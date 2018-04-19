San Marcos commercial property sells for $1.75 million

A San Marcos commercial property on the market for about a year was recently purchased for $1.75 million. The 1.28-acre parcel located at 1075 Grand Avenue, adjacent to State Route 78, was sold by American Fence Company to new owners Bemus Landscape, Inc.

Representing the buyers was Pacific Coast Commercial.

According to Dave Dilday, director of land and investment sales of Pacific Coast Commercial, what made the property so ideal for his buyers was the excellent freeway location and high visibility heading west.

Headquartered in San Marcos, Bemus Landscape will sell its former property and move operations to the new location.

“The new property is a larger and better location,” Dilday said. “There’s one small brick building that’s about 1,000 feet, and then there were some metal buildings on the property. They (Bemus Landscape) are going to fix up the existing buildings and use those as their offices.”

In addition to an office, Bemus Landscape will also use the property as a yard area for its business.

Dilday estimates that Bemus Landscape will move to the Grand Avenue location within the next 60 days.

“The compelling part about this property is it’s directly next to a large piece of property that the city of San Marcos owns,” Dilday said. “It’s a commonly referred to as the triangle property. That property is zoned commercial as is this property. Currently, the city of San Marcos is working with a developer to build an outdoor mall concept from that property.”

Dilday said the new Bemus Landscape property is right next to the city’s “triangle property,” so it naturally has a strong brand residual value due to the future use of the property next door.

Dilday said his work is geared toward businesses in San Diego County wanting to relocate within the county.

“Primarily, I assemble land for mixed-use projects or commercial/residential property that’s throughout the county,” he said. “I go into different cities and municipalities and find out where they’re looking to create a new project. I then go in and look at the community plan and then when I find out where they want to locate these new projects.”

Sometimes Dilday’s work includes contacting the owners of those properties to see if they are interested in selling them on behalf of his clients.

Dilday said selling the Grand Avenue property was a bit of a challenge because of the grandfathered industrial zoning.

While several potential buyers looked at the property, what they needed it for would have required a conditional use permit. This could have been a long, challenging process with the city of San Marcos, Dilday said.

“Fortunately, Bemus Landscaping had a good consultant that had worked with the city of San Marcos before,” he said.

According to Dilday, the consultant explained to the city that the new use would not be much different than its former property owner American Fence Company.

“This made the transaction a much quicker process,” Dilday said.