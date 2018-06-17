San Dieguito Union School District hires Larry Perondi as interim superintendent

Retired Oceanside Unified schools superintendent Larry Perondi will temporarily take the helm of San Dieguito Union High School District until the board can select a longer-term replacement.

Starting on July 1, Perondi will serve as interim superintendent once the current superintendent, Eric Dill, steps down. Dill announced his resignation on May 25 after accepting a business administration position with Santa Clara Unified School District.

The board will vote to approve Perondi’s contract at its next regular meeting on Thursday, June 21. The compensation offer is $1,100 a day.

In a district-issued press release, board president Beth Hergesheimer stated, “Bringing in an experienced and respected superintendent like Mr. Perondi to handle the demands of that office will allow our leadership team to continue their focus on the daily activities of running the school district.”

Perondi has been retired since 2014. He served as superintendent of Oceanside Unified School District (OUSD) for seven years and, prior to that, as OUSD’s deputy superintendent for two years. Perondi spent the majority of his career as a teacher and administrator for the Sweetwater Unified School District, launching into education as a middle-school art teacher in 1975.

The SDUHSD board has hired the firm Hazard, Young, Attea, and Associates (HYA) to conduct its superintendent search. HYA specializes in education consulting and school executive searches. The board and HYA will convene for a special meeting on June 22 to discuss the plan and time frame for hiring a new superintendent, a task that Hergesheimer called “the greatest responsibility of a school board.”