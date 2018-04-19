The Coast News T-shirt Design Contest

Are you a designer? Artist? Do you love North County?
The Coast News Group is celebrating more than 30 years of providing North County residents with independent, local news coverage and we are asking for your help to design a t-shirt!
Purpose
The purpose of the t-shirt design contest is to create a logo for The Coast News Group. The logo may be used in all media, including online, print, on merchandise and other visual marketing and editorial tools. The winning designer will receive $100, a complimentary t-shirt and will be featured in the newspaper.
Official Contest Rules
- To be eligible, contestants must be a current resident of San Diego County.
- Individuals may submit only ONE entry, which should be accompanied by your name and contact information.
- All submitted work must be the original work of the entrant(s) and must not include, be based on, or derived from any pre-existing or third-party designs, trademarks, or copyrighted images. All entries will become the property of The Coast News Group. By submitting an entry, each entrant agrees that any and all intellectual property rights in the logo design are deemed assigned to The Coast News Group.
- The selected winner MUST submit a scalable vector version of the winning design (e.g. in Adobe Illustrator, Photoshop, or InDesign) so that it is adaptable to electronic and print media, to reproduction on small and large surfaces, and to use in color or in grayscale. Entries may be submitted as any of the following art files formats: .jpg, .jpeg, .png, .psd, or PDF.
- The prize is $100.00, a t-shirt, and a profile write-up in our newspaper.
- Except where prohibited by law, an entry submission into this contest constitutes permission to use the winner’s name, likeness, prize information, and information provided on the entry form for publicity purposes, without further permission or compensation.
- The Coast News Group reserves the right to change, alter, or modify the winning logo to better fit our needs.
- All decisions are FINAL.
- The contest begins on May 1. The deadline for all submissions is May 25. A winner will be announced on June 1.
- Submit your completed logo design to editor@coastnewsgroup.com by Friday, May 25, 2018.
- The Coast News Group reserves the right not to select a winner, if in its sole discretion, no suitable entries are received.
- The primary colors of The Coast News Group are red, white and blue.
- The winning design will go on the back of a black t-shirt.