In 2006, the Escondido City Council, led by Councilwoman Marie Waldron, passed an anti-immigration ordinance that required landlords to ensure that they were not renting property to undocumented persons within the city of Escondido, and threatened them with civil and criminal penalties if they were found to have an undocumented tenant residing on their properties. Civil rights groups sued and won an injunction against the city of Escondido to stop the unconstitutional and divisive ordinance.

Undaunted by this history, the city of Escondido uses the lighting rod again. This time led by Deputy Mayor John Masson and Mayor Sam Abed and camouflaged as an innocuous request to have the city attorney request the U.S. District Court for permission to file an amicus curiae (friend of the court) brief in the case filed by U.S. Department of Justice against the state of California regarding the state’s implementation of the California Values Act (SB54) and its alleged pre-emption by federal law, the Escondido City Council chambers was turned into a ruckus Congressional town hall meeting on national immigration policy.

This event was clearly a grandstanding attempt by Masson and Abed to ignite the divisive and hatred element of immigration opponents and had little to do with filing an Amicus brief.

Thank you, Councilwoman Olga Diaz, who calls out the sham and praises SB 54, which ensures that no state or local resources are diverted to fuel any attempt by the federal government to carry out mass deportations and that our schools, our hospitals and our courthouses are safe spaces for everyone in our community.

Escondido city government is inept. It is time for new leadership to lead the city of Escondido into a new era of cooperation and not use wedge national issues for political gain.

— Alan Geraci, Consumer Attorney and Candidate for the 75th Assembly District