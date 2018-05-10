Silveira bids farewell to Rancho Coastal Humane Society

After 19 years as president of Rancho Coastal Humane Society in Encinitas, Jim Silveira is stepping down to devote his time to his family’s business, according to John Van Zante, RCHS public relations director.

Judi Sanzo, a local corporate attorney and a longtime RCHS Board of Directors member, will become the new RCHS President, whic was effective May 2.

“In 1999, I walked into RCHS for the first time as a staff member. We had a longstanding relationship through my previous work with German Shepherd Rescue. Now it’s time to dedicate my time and efforts to operation of our family business. I’m confident that Judi Sanzo will lead RCHS into the future,” Silveira said.

Sanzo says that the transition has been underway for the past few months. “Jim and I have worked closely together for the past five years with him as shelter President and me as a member of Rancho Coastal Humane Society’s Board of Directors. When Jim announced his intention, the board asked me to replace him. We’ve had a few months together working behind the scenes to make this a smooth transition.”

“The board made a wise decision in naming Judi Sanzo president and CEO,” Silviera said. “Judi’s career as a corporate attorney specializing in non-profit organizations will continue to serve RCHS. She has been actively involved during the last five years, most recently serving as board vice chairwoman.

“Judi and I have spent time together during the past few months to give her the insights, observations and historical perspective essential to keeping RCHS moving forward. Judi’s passion for animals and social justice, her legal experience, and her knowledge of how RCHS works will make our transition seamless for the animals and people we serve.”

At the board’s request, Silveira will remain as a member of the RCHS Board of Directors. Sanzo’s first day as president will be May 2.

Sanzo said, “I’m excited to be involved directly in all the programs at Rancho Coastal Humane Society, where Every Animal Deserves a Tomorrow.”

For more information, visit Rancho Coastal Humane Society at 389 Requeza Street in Encinitas, call (760) 753-6413, or log on to sdpets.org.