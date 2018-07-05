Solana Highlands EIR draft open for public comment

SOLANA BEACH — Public comments are now being accepted for the draft environmental impact report (EIR) for the Solana Highlands revitalization project on South Nardo and Stevens avenues.

The document can be viewed on the city website at: http://www.ci.solana-beach.ca.us, at City Hall or at the Solana Beach Library on Stevens Avenue.

The draft EIR describes the project need, goals, objectives, baseline environmental conditions in the project study area and potential environmental impacts. It also includes alternatives to the proposed project and their potential effects.

The approximately 30 areas that were analyzed showed little to no impacts. Any that could potentially have a negative effect were reduced to less than significant after proposed mitigation.

Solana Highlands, built in 1972, currently has 194 one-, two- and three-bedroom units. When new, it had 39 affordable units for renters classified at very-low and very, very-low income levels.

That obligation expired in 2010 and many of those units converted to the market rate. There are currently 22 income-restricted apartments.

H.G. Fenton Company, which bought the 13.4-acre complex in 1998, introduced plans in early 2014 to completely demolish the facility and build an updated version with 260 units in 24 buildings.

There will be 228 new multifamily residential units and 32 senior affordable units, for a net increase of 62 residential units that will range in height from two to three stories.

The complex will include 12 studio apartments, 128 one-bedroom units and 120 two-bedrooms, all with private outdoor space in the form of balconies or patios, laundry facilities, storage space and individual parking garages or dedicated surface parking.

The new Solana Highlands will be divided into three neighborhoods.

The two-story Bungalow will feature 22 one-bedroom, one-bathroom units and 44 two-bedroom, two-bathroom units and be located along South Nardo, with setbacks of a minimum of 25 feet from the property line.

Valley View buildings will be two and three stories in height with 45 one-bedroom, one-bathroom units and 38 two-bedroom, two-bathroom units. This neighborhood will be internal to the project site.

The three-story Lifestyle neighborhood will have 46 one-bedroom, one-bathroom units and 33 two-bedroom, two-bathroom units.

The 32 senior affordable units are located adjacent to the Lifestyle neighborhood, which will be located along the southern edge and southeastern slope of the project site toward Stevens Avenue.

Onsite amenities include a recreation facility and clubhouse building and amenities such as a pool, spa, barbecue areas, walking paths and passive usable open space.

There will be a small gated park along South Nardo. The existing four entrances located off South Nardo will be reduced to two driveways for the main apartment complex and a dedicated driveway for the senior living building off Stevens.

The 45-day review period began June 19. Written comments must be submitted by 5 p.m. on Aug. 2 to Joseph Lim at SolanaHighlandsEIR@cosb.org or to his attention at City of Solana Beach, 635 S. Coast Hwy. 101, Solana Beach, CA 92075.

Call Lim at (858) 720-2434 with questions or for more information.