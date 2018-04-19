The Coast News T-shirt Design Contest

Are you a designer? Artist? Do you love North County?

The Coast News Group is celebrating more than 30 years of providing North County residents with independent, local news coverage and we are asking for your help to design a t-shirt!

Purpose

The purpose of the t-shirt design contest is to create a logo for The Coast News Group. The logo may be used in all media, including online, print, on merchandise and other visual marketing and editorial tools. The winning designer will receive $100, a complimentary t-shirt and will be featured in the newspaper.

Official Contest Rules