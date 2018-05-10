Train strikes, kills woman in Encinitas

An Amtrak train struck and killed a woman who was sitting on the tracks early May 10 in Encinitas, authorities said.

The fatal crash happened at 12:27 a.m. in the 900 block of North Vulcan Avenue, where the Amtrak train was heading southbound at just under 80

mph when the conductor spotted the woman seated on the tracks, San Diego County sheriff’s Deputy Marcus Levine said.

“The train went into emergency braking but was unable to stop in time and fatally struck the female,” Levine said.

Sheriff’s officials did not say if the woman had been identified, but anyone with information about the crash was urged to call the Sheriff’s Department’s non-emergency line at (858) 565-5200.

— City News Service