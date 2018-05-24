Spring Luncheon raises dollars and awareness

The Fairbanks Ranch Country Club transformed into a hub of fashion during the 2018 Spring Luncheon hosted by The Country Friends. On May 9, guests took part in an afternoon of boutique shopping and a spring trend fashion show by ICONS Clothing Boutique and Satori Designs.

As guests arrived, they had the opportunity to do some shopping and have a glass of complimentary sparkling wine.

When everyone took their seats for the luncheon, Deborah Cross, the president of The Country Friends, welcomed guests. She said since the nonprofit’s inception in 1954, it has awarded nearly $14 million to assist San Diego based nonprofits which aim to help women, children, elderly, military and those with special needs. In 2018, The Country Friends will fund 52 agencies for grants.

Executive Chef Jesse N. Frost prepared a signature luncheon menu of chilled tomato soup and pan-roasted Alaskan halibut with Peruvian potato puree and ricotta stuffed squash blossoms.

As guests dined, they had the opportunity to enjoy the Spring Trend Presentation. On the runway were designs by Joseph Ribkoff, Lisette, Derhy of France, Lynn Ritchie, Lysee and more.

Following lunch, guests gravitated toward the dessert bar and had one last pass with the many vendors taking part in the day.

Vendor boutiques included ICONS, Satori Designs, Jewels with a Purpose, Off Track Gallery, Premier Designs Jewelry, Dr. Schwab Skin Care, Tina Frantz Designs, The Spice Way, Kendra Scott and Spa Girls Cocktails.

Guests of the event were also gifted a Dr. Schwab bamboo cream peel from Ursula Wagstaff-Kuster.

Co-chairs of the 2018 Spring Luncheon were Erika Horn and Helga Schulman.

For more information about upcoming events hosted by The Country Friends, visit TheCountryFriends.org.