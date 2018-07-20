San Diego County unemployment rose between May and June

REGION — San Diego County’s unemployment rate was 3.7 percent in June, up from 2.9 percent in May, according to data released today by the state Employment Development Department.

The unadjusted unemployment rate was 4.5 percent statewide and 4.2 percent for the entire U.S. over the same period.

Total nonfarm employment decreased by roughly 800 jobs, while farm employment remained steady at 9,100 jobs, according to EDD data.

The leisure and hospitality industry still managed to add 2,300 jobs, leading all industry groups for the second consecutive month.

There was also growth in the arts, entertainment and recreation sectors, which added 1,200 jobs, as well as food services, which gained 1,100 jobs. Several other industry groups reported growth, as well, including trade, transportation, utilities, manufacturing and government.

But employment in professional and business services declined by 2,500 positions, according to the EDD. Most losses occurred in the administrative, support, waste management and remediation services sector, which contracted by 1,900 jobs. Professional, scientific and technical services also shrank by 600 positions.

Educational and health services, construction and the finance industry recorded employment losses, as well.

Total nonfarm employment increased by 22,500 from June 2017 to June 2018, according to the EDD.