Single-vehicle crash claims life of 68-year-old woman

A 68-year-old woman was fatally injured April 24 in Oceanside in a single-vehicle crash that snarled morning traffic, police said.

It happened about 3:45 a.m. when the woman crashed at the intersection of state Route 76 and Canyon Drive, Oceanside Police Department spokesman Tom Bussey said. The woman was trapped in the vehicle when officers arrived and later extricated by firefighters using the Jaws of Life.

Paramedics took the victim, whose name was not released, to Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas, Bussey said. Doctors were unable to save her and she died from her injuries at the hospital.

Oceanside police accident investigators were probing the crash, Bussey said. Alcohol impairment is not suspected as a factor in the accident.

All lanes of SR-76 were closed in the area for more than an hour, according to Caltrans. Both westbound lanes remained closed as of 6:10 a.m.

— City News Service