Carr said about 60 percent of their customers are new, while 40 percent are repeaters.

The fair provides the Carrs with an opportunity to be exposed to thousands of potential new buyers.

“We love interacting with locals,” Carr said about the fair. “We offer something coastal, and people like our coastal scents.”

Carr said she and her wife secured a place at the Sea Hive Marketplace, 1555 S. Coast Highway, and are slowly expanding their line.

But while the marketplace offers a central location, events such as the Carlsbad Village Faire allow for more interaction, branding and marketing for smaller businesses.

And as the company slowly grows, Carr said a long-term goal is to be a dominant force in the North County candle scene. Their products are made from soy rather than paraffin wax, as the soy-based candles are better for those who suffer from asthma and allergies, she said. In addition, she said plans are in place to develop and release new products.

“We are going to keep developing our line,” Carr said.

The fair is hosted by the Carlsbad Chamber of Commerce, while Kennedy & Associates provides all the logistics and organization.

More than 850 vendors participated in the first fair of the year.

Vendors showcase arts, crafts, antiques and clothing, while dance and karate studios and other businesses take part. The fair also includes children’s rides, an international food center and a pancake breakfast.

The next fair is scheduled for 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 4.